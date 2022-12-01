Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Related
Mahomes, Chiefs fall to 0-3 against Burrow's Bengals
Patrick Mahomes had only lost to one quarterback three times — until Sunday
Chiefs get screwed with terrible roughing the passer penalty vs Bengals (Video)
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough start against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they received a questionable roughing the passer penalty. The Kansas City Chiefs failed to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in each of their two meetings last year, with the latter being in the AFC Championship Game. In Week 13, the Chiefs looked to pick up their 10th win of the season and inch closer to clinching the AFC West title.
What are 49ers quarterback options after Jimmy G suffers season-ending injury?
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury, leaving the team with little options for the rest of the season. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback position was shaken up early in the season after second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2. Luckily for them, they had Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster, and they reached an agreement for him to be their starter for the remainder of the season. The 49ers were ranked atop the NFC West with a 7-4 record entering Week 13, but now their hopes have taken a hit.
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken left foot
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending left foot injury Sunday, dealing a big blow to one of the the NFL’s top teams. Garoppolo got hurt on the opening drive of a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins and will need to undergo surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. “It’s pretty crushing. We know what Jimmy’s been through, how hard he’s worked at this,” coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “That was a really cool game, just as a team and all the stuff that went on throughout the game and just be able to overcome some things. So it’s such a special win. But definitely mixed emotions hearing about Jimmy.” The first-place 49ers (8-4) have won five straight games to establish themselves as one of the top contenders in the NFC but now must go the rest of the way with untested rookie Brock Purdy after losing starter Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.
Ranking the Cardinals 3 best options to replace Yadier Molina
The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge task to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina. Many options are being discussed as the MLB Winter Meetings approach. It’s hard to replace someone who has meant so much to an organization. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has the colossal task of replacing Yadier Molina after close to two decades behind the plate, leading the pitching staff and team on the field.
Alabama fans were outraged CFP committee didn’t give Tide special treatment over Ohio State
Alabama was left out of the College Football Playoff, and Tide fans couldn’t believe the committee’s decision. For just the second time in its short history, the College Football Playoff will not feature the Alabama Crimson Tide. After losing twice this season, albeit on final plays of very...
Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings
What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
Brian Kelly getting absolutely dragged for LSU’s pitiful showing vs Georgia
LSU head coach Brian Kelly took a beating on Twitter over the Tigers’ blowout loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. There was a very slim chance LSU would be able to upset Georgia in the SEC title game. Their hopes of pulling that off evaporated pretty quickly after the Bulldogs returned a blocked kick for a touchdown, scored after an unbelievably fortunate interception and knocked Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels out of the game.
Kirk Herbstreit had a truly wild take after Ohio State backs into College Football Playoff
Kirk Herbstreit had the strangest take about his alma mater Ohio State when it came to making the College Football Playoff. Had USC taken care of business vs. Utah, Ohio State would not have even made the College Football Playoff. Despite getting smoked at home to eventual Big Ten champion...
New York Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn
New Year’s Six bowl game projections: Who will play in Sugar, Orange, Rose and Cotton Bowl?
Which teams will slot into the New Year’s Six bowl games? The bowl game projections are clear as championship weekend wraps up. It’s just about time for college football teams to learn their postseason fates. Four fortunate teams will get to play in the College Football Playoff. Another eight will take a place in the remaining New Year’s Six bowl games.
Brittany Mahomes called out the Bengals for injury flop (Video)
The Cincinnati Bengals had a sketchy injury situation, and even Brittany Mahomes is questioning the legitimacy of it. The Bengals hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 13 and are putting out quite an interesting game. Jessie Bates III of the Bengals was being switched out of the game due to an ‘injury,’ but the injury seemed to be far from legitimate as Bates stood comfortably until his replacement began running on the field, then laid down on the ground as if remembering he was ‘injured.’
Nick Saban responds to Alabama being left out of College Football Playoff
The Alabama Crimson Tide had hoped the committee would push them into the College Football Playoff after USC and TCU’s losses. But Nick Saban was left out. Whenever the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered its second loss of the season to LSU after having gone down to Tennessee earlier in the year, it seemed as if the College Football Playoff hopes of Nick Saban’s team were circling the drain. The CFP selection committee disagreed.
Minnesota melts as ‘Lil Kirko’ enjoys warm birthday welcome from Kirk Cousins and Vikings
Lincoln Gustafson, the Minnesota Vikings superfan known as “Lil Kirko”, was personally invited by Kirk Cousins to celebrate his 8th birthday with the team. Before 2022, Minnesota Vikings fans were divided on Kirk Cousins. While Cousins has racked up passing yards for years on end, making Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson superstars in their own right, the Vikings didn’t have the record to show for it year after year.
Texas A&M Football: Jaylon Jones to the Draft
Jaylon Jones officially announced he will be foregoing his last season of eligibility and entering the NFL draft. This is definitely a blow to the defense that could very much use his defensive leadership on the field next season, but we wish the best of luck to Jaylon as we know he will represent the Aggies well in the NFL.
NFL Playoff Picture: Updated AFC standings, Wild Card race after Bengals beat Chiefs
Let’s check the pulse on the NFL Playoff Picture and AFC standings after the Bengals dropped the Chiefs in Week 13. Now that the calendar has rolled over to December, the NFL Playoff Picture is starting to tighten up and games are becoming do-or-die affairs for teams trying to stay alive.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
MLB Rumors: A’s reportedly close to trading Sean Murphy to…the Braves?
Despite being pretty set behind the plate, the Atlanta Braves are reportedly the frontrunners to acquire catcher Sean Murphy from Oakland. While the A’s might not be playing Oakland much longer, Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy’s time is going to be up more immediately. According to MLB.com reporter...
MLB Rumors: Cardinals, Red Sox among teams in the running to trade for Sean Murphy
Despite being pretty set behind the plate, the Atlanta Braves are reportedly the frontrunners to acquire catcher Sean Murphy from Oakland. Plot twist! After reporting that the Braves were the frontrunners to acquire Murphy, Feinsand walked his report back. Instead of Atlanta, the Cardinals, Rays, Guardians, and Red Sox are in the mix to acquire the Gold Glove winner.
Lane Kiffin isn’t in the CFP, but neither is Alabama so it’s time to troll the Tide
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolled his former team in Alabama after the Crimson Tide failed to make the College Football Playoff as a two-loss, non-division champion this season. Alabama put five on it, as in the Crimson Tide’s standing in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Former...
FanSided
299K+
Followers
577K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0