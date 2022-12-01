ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battled a house fire Friday evening. TFRD responded to a call of a fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct. According to TFRD, a spare propane tank caught on fire, causing a loud “boom”. Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
TOLEDO, OH
WILX-TV

3 cats rescued from Lansing Township house fire recovering

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three cats that were rescued from a house fire Wednesday are expected to be OK. The fire started at about 4 p.m. at a home on Clippert Street, near the Frandor Shopping Center. Ingham County Animal Control was called to the scene on reports of several animals inside the fire.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Bowling Green post responded to a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2 at 10:19 a.m. The crash occurred on I-75 near mile post 196 in Perrysburg Township where Dennis Amrhein, 73 of Temperance, Michigan died. Amrhein was heading northbound when he...
TEMPERANCE, MI
WTOL 11

Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
TOLEDO, OH
The Flint Journal

Woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in Shiawassee County home sentenced to prison

CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman will serve time after leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a home she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Friday, Dec. 2, and was sentenced to a minimum of 32 to 48 months in prison for one count of animals – killing/torturing.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Woman dies in three vehicle crash on I-75

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a three vehicle crash on Dec. 3 at 10:13 p.m. The crash involved three vehicles and occurred on I-75 near mile post 171 in Henry Township. A 30-year-old from Toledo was driving northbound in a...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Local Family Is Raising Money To Get 5-Year-Old Boy A Service Dog

Tecumseh, MI – A local family is collecting donations toward a service dog for Jackson, a 5-year-old diagnosed with Cerebal Palsy and Epilepsy. Kristen Metevia, a Tecumseh resident and Madison Elementary School teacher adopted Jackson from the foster care system in 2020. Kristen explained to WLEN News that Jackson...
TECUMSEH, MI
MLive

MLive

56K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy