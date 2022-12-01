ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Here’s how Tacoma rents are faring amid national slowdown in monthly rates

By Debbie Cockrell
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GV4Ls_0jThmwvy00

Tacoma’s rocket-rise of apartment rents has slowed for a third month in a row, according to new data from one report, while a second report shows some of the city’s lowest-priced rents returning.

Apartment List, in an email accompanying its report of November numbers , said Wednesday, “Rents in Tacoma decreased 2.2 percent month-over-month in November, compared to a 1 percent decrease nationally.”

It added, “Month-over-month growth in Tacoma ranks as the ninth sharpest decline among the nation’s 100 largest cities,” monitored by the company.

Median rents in Tacoma are $1,198 for a 1-bedroom apartment and $1,530 for a two-bedroom, according to Apartment List.

Its November report showed that rents in Tacoma dropped 1.7 percent month-over-month in October , compared with a 0.7 percent decrease nationally. At that time, it was the second straight dip after a slight increase in August.

Apartment List draws from median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, extrapolated to the current month using a growth rate calculated from its listing data and using a same-unit analysis, comparing only units that are available across both time periods.

The listing and data company said that year-over-year rent growth in Tacoma is down 1.2 percent, compared with an increase of 18.3 percent this time last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuhn0_0jThmwvy00
Apartment List shows Tacoma’s rent trends compared with the state and U.S. figures in its Nov. 30 report. Apartment List

“Year-over-year growth in Tacoma ranks No. 8 slowest among the nation’s 100 largest cities,” Rents in the city have risen more than 20 percent since March 2020.

The slowdown is reflective of national trends, with the company noting rents falling nationally for a third straight month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRmbs_0jThmwvy00
Apartment List showed the third straight month of declines in national rent growth in its report issued Nov. 30. Apartment List

“A 1 percent price decline in November is the single largest monthly drop in the history of our index, which stretches back to 2017,” it said. “The cooldown is widespread, as rents fell this month in 93 of the nation’s 100 largest cities.”

Average rents comparison

Meanwhile data from Rent.com shows a slightly different picture of Tacoma rates using data from its site listings, skewing higher.

It shows the average rent in Tacoma for one-bedroom units, at $1,612, among the only ones with a year-over-year drop of 7 percent. It showed the average studio renting for $1,553, up 7 percent from 2021, and average 2-bedroom unit rent at just over $2,000, up 4 percent from last year.

It also showed at least 1 percent of listings now in the $501-$700 range. In June, it showed none. But, like June, it still shows just 3 percent of its listings under $1,000 in the city.

For the surrounding area it shows the following average rents for one-bedroom units and comparison to last year:

▪ Seattle: $2,326, down 2 percent

▪ Bellevue: $2,639, up 4 percent

▪ Bremerton: $2,015, down 7 percent

▪ Kent: $1,878, up 11 percent.

▪ Puyallup: $1,685, up 6 percent.

▪ Lacey: $1,625, no change.

▪ Lakewood: $1,609, up 2 percent.

▪ Federal Way: $1,535, up 6 percent.

▪ Auburn: $1,480, up 13 percent.

▪ University Place: $1,410, down 20 percent.

▪ Olympia: $1,355, up 1 percent.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

Tidy-Up Tacoma collected 2,600 pounds of garbage in Nov.

City of Tacoma social media post. We collected 2,600 lbs of garbage in November through the Tidy-Up Tacoma initiative. Here are some before & after pictures from across #Tacoma. More info on this clean-up effort cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
TACOMA, WA
foodgressing.com

Return to a Simpler Time this Holiday Season in Tacoma WA

Going back to a simpler time this holiday season doesn’t involve time travel, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it did. On the Simpler Times pre-planned travel itinerary from Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports, you’ll find three days and two nights of candles and carolers, shopping at small local boutiques, garden getaways and strolls through enchanted, illuminated parks and zoos.
TACOMA, WA
Ask Tacoma

What's the policy of renting in Tacoma?

Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Tacoma in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Tacoma too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
TACOMA, WA
actionnews5.com

Shipwreck from California Gold Rush discovered

SEATTLE (KING) – A salvage company in Washington State believes it has located the wreckage of a nearly 150-year-old shipwreck. The steamship S.S. Pacific went down in November of 1875 with the loss of at least 325 passengers on board. The sonar images of the shipwreck, more than 1,000...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

Starbucks logo peeks out of Headquarters Tower

Seattle is home to the Headquarters of the famed coffee company Starbucks. Having one of the most recognized logos in the world is a great part of the company’s success. The logo is a stylized Siren, not a Mermaid. Like many company logos, the Starbucks logo has also changed looks over the years. The head of the Siren is also found peeking out from the top of the clock tower of the headquarters building. Check out this Reader’s Digest article for some fascinating history of the logo and the company.
SEATTLE, WA
Ask Tacoma

Are backyard chickens allowed in Tacoma?

My mom and I just moved to Tacoma from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region

After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Power outage in West Seattle and White Center puts nearly 5000 in the dark

As snow fell and temperatures dipped into the low 30's on Saturday Dec. 3 4890 City Light customers in West Seattle were without power. A set of four primary outages were in effect early. The first was east of the Longfellow Creek Greenspace along 26th SW from SW Myrtle Street on the south to SW Hudson Street on the north over to the Duwamish River. They began at 3:05, 3:06, and 3:37. Expected restoration time for all three was approximately 10am. It affected around 500 customers.
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
8K+
Followers
261
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy