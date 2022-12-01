Read full article on original website
mybasin.com
Closures due to weather for December 1st
The following schools/places are closed today, December 1st, due to weather. If you have a closure or delay, please email it to news@mybasin.com or send us a text to 541-850-7552. All Klamath County Schools. All Klamath Falls City Schools. Shasta Way Christian Preschool. New Horizon Christian School. Klamath Kid Center.
Klamath Falls, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Klamath Falls. The Eagle Point High School basketball team will have a game with Crosspoint Christian School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
KCC nursing bridge program approved by state board
KLAMATH FALLS — Oregon State Board of Nursing (OSBN) has approved a proposed bridge program at Klamath Community College to allow active Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) to now pursue Registered Nursing (RN) certification. As staffing permits, KCC intends to recruit up to four practicing Licensed Practical Nurses as well...
basinlife.com
Wonderful Home For Sale at 4350 Calimesa Way, Klamath Falls… Shown by Rick Batsell of Keller Williams Realty. Come See This Beauty!
Welcome to this beautiful Keller built home for sale at 4350 Calimesa Way. This beautiful home has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and a large 3-car garage, located in the nice neighborhood of Sunset East in Klamath Falls. Shown by top real estate agent Rick Batsell, of Keller Williams Realty.
Klamath Falls News
Two men arrested for robbery spree in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25)...
Klamath Falls News
KLAMATH COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY SERVICES DATA BREACH
Klamath County Developmental Disability Services notified 547 individuals of a breach of unsecured personal patient protected health information after discovering the following event:. On October 21, 2022, it was brought to the attention of the Klamath County Information Technology Department that a data set was inappropriately emailed to an email...
KCSO continues to receive numerous reports of phone scams
KCSO continues to receive numerous reports of phone scams. Some of these scams reference current or former Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employees and make statements about failure to appear for grand jury and demanding money or the target would be arrested, or make a request for the victim to respond to a local law enforcement office for contact.
Showcasing tradition and culture – Salmon bake, powwow for students highlights Native American heritage
CHILOQUIN – Chiloquin students and staff enjoyed salmon cooked over an open fire pit for lunch Thursday after participating in a powwow led by members of the Klamath Tribal Youth Council. After watching their classmates perform traditional Native dances, most of Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School’s student body joined them...
FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATOR GIVES FINAL GO-AHEAD FOR HISTORIC KLAMATH DAM REMOVAL PLAN
Klamath River Basin, California, and Oregon — The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) gave its final approval Thursday for a plan to remove four dams on the Klamath River in California and Oregon. The order paves the way for enactment of a settlement agreement nearly 15 years in the...
FATAL CRASH HWY 58- KLAMATH COUNTY
On November 11, at approximately, 10:12PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58 during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a white, 1999, Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Kenneth Lane, age 83, from La Pine, where the two vehicles collided.￼ Cuautenango-Zacualpa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lane sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport. Highway 58 was reduced to one lane for approximately 5 hours to investigate and clear the roadway.
Moore Park Playground Dream Becoming Reality in Summer 2023
Klamath Falls, OR – Nov 14, 2022 – Healthy Klamath – A Certified Blue Zones Community is thrilled to announce that the Moore Park Playground Project is now fully funded. This was a labor of love spearheaded by the City of Klamath Falls, pushed forward by Healthy Klamath, and supported by businesses, organizations, and individuals across the community.
Man Arrested In Klamath Falls After Short Standoff
On November 15, 2022, members of the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) and their Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team served a search warrant at 336 Lewis Street in Klamath Falls. Alvin Ayers Jr. (40 years old) was arrested after a short standoff without further incident. His warrants are for two (2) felony counts for violation of release agreement, three (3) felony counts for failure to appear (FTA), three (3) misdemeanor counts for violation of release agreement, four (4) misdemeanor counts for FTA, one (1) misdemeanor charge for Assault in the 4th degree / Domestic Abuse, and one (1) misdemeanor charge for Harassment. Mr. Ayers was lodged in the Klamath County Jail and was held on all fourteen (14) charges.
Oregon Tech raises nearly $700,000 for Respiratory Care program equipment to support student success
Nov. 10, 2022, Klamath Falls, Ore. –. Oregon Tech’s Respiratory Care program will be infused with new equipment and technology thanks to three generous grants totaling $696,000. A lead grant of $50,000 was awarded by The Roundhouse Foundation, followed by $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA), and a $446,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Wash.
VETERANS DAY PARADE STREET CLOSURES
November 8, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR On Friday, November 11th, the Veterans Day Parade will be taking place Downtown. The parade will begin at South Spring Street/Main Street and will commence down Main Street to Veterans Park. Staging will occur on South Spring Street with the parade beginning at 8:30 a.m. and lasting until 11:00 a.m.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Ballot Measure 114
As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
Klamath astronomy event – Star party offered by museum
A star party to view planets, stars and galaxies will be offered Saturday, Nov. 12, by the Klamath County Museum. The free astronomy event will be held at Sukraw Farms, located at mile post 4 on Lower Klamath Lake Road. Participants should plan to arrive around 5:00 p.m. Telescopes will be set up for viewing.
The Boeing Company and Oregon Tech announce new collaboration in Klamath Falls
Nov. 11, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – On Tuesday, The Boeing Company (Boeing Commercial Airplanes) and Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) signed an agreement to develop a Collaboration Lab at Oregon Tech’s Klamath Falls campus, which would provide a secure environment for Oregon Tech students completing projects for Boeing.
Klamath Alerts
Klamath Falls, OR
