Gainesville, GA

accesswdun.com

Football playoffs: Big Red rolls past Roswell, into 6A title game

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Quez Sims summed it up perfectly. The senior made perhaps the biggest play of Gainesville’s season Friday night, running down Roswell’s Chris Elko on a huge 2nd-and-goal from the 1 for a 9-yard loss to help preserve the Red Elephant’s nail-biting 35-28 win in the Class 6A semifinals at McEachern Stadium.
GAINESVILLE, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn suffers decommitment from talented defensive lineman

Auburn suffered a decommitment from a talented defensive lineman who committed to the Tigers in September. Jamarrion Harkless is a 3-star defensive lineman out of Lexington, Kentucky (Frederick Douglass) and coming off a state championship his team won on Saturday night. He wrote on social media that it was an unfortunate decision, but that everything happens for a reason.
AUBURN, GA
LSUCountry

Three Observations From LSU's Loss to No. 1 Georgia

Brian Kelly and his LSU squad may have come up short Saturday night against No. 1 Georgia, but the grit and determination this program showed proved the culture is changing in Baton Rouge. Rather than put their heads down and throw the white flag, the Tigers fought until the final...
BATON ROUGE, LA
DawgsDaily

Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with LSU

Championship weekend has officially arrived and the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are set to take on one another in the 2022 SEC Championship game. Right now, the Bulldogs are listed as a 17.5-point favorite over the Tigers. Georgia has managed to stay relatively healthy this season and they ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
accesswdun.com

Boys basketball: Bluff falls to Seckinger

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Cherokee Bluff fell to Seckinger, 75-51, in the Region 8-4A opener at home on Friday. Carlos Marlow scored 16 points and 4 rebounds, and Logan Holmes added 14 to lead Cherokee Bluff (2-2). Boston Kersh chipped in 9 points and pulled 6 rebounds. The Bears...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz make score predictions for SEC Championship Game

The SEC Championship Game will feature defending national champion Georgia vs. LSU. College football experts Mark May and Lou Holtz don’t think the Tigers will have a Cinderella tale on Saturday. Georgia finished the regular season with an unblemished 12-0 mark behind its dominant defense. Georgia held opponents to...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia's kick block return touchdown | Was it legal?

ATLANTA — Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith shocked everybody in the first quarter of the SEC Championship when he picked up a blocked field goal and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown, much to the dismay of LSU. The kick was blocked and the ball sputtered to the...
ATHENS, GA
LSUCountry

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia

LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship. The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Wanda Kay Lester Bruce

Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Wanda Kay Lester Bruce, age 68 of Talmo, Georgia who entered rest Saturday, December 3, 2022. Mrs. Bruce was born in Hillsborough County, Florida, a daughter of the late Lloyd Hayes Lester and the late Katie Mae Morris Lester. Mrs. Bruce was the Office Manager with D & J Plumbing in Commerce. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bruce is preceded by her husband, Harold Lee Bruce, sister, Bungee Morgan and a nephew, Jeremy Lester.
TALMO, GA
accesswdun.com

Nona Faye Whitworth Freeman

Nona Faye Whitworth Freeman, age 90 of Martin, Georgia, entered her eternal home in Heaven on Friday, December 2, 2022. A daughter of the late Roy Henry and Sallie Gray Whitworth, Nona was born on May 12, 1932 in Hart County Georgia. Mrs. Freeman was a member of Martin Baptist Church. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother who loved spending time with her family more than anything. She will be remembered for many loving deeds in her church and community but especially for many years in Homebound ministry. Nona, along with her husband Harold, spent many years faithfully making weekly visits to shut ins, Homebound, and nursing home residents to deliver printed devotions and reading materials and often, home baked meals from her kitchen. Nona also served in many different capacities in her church, including preparing and coordinating refreshments for Vacation Bible School and was prayer chain facilitator. Many prayers were answered because of Nona’s faithfulness to call church members to request prayer when there was a need for urgent prayers. Mrs. Freeman was retired from Coats and Clark of Toccoa, Georgia.
MARTIN, GA
accesswdun.com

Judy Hogan Boone

Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Judy Hogan Boone, age 74 of Hoschton, Georgia who entered rest Friday, December 2, 2022. Mrs. Boone was born in Jefferson, Georgia a daughter of the late Gordon and Mary Boyd Hogan, was a member of White Plains Baptist Church, retired as the Cafeteria Manager at Braselton Elementary School after twenty-eight years of service and assisted her late father in the operation of their family store. In addition to her parents Mrs. Boone is preceded by her husband, Charles Boone.
HOSCHTON, GA

