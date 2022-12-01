ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

2nd police chase in 2 days on McVay Drive: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who led officers on a car chase Friday night, according to a release from the MPD. Officers tried to stop the man for a traffic violation on Halls Mill Road near McVay Drive at around 6:49 p.m. on Dec. 2, but he “led officers on […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Tape Art documentary being filmed in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re in downtown Mobile this week, you may see some new murals up, however, there’s one big difference between these murals and the ones already in downtown: these are temporary. Artists Michael Townsend and Leah Smith are working to create a massive work of art outside of The Temple Downtown. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 wounded after shots fired at Fairhope bar

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunfire broke out at a Fairhope bar, leaving on victim with injured early Saturday morning. Fairhope police responded to The Little Whiskey on Church Street around 2:19 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The injury was...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG

Faith Time: From medicine to ministry

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly discussion on matters of faith and joining us this morning is Bert Park with Government Street United Methodist Church. We want to talk about your unique career. You have gone from medicine to ministry. First, tell us about your career in medicine.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigate shooting on Hathcox Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating shooting that left one person injured Thursday. Officers were called to a local hospital around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was shot by a male suspect in the 2000 block of Hathcox Street and taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. His injury is non-life-threatening, police said.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

One shot near The Little Whiskey in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out early this morning near a bar and grill in Fairhope. It happened just after 2:00 a.m. in an alley way near The Little Whiskey on North Church Street. Police say one person was shot, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. We...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot on Hathcox Street: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said one person was shot Thursday night. Police said it happened on Hathcox Street at 5:39 p.m. on Thursday, December 1st. Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been reported. WKRG News 5 is working to […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD needs help identifying burglary suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect. According to investigators it happened Tuesday, November 29th at approximately 8:20 a.m. Officers responded to 1351 Cody Road North, Toland Auto Parts, regarding a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject seen in...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Downtown Mobile businesses prioritizing safety after horrific shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the wake of a horrific shooting in the heart of downtown Mobile, surrounding businesses aren’t taking any chances with safety. Police say a gunman opened fire inside Paparazzi nightclub on Dauphin Street, four people were shot. An arrest was made late Wednesday night. 28-year-old...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

CityHope Church spreading holiday cheer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church spread some holiday cheer Saturday morning in Mobile. CityHope Church in Mobile held its 19th annual Merry Christmas Gulf Coast event. The effort, also underway the CityHope’s churches in Malbis and Foley, uses monetary donations from church members to buy toys for 1,600 foster families in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
MOBILE, AL
erienewsnow.com

Mobile teenager’s death in Mississippi ruled ‘undetermined’ in autopsy

MOBILE (WALA) -- Months after a missing 14-year-old girl from Mobile turned up at a Mississippi motel and then died at a hospital, investigators still cannot determine how she died. An autopsy report lists Keyanna Sylvester’s cause of death is “undetermined.” Harrison County Coroner Brian Sweitzer said that means forensic...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is here, and one Baldwin County celebration locals and visitors alike look forward to each year is the Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade. This year’s parade is Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and WKRG will be on hand for all of the festivities. WKRG News 5’s own Rose Ann […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
AL.com

Terry Cove land sale brings mega bucks

A Texas investor paid $22 million cash for almost 24 acres on Terry Cove off Captain Trent Lane in Orange Beach and plans to develop The Abaco, a 240-unit condominium complex, according to Bob Shallow of Re/Max Paradise, who handled both sides of the transaction. The project will feature a huge lazy river and boat docks with slips for sale. Presales and construction will start next year.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG

Early morning house fire on Dunnaway Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Quick response from Mobile Fire-Rescue this morning when a house fire broke out on Dunnaway Drive just before 4:00 this morning. It took Fire-Rescue about 20 minutes to battle the blaze. We’re told all people inside the house were evacuated safely. No word on the...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy