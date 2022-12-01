Read full article on original website
How Do Offshore UK Oil and Gas Job Figures Stack Up?
Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has released its latest workforce insight report, which details the organization’s most recent offshore oil and gas industry job data. In the report, OEUK forecasts that the offshore oil and gas sector will support 213,600 jobs this year when direct, indirect and induced...
How Far Is Carbon Offset Crude Trading From Becoming Reality?
After the world's first carbon offset LNG cargo was sold, it was believed that crude is next, but in the three years since, carbon offset crude trade is yet to become a reality. — Back in 2019, Shell sold the world’s first carbon offset LNG cargo (COLNG) to Tokyo Gas in a deal that offset the emissions from the entire LNG value chain. Since then, more than 30 COLNG deals have been reported globally, with an estimated 5.5 MtCO2e offset.
Decarbonization Of Chinese Power Sector Key In Hitting 1.5C Target
Decarbonizing China's power sector and increasing renewable power sources is key to help limit global warming to 1.5°C — China’s power sector, which contributes more than 40% to the country's greenhouse emissions, will play a critical role in reducing emissions by decarbonizing itself and other sectors. China...
Plentitude Acquires PLT
Plentitude, Eni’s Benefit Corporation, has agreed to acquire 100 percent of PLT, an Italian group of companies focusing on electricity production from renewables and energy supply to retail customers. PLT includes PLT Energia and SEF as well as their units and affiliates. Through this synergistic operation with its portfolio...
Saipem Buys Drillship From Samsung Heavy For $230 Million
Saipem has exercised its purchase option concerning the seventh-generation Santorini drillship for a price tag of $230 million. Saipem has exercised its purchase option concerning the seventh-generation Santorini drillship for a price tag of $230 million. The Santorini drillship is already operating within the Saipem fleet by way of a...
Oil Falls Amid Market Uncertainties
Oil fell the most in more than two weeks as broader equity markets collapsed and risk-averse investors pared crude positions ahead of the end of the year. West Texas Intermediate futures shed 3.8% to settle below $77 a barrel after earlier topping $82 on Monday. Stronger-than-expected US economic data fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve would keep its policy tight to fight inflation, sending a guage of the US dollar higher. Early in the session, WTI gained as much 3.4% gain after China announced further easing of Covid restrictions in some of its largest cities. Monday also marked the beginning of a European Union and Group of Seven cap on Russia crude prices at $60 a barrel.
BP Moving to New London HQ
BP has confirmed to Rigzone that it is relocating its London headquarters. A company spokesperson revealed that the business sold its current London headquarters building, 1 St James’s Square, in late 2020 but remained in place under a short-term lease “to allow us to identify and secure an appropriate new home”.
USA Rig Count Breaks Cycle and Stays Flat
The U.S. rig count stayed flat at 784 rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 2. This count showed that the U.S. added one offshore rig and dropped one land rig week on week, keeping its total rig count unchanged. The U.S. now has 763 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, which are made up of 627 oil rigs, 155 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted.
Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecasts. — Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecasts in a new report sent to Rigzone early this morning. In the report, the group revealed...
