ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal’s game against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo’s attitude in the last match. Goncalo Ramos was listed in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy