Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Georgia Power, environmental groups clash over coal ash
ATLANTA – Environmental advocates are calling into question Georgia Power’s plan for closing ash ponds adjacent to coal-burning power plants. Jennette Gayer, director of Atlanta-based Environment Georgia, cited a recent decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) denying an Ohio utility’s request to leave coal ash at a closed pond in contact with groundwater.
wfxl.com
More than 1.8 million Georgians voted early in Senate runoff
Voters wait patiently in line to vote in Bibb County on Dec. 1, 2022. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reports more than 1.7 million voters cast ballots early in Georgia's Senate runoff. Raffensperger's office says in total 1,712,651 voters went in-person to vote early statewide. But he adds the...
Comments / 0