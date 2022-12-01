ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

See how the Allen Americans are giving back to the community this season

As the season of giving continues, the Allen Americans are giving back to the community. The Allen Americans Red Lamp Foundation supports the region in a multitude of areas including granting scholarships to students, working with nonprofits and local businesses to help those in need and providing a free night out to local organizations to say “thank you."
ALLEN, TX
Time capsule to honor Collin County veterans and fallen will be opened in 2061

When RD Foster was 18 years old, he and his best friend went to boot camp for the U.S. Marine Corps. It was 1966, and the two had graduated from McKinney High School just a few weeks prior. They both headed to Vietnam shortly after. Foster came home and lives in Collin County today. His friend, Bill Bryan, was killed in action in 1968.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Plano community members donate 80 pounds of food to McKinney organization

Last week, Plano community members donated over 80 pounds of food to the Samaritan Inn after unearthing several unusually large gourds. “The woman who grew it is Josephine Howser,” said Deb Bliss, community harvest garden coordinator. “She found some seeds called Tahitian squash. She tried it last year, and this year she had a sign on her squash not to harvest them. She was waiting for them to be bigger.”
PLANO, TX
Mesquite promotes downtown on Small Business Saturday

To encourage residents to shop local this season, Downtown Mesquite promoted Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Small Business Saturday is a neighborhood-based focus on locally-owned mom and pop shops, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram. The only neighborhood in Mesquite that was an officially designated participant was downtown.
MESQUITE, TX
Check out the holiday lights in the Deerfield neighborhood in Plano

Area residents are invited out to the Deerfield neighborhood in north Plano throughout December to view a dazzling display of Christmas lights. For decades, Deerfield has been a destination for North Texans to look at Christmas lights in a more suburban setting. The Deerfield Holiday Lights 2022 will run nightly from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and until 11 p.m. on weekends through Dec. 30th, according to the Visit Plano website. Deerfield is in Northwest Plano between Preston Rd. and Coit Rd, and just north of Legacy Rd. (See map below.)
PLANO, TX
Coppell News Roundup: Puzzles available a the library, EcoExplorer hours canceled

Defend your drains this holiday season and collect grease for free recycling instead of pouring it down the drain. Avoid pipe buildup, clogs, and sewer backups caused by cooking oils and grease by collecting them in a disposable container, such as an old bottle, can, or milk carton, and bringing it to one of several drop off locations in the North Texas area. There are two locations in Coppell that are available for grease drop offs 24 hours a day, seven days a week: Coppell Service Center, 816 S. Coppell Rd. and Coppell Village Parkway Pump Station, 1101 Village Pkwy.
COPPELL, TX
McKinney, get to know your new police chief

This week, McKinney made it official: the city announced the name of the next person to run its police department. After serving as interim Chief of Police since October, McKinney Assistant Police Chief Joe Ellenburg will now serve as the next leader for McKinney’s police force.
MCKINNEY, TX
Best of the best: Coppell, Flower Mound, Hebron headline District 6-6A volleyball team

After not making the playoffs last season for the first time in more than a decade, the Coppell volleyball team righted the ship. Led by first-year Cowgirls head coach and Coppell alum Robyn Ross, Coppell cruised to a 35-12 record and clinched a playoff berth after finishing in third place in District 6-6A. Although their season abruptly ended in a three-set loss to Denton Guyer, Coppell has a bright future with Ross now guiding the same program that she once played for.
COPPELL, TX
Lovejoy, McKinney North volleyball stars headline 13-5A all-district team

For the second consecutive season, the Lovejoy and McKinney North volleyball teams finished tied atop the standings and sharing a district championship. The rivals' stalemate from 2021 while in 10-5A carried over into 13-5A, splitting their head-to-head series once again and finishing alongside each other in first place for a repeat as co-district titleholders.
MCKINNEY, TX
The Lakeside Journal News Roundup: adoption event, holiday season kicks off and more

Join the Little Elm Animal Shelter for their 2022 animal adoption event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the event, all animals are free to adopt. Each adopted pet comes spayed or neutered, vaccinated, chipped and dogs are treated with heartworm protection. The event will also feature vendors, giveaways, and free snow cones and food for the first 100 visitors. Anyone interested can view adoptable pets at https://www.littleelm.org/451/Adoptable-Pets.
LITTLE ELM, TX
Dotson leading Lewisville’s turnaround season

The Lewisville girls basketball team is enjoying a turnaround season. After the Farmers finished with just five wins all of last season, Lewisville is 8-5 in Catherine Williams’ second season as head coach. Williams came to Lewisville in 2021 after serving as an assistant at DeSoto during its run to the first of back-to-back Class 6A state championship wins.
LEWISVILLE, TX

