ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Declan Rice hints at desire to leave West Ham: "At the end of your career you want to look at what you've won"

By Ryan Dabbs
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFuBU_0jThnaeb00

Declan Rice has announced his desire to play in the Champions League and the biggest games in football while speaking to the press at World Cup 2022 , as England prepare for Senegal for their last-16 clash on Sunday.

The West Ham United midfielder has once again impressed playing internationally for England at the tournament in Qatar, and the 23-year-old made his career intentions clear to the media as he discusses the next step.

"For the last two, three years, I've been saying that [I want to play in the biggest games]," he said. "I've been playing consistently well for club, and I feel like I really want to keep pushing.

"I see my friends here who play in the Champions League, winning the big trophies. You only get one career and at the end of your career you want to look at what you've won and at the biggest games you've played in. I'm really ambitious and I really want to do that."

Rice's current contract at West Ham will expire in 2024, but the club have the option to extend it by a further 12 months until 2025.

However, Rice rejected an eight-year contract with the London club in May 2022, suggesting he would be keen to move elsewhere as he doesn't want to be tied down for such a length period of time.

Indeed, Rice has consistently been linked with moves away from the London Stadium, with Manchester United and Chelsea among the most-heavily linked clubs.

His West Ham manager David Moyes has repeatedly stated the midfielder isn't for sale, placing a £150+ million price tag on his head. However, with his contract nearing its final years, West Ham could look to cash in.

Transfermarkt value Declan Rice at €80 million - a steep sum of cash that will likely yield an even greater transfer fee.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

World Cup 2022 results, highlights: England trounces Senegal; Mbappé leads France over Poland

France and England will join Argentina and Netherlands in the quarterfinals after the European powerhouses made easy work of their opponents Sunday in Qatar. France kicked things off Sunday morning with another dominant display in a 3-1 win over Poland. Olivier Giroud got things started off just before halftime, drilling a pass from Kylian Mbappé into the back of the net to become France's all-time leading goalscorer. Mbappé would add one of his own in the 74th minute and then cap things off in the 91st minute with a curling strike into the corner — his fifth goal of the tournament. Poland's Robert Lewandowski got a consolation goal in the waning seconds off a penalty kick.
The Independent

When do England play next after beating Senegal at the World Cup?

England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Spain, Portugal, Morocco or Switzerland will be waiting in the semi-finals. Read More England vs Senegal: What to expect from World Cup fixtureRaheem Sterling misses England World Cup match with Senegal with ‘family matter’England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest updates
The Independent

Optimistic England fans warned Senegal ready to make history at World Cup

England have been warned Senegal are preparing to make history when the Three Lions face the “best in Africa” at the World Cup.Fans from the west African nation have been creating a party atmosphere in Qatar by dancing, singing and drumming ahead of Sunday’s last 16 tie.England supporters in Qatar are optimistic about progressing to the quarter-finals given the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions are missing former Liverpool ace Sadio Mane through injury.But the Lions of Teranga still have a number of top players in their ranks, including Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, his Blues teammate Kalidou Koulibaly and Watford...
The Independent

World Cup: Fans react to England’s winning goals against Senegal

England fans around the UK cheered and jumped of joy as the team make a straight line for the quarter-finals against World Cup holders France.The Three Lions scored three goals, with Jordan Henderson getting the party started.Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka added two more goals as England stormed into a 3-0 lead.England captain said: “We feel good, we’ve got good runners, good players getting forward, and it’s solid at the back, three clean sheets in a row is really important. A really good day for us.”It is only the third time England have managed to reach the quarter-final in major tournaments.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Senegal: What to expect from World Cup fixtureEngland boss addresses Raheem Sterling’s ‘family matter’ before World Cup matchEngland vs Senegal: What to expect from World Cup fixture
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Target Mohammed Kudus

Ghana were knocked out of the World Cup today after a defeat to Uruguay, but there was a certain star born in the tournament for the African nation. That star's name was Mohammed Kudus, and he is attracting a lot of attention from some of the biggest clubs across Europe at the moment.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Senegal 'must be ambitious' to beat England in last 16

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Senegal must stick to their attacking principles to beat England in the last...
The Independent

Nerves kick in for England fans ahead of crunch knockout tie with Senegal

England fans admitted nerves have started to kick in as they were greeted by a carnival atmosphere of dancing Senegalese fans ahead of their crunch World Cup knockout game.Some predicted an “easy” win for the Three Lions in the round of 16 tie on Sunday, while others thought it would be a “tough” match.There was a lively atmosphere outside the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar’s capital city Doha, where England supporters were greeted by a vast Senegalese following – with many fans of the African nation drumming, dancing and waving flags.The mood was friendly, with England fans joining them for...
FOX Sports

England vs. Senegal highlights: Harry Kane & Co. dominate in 3-0 win

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Sunday with England defeating Senegal 3-0 at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar in the tournament's fourth match of the round of 16. With the win, England advances to face France in the quarterfinals on Friday (11 a.m. ET, FS1 and the FOX Sports app).
France 24

South Korea stun Ronaldo's Portugal with late goal to reach knockouts

Substitute Hwang Hee-chan scored the winner in injury time to rescue South Korea from the brink of World Cup elimination in a thrilling 2-1 victory over already-qualified Portugal on Friday. The Wolverhampton Wanderers' forward slipped in the winner in the 91st minute at Education City Stadium in Qatar to spark...
NBC Sports

England vs Senegal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

England and Senegal square off in the last 16 of the World Cup with plenty of pressure on the Three Lions and next to none on the Lions of Terranga. There is a whiff of an upset in the air. Gareth Southgate’s England have been solid so far at the...
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy