Declan Rice hints at desire to leave West Ham: "At the end of your career you want to look at what you've won"

Declan Rice has announced his desire to play in the Champions League and the biggest games in football while speaking to the press at World Cup 2022 , as England prepare for Senegal for their last-16 clash on Sunday.

The West Ham United midfielder has once again impressed playing internationally for England at the tournament in Qatar, and the 23-year-old made his career intentions clear to the media as he discusses the next step.

"For the last two, three years, I've been saying that [I want to play in the biggest games]," he said. "I've been playing consistently well for club, and I feel like I really want to keep pushing.

"I see my friends here who play in the Champions League, winning the big trophies. You only get one career and at the end of your career you want to look at what you've won and at the biggest games you've played in. I'm really ambitious and I really want to do that."

Rice's current contract at West Ham will expire in 2024, but the club have the option to extend it by a further 12 months until 2025.

However, Rice rejected an eight-year contract with the London club in May 2022, suggesting he would be keen to move elsewhere as he doesn't want to be tied down for such a length period of time.

Indeed, Rice has consistently been linked with moves away from the London Stadium, with Manchester United and Chelsea among the most-heavily linked clubs.

His West Ham manager David Moyes has repeatedly stated the midfielder isn't for sale, placing a £150+ million price tag on his head. However, with his contract nearing its final years, West Ham could look to cash in.

Transfermarkt value Declan Rice at €80 million - a steep sum of cash that will likely yield an even greater transfer fee.