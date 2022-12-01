We keep hearing that we can't agree on anything; what if that's more self-fulfilling prophecy than reality?

Read full article on original website
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Family of fallen officer snubs McCarthy and McConnell as Congress honors law enforcement who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6
The family of a fallen officer snubbed top congressional Republicans on Tuesday at a ceremony held to honor law enforcement who defended the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
Wisconsin GOP congressmen call on Tony Evers to ban TikTok for state purposes
Wisconsin's GOP congressional delegates have called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to halt the use of TikTok for state government purposes, with one Green Bay lawmaker calling the popular social media app "digital fentanyl." The state's six Republican congressional lawmakers — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil and Tom Tiffany — sent a letter Tuesday urging Evers to "lead by example and delete TikTok from your own devices." ...
U.S. lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators have scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a recent draft seen by Reuters, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
FBI arrests former Congressman David Rivera for Venezuela lobbying
Federal authorities on Monday arrested former U.S. Rep. David Rivera, accusing him of secretly working for a Venezuelan state-run oil company to pitch the prospects of an improved relationship between the United States a
MSNBC
Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit
Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
