NBC Miami

European Markets Set to Open Lower as Investors Await U.S. Payrolls Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were poised to open lower on Friday as investors closely monitored news from China over its zero-Covid policy and looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Britain's FTSE 100 index, France's CAC and Germany's DAX were all forecast to open...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Let Extreme Networks Cool Off a Little Before Buying

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paramount Group Inc: "It is very inexpensive, but at the same time, I don't like office real estate. So, I am torn on it."
Amazon Media Chief Jeff Blackburn Retires From the Company for the Second Time

Blackburn will remain at the company through early 2023 to "ensure a smooth transition." Blackburn joined Amazon in 1998 and has worked on a number initiatives at the company and was once considered a successor to former Amazon president and CEO Jeff Bezos. In Feb. 2021, Blackburn announced the first...

