'Completely ruined': Historic bridge goes up in flames, collapses in Mid-Michigan [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating the cause of a raging fire that engulfed a wooden historic bridge in Mid Michigan and ultimately led to its collapse over the weekend
13abc.com
Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battled a house fire Friday evening. TFRD responded to a call of a fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct. According to TFRD, a spare propane tank caught on fire, causing a loud “boom”. Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
fox2detroit.com
Family loses father to carbon monoxide poisoning and now need a home
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A maintenance worker at an Ann Arbor hotel was killed on the job by carbon monoxide poisoning. While Charles Suire's wife and children are struggling to cope with the tragic loss, they're also faced with finding a new place to live. "It was an...
Community rallies for bookstore, Fire destroys home: Jackson headlines Nov. 26 – Dec. 1
JACKSON, MI – The Jackson County community is rallying behind a local bookstore hoping to save it from possible closure. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. The Book Cottage has been struggling to stay open and the community isn’t ready to see...
WILX-TV
3 cats rescued from Lansing Township house fire recovering
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three cats that were rescued from a house fire Wednesday are expected to be OK. The fire started at about 4 p.m. at a home on Clippert Street, near the Frandor Shopping Center. Ingham County Animal Control was called to the scene on reports of several animals inside the fire.
13abc.com
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Bowling Green post responded to a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2 at 10:19 a.m. The crash occurred on I-75 near mile post 196 in Perrysburg Township where Dennis Amrhein, 73 of Temperance, Michigan died. Amrhein was heading northbound when he...
Arend Tree Farms serves up four generations of Christmas tree expertise
SYLVAN TOWNSHIP -- Sap, sawdust and the Christmas spirit are in the air on the border of Jackson County. Arend Tree Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned Christmas tree farm at 3512 Notten Road in Sylvan Township, started their season the day after Thanksgiving, and the first weekend of December is shaping up to be their busiest of the year.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 4
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East University Avenue: The road between South University Avenue and Willard Street will close to create a work zone to reconfigure a crane. This closure...
13abc.com
Update: Woman loses home, job, and possessions after Fairfield Inn catches fire
Man receives life sentences for 2021 murders of two Toledo women. Gilmer was found guilty on Nov. 10 for the murders of Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey, 42, both from Toledo. Metroparks Meetup - Dress for success outdoors this winter. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Metroparks Meetup - Dress...
Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
jtv.tv
JSO Guild Holiday Ball 12-3-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Symphony Orchestra Guild Holiday Ball, Country Club of Jackson. 12-3-2022. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
Pets of the week: Lincoln needs a calm house. Marvel has a cute goatee
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. This solid white American Staffordshire/Boxer mix is Lincoln. He is a 1-year-old dog and came in as a stray. He has unique heart shaped markings on his nose. Lincoln does well with...
Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
Right now in Wayne County, there are over 30 people charged with murder that are free on bond. Should they be?
On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discovers dozens of accused murderers – including those charged with First-Degree Murder – are free on bond as they await trial.
Woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in Shiawassee County home sentenced to prison
CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman will serve time after leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a home she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Friday, Dec. 2, and was sentenced to a minimum of 32 to 48 months in prison for one count of animals – killing/torturing.
WILX-TV
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
13abc.com
Woman dies in three vehicle crash on I-75
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a three vehicle crash on Dec. 3 at 10:13 p.m. The crash involved three vehicles and occurred on I-75 near mile post 171 in Henry Township. A 30-year-old from Toledo was driving northbound in a...
I-94 closing in Jackson County for sign truss installation
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – I-94 will close again for construction in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing eastbound I-94 between Airport Road and U.S. 127/M-50/West Avenue at 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, for the placement of a sign truss, officials said. The highway is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. the same day.
wlen.com
Local Family Is Raising Money To Get 5-Year-Old Boy A Service Dog
Tecumseh, MI – A local family is collecting donations toward a service dog for Jackson, a 5-year-old diagnosed with Cerebal Palsy and Epilepsy. Kristen Metevia, a Tecumseh resident and Madison Elementary School teacher adopted Jackson from the foster care system in 2020. Kristen explained to WLEN News that Jackson...
