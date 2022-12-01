DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings wrapped up their five-game homestand Saturday with a frustrating 4-1 loss to Vegas. “It’s going to be a little bit frustrating because I think the underlying numbers are going to look very similar to (Monday’s 4-2 loss to Toronto),” coach Derek Lalonde said. “There’s going to be some nerd telling us we should’ve won that game on expected goals. But that doesn’t happen against really good teams.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO