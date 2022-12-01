Read full article on original website
‘It was only a matter of time’ – Suffolk County clerk says she raised concerns before massive hack
Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale brought her concerns to the Ways and Means Committee and asked them to install more computer security and more substantial firewall protection.
'I Took Her For The Money': Contractor Admits To Scamming Long Island Homeowner Out Of $200K
A contractor is facing prison time after admitting that he scammed a Long Island homeowner out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Nicholas Spano, age 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said Spano exploited a Huntin…
Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study
SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study, Nassau and Suffolk County residents received among the largest average tax refunds in New York.
Attorney General James, NY Drug Enforcement Task Force Take Down Suffolk County Ghost Gun Trafficking Ring
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force today announced a 438-count indictment, charging three individuals from a gun trafficking operation that illegally sold 47 firearms, including ghost guns which were shipped to New York and Pennsylvania from various online retailers before being assembled. The indictment, unsealed in Queens County Supreme Court today, charges Devon Smith-Martin, Fritz Pierre-Louis, and Hakeem Solomon with trafficking numerous ghost guns — weapons without serial numbers or other identifying markers — including assault weapons, machine guns, and semiautomatic pistols. The gun trafficking operation also sold rapid-fire modification devices, silencers, high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. In total, the investigation led to the recovery of 57 firearms, 51 of which were ghost guns.
Man wrongfully convicted of subway stabbing gets $18M from NYC, NY State
A man who spent more than 25 years in jail for a high-profile subway stabbing before his conviction was tossed out will receive a nearly $18 million settlement from New York City and State. Johnny Hincapie, 50, was among a group of men accused of stabbing Utah tourist Brian Wattkins, 22, to death in 1990 at the East 53rd Street subway station, but Hincapie said he had been coerced into falsely confessing to the killing. Watkins and his parents had just returned to Manhattan from the US Open tennis tournament when the gang of armed muggers encircled them. Hincapie recanted his confession,...
Suffolk County government still reeling from cyber attack
BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. - Suffolk County government is still months away from getting safely back online following a catastrophic cyberattack in early September. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports the county will not say if it has paid any ransom to cybercriminals who hold personal data of thousands of residents. Lester Coles of Brookhaven just got the bad news. "I know I'm a victim. I hope it doesn't really affect me, and they do something about it," Coles said. Do something about residents being exposed during Suffolk County's cyberattack on Sept. 8. "There's one and a half million people who live in Suffolk County and we have half...
Shortage of Nassau crossing guards forces police officers to fill in the gaps
Police officers have to work at empty intersections where there are not enough crossing guards.
City agrees to pay $300 million to former Rikers detainees
The city and its Department of Correction has agreed to pay a class of individuals formerly detained on Rikers Island up to $300 million for allegedly failing to release them in a timely manner after they posted bail. Though the city has denied that it had violated detainees rights by...
Court has dismissed Charges against Tracy McCarter
2nd-Degree Murder Charges against the Upper west side nurse, Tracy McCarter, have been dismissed by a New York Supreme Court judge, tearing down that The District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, has denied the case to go further.
57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut
A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
Man Pleads Guilty to Scamming Huntington Homeowner Out of $200,000
A man who scammed a Huntington woman out of $200,000 while posing as a home contractor has pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny. Nick Spano, 59, is due back in court Jan. 18 and could face 2-4 years in prison. According to the investigation, Spano Read More ...
NY AG's Office launches probe into Lynbrook crash that killed former high school football player
Investigators have opened a case under a specific state ruling that allows them to investigate if the death "may" have been related to police conduct.
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
Violent Convict Admits To 'Terrorizing' Teen During Home Break-In On Long Island
A convicted violent felon is facing more time behind bars after admitting that he frightened a 14-year-old girl during a home break-in on Long Island.Farmingville resident Seyquan Patron, age 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Dec. 1, in connection wit…
Gunman Sentenced In Attempted Murder Of Man Outside Baldwin Nightclub
More than three years after a man was nearly killed in a shooting outside of a Long Island nightclub, the convicted gunman is heading to prison. Hempstead resident Jermaine Grant, age 37, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in Nassau County Court on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection with the July 2019 shooting outside of the D’Ambiance Nightclub in Baldwin.
Suffolk spokesperson: Countywide cyberattack has cost Suffolk at least $5.2 million so far
Suffolk has spent at least $5.2 million to deal with effects from a countywide cyberattack, according to a spokesperson for the office of the county executive.
Tish James' top New York aide resigns following harassment probe
James’ office confirmed her chief of staff Ibrahim Khan resigned after an outside probe into accusations against him.
New York couple sentenced to three years for $18M kickback scheme
Two New York diagnostic testing facility owners were sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for their roles in a more than $18 million healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Court documents show that Tea Kaganovich and Ramazi Mitaishvili are married and own several diagnostic...
NYPD commissioner announces new leadership
NEW YORK -- With public safety a top concern of New Yorkers, Mayor Eric Adams is shuffling the deck at the NYPD, installing a new leadership team.Friday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell named Jeffrey Maddrey the new Chief of Department.RELATED STORY: 4 top NYPD executives retiring at end of yearChief Thomas Galati will serve in the newly created position of Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism.This comes a year into the Adams administration, which has been criticized for failure to bring crime under control.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell blasts sexist put-downs
NYPD top cop Keechant Sewell suggested she’s faced belittling sexism and second-guessing by those who “don’t know any better” in a fiery speech last month to the Policewomen’s Endowment Association. In a rhetorical but deeply personal message to a future female police commissioner, Sewell said, “You will get free, unsolicited personal advice: ‘Your hairstyle is wrong, you look tired, already worn out in less than a year. You should wear different clothes. You are not qualified. You are in over your head.’ “None of this is true,” Sewell, the first woman in history to lead the NYPD, said during...
