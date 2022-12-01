BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. - Suffolk County government is still months away from getting safely back online following a catastrophic cyberattack in early September. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports the county will not say if it has paid any ransom to cybercriminals who hold personal data of thousands of residents. Lester Coles of Brookhaven just got the bad news. "I know I'm a victim. I hope it doesn't really affect me, and they do something about it," Coles said. Do something about residents being exposed during Suffolk County's cyberattack on Sept. 8. "There's one and a half million people who live in Suffolk County and we have half...

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO