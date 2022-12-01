Read full article on original website
Football playoffs: Big Red rolls past Roswell, into 6A title game
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Quez Sims summed it up perfectly. The senior made perhaps the biggest play of Gainesville’s season Friday night, running down Roswell’s Chris Elko on a huge 2nd-and-goal from the 1 for a 9-yard loss to help preserve the Red Elephant’s nail-biting 35-28 win in the Class 6A semifinals at McEachern Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn suffers decommitment from talented defensive lineman
Auburn suffered a decommitment from a talented defensive lineman who committed to the Tigers in September. Jamarrion Harkless is a 3-star defensive lineman out of Lexington, Kentucky (Frederick Douglass) and coming off a state championship his team won on Saturday night. He wrote on social media that it was an unfortunate decision, but that everything happens for a reason.
Three Observations From LSU's Loss to No. 1 Georgia
Brian Kelly and his LSU squad may have come up short Saturday night against No. 1 Georgia, but the grit and determination this program showed proved the culture is changing in Baton Rouge. Rather than put their heads down and throw the white flag, the Tigers fought until the final...
accesswdun.com
Football playoffs: Did the FGN crew pick Gainesville or Roswell?
Caleb Hutchin remains one game ahead of Jeff Hart in the FGN Playoff Pick 'Em Standings. To watch, press play above.
High school football state playoff scoreboard
Semifinal round of the 2022 Georgia high school football state playoffs.
Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with LSU
Championship weekend has officially arrived and the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are set to take on one another in the 2022 SEC Championship game. Right now, the Bulldogs are listed as a 17.5-point favorite over the Tigers. Georgia has managed to stay relatively healthy this season and they ...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart on Georgia football defensive performance: ‘It won’t be accepted or tolerated’
But those big plays eschew what was a season-worst performance. LSU put up 549 yards of total offense, with 502 of those coming in the air. Georgia gave up 30 points in a game for the first time all season. “Our guys understand as the year goes on, teams tackle...
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: Bluff falls to Seckinger
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Cherokee Bluff fell to Seckinger, 75-51, in the Region 8-4A opener at home on Friday. Carlos Marlow scored 16 points and 4 rebounds, and Logan Holmes added 14 to lead Cherokee Bluff (2-2). Boston Kersh chipped in 9 points and pulled 6 rebounds. The Bears...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark May, Lou Holtz make score predictions for SEC Championship Game
The SEC Championship Game will feature defending national champion Georgia vs. LSU. College football experts Mark May and Lou Holtz don’t think the Tigers will have a Cinderella tale on Saturday. Georgia finished the regular season with an unblemished 12-0 mark behind its dominant defense. Georgia held opponents to...
Ohio State To Face Georgia In College Football Playoff Semifinal At Peach Bowl
Ohio State got some much-needed help on conference championship weekend and will now play top-ranked Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 after finishing fourth in the final rankings. This will be the Buckeyes' first-ever trip to the Peach Bowl and second all-time...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's kick block return touchdown | Was it legal?
ATLANTA — Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith shocked everybody in the first quarter of the SEC Championship when he picked up a blocked field goal and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown, much to the dismay of LSU. The kick was blocked and the ball sputtered to the...
Best case scenario for Georgia this weekend
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by Radi Nabulsi from UGASports.com to preview the SEC Championship and talk about the best case scenario for the Georgia Bulldogs on this conference championship weekend.
Georgia's Secret for Success? Local High School Football
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart credited local high school football with the sustained success at LSU and Georgia.
SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000
ATLANTA (AP) — Just what the Dr ordered. Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game. Fans at the LSU-Georgia game jeered when one of the...
How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia
LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship. The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach...
accesswdun.com
Girls basketball: Brick sets 3-point record in win; Chestatee wins
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Bella Brick scored a career-high 35 points to lead the Flowery Branch girls past Jackson County at home on Friday. Brick set a school record with eight made 3-pointers in the blowout win. The Lady Falcons (4-2) led 28-18 at the half and 45-26 heading...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
accesswdun.com
Wanda Kay Lester Bruce
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Wanda Kay Lester Bruce, age 68 of Talmo, Georgia who entered rest Saturday, December 3, 2022. Mrs. Bruce was born in Hillsborough County, Florida, a daughter of the late Lloyd Hayes Lester and the late Katie Mae Morris Lester. Mrs. Bruce was the Office Manager with D & J Plumbing in Commerce. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bruce is preceded by her husband, Harold Lee Bruce, sister, Bungee Morgan and a nephew, Jeremy Lester.
accesswdun.com
Nona Faye Whitworth Freeman
Nona Faye Whitworth Freeman, age 90 of Martin, Georgia, entered her eternal home in Heaven on Friday, December 2, 2022. A daughter of the late Roy Henry and Sallie Gray Whitworth, Nona was born on May 12, 1932 in Hart County Georgia. Mrs. Freeman was a member of Martin Baptist Church. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother who loved spending time with her family more than anything. She will be remembered for many loving deeds in her church and community but especially for many years in Homebound ministry. Nona, along with her husband Harold, spent many years faithfully making weekly visits to shut ins, Homebound, and nursing home residents to deliver printed devotions and reading materials and often, home baked meals from her kitchen. Nona also served in many different capacities in her church, including preparing and coordinating refreshments for Vacation Bible School and was prayer chain facilitator. Many prayers were answered because of Nona’s faithfulness to call church members to request prayer when there was a need for urgent prayers. Mrs. Freeman was retired from Coats and Clark of Toccoa, Georgia.
accesswdun.com
Judy Hogan Boone
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Judy Hogan Boone, age 74 of Hoschton, Georgia who entered rest Friday, December 2, 2022. Mrs. Boone was born in Jefferson, Georgia a daughter of the late Gordon and Mary Boyd Hogan, was a member of White Plains Baptist Church, retired as the Cafeteria Manager at Braselton Elementary School after twenty-eight years of service and assisted her late father in the operation of their family store. In addition to her parents Mrs. Boone is preceded by her husband, Charles Boone.
