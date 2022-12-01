Nona Faye Whitworth Freeman, age 90 of Martin, Georgia, entered her eternal home in Heaven on Friday, December 2, 2022. A daughter of the late Roy Henry and Sallie Gray Whitworth, Nona was born on May 12, 1932 in Hart County Georgia. Mrs. Freeman was a member of Martin Baptist Church. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother who loved spending time with her family more than anything. She will be remembered for many loving deeds in her church and community but especially for many years in Homebound ministry. Nona, along with her husband Harold, spent many years faithfully making weekly visits to shut ins, Homebound, and nursing home residents to deliver printed devotions and reading materials and often, home baked meals from her kitchen. Nona also served in many different capacities in her church, including preparing and coordinating refreshments for Vacation Bible School and was prayer chain facilitator. Many prayers were answered because of Nona’s faithfulness to call church members to request prayer when there was a need for urgent prayers. Mrs. Freeman was retired from Coats and Clark of Toccoa, Georgia.

