Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college historyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
McDonald's is experimenting with a futuristic drive-thru conceptB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in TexasTravel MavenDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Live theatre, historical happenings, and more lined up for The Leader communities for the week of Dec. 4
With Saturdays on the Square this weekend in Carrollton and Rockin’ Around The Realm in Lewisville, there’s plenty to do this week in The Leader communities. Take a look at the top five things to do for the week of Dec. 4. Christmas at the Perry.
starlocalmedia.com
For The Mix — a new development coming to former Wade Park in Frisco — the emphasis is on the open space
This month, work will move forward for a plot of land in Frisco that has previously been a source of many questions in the community. As reported earlier this week by the Frisco Enterprise, plans for the 112-acre project The Mix were announced, detailing a new vision for the land that was previously known as Wade Park.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite ISD launches program to advance paraprofessionals
Mesquite ISD is working to help its paraprofessionals become certified educators. The district launched a new program called Pathways Advancing to Certified Educators (PACE) – a rebrand of a statewide para to teacher program.
starlocalmedia.com
See how the Allen Americans are giving back to the community this season
As the season of giving continues, the Allen Americans are giving back to the community. The Allen Americans Red Lamp Foundation supports the region in a multitude of areas including granting scholarships to students, working with nonprofits and local businesses to help those in need and providing a free night out to local organizations to say “thank you."
starlocalmedia.com
Time capsule to honor Collin County veterans and fallen will be opened in 2061
When RD Foster was 18 years old, he and his best friend went to boot camp for the U.S. Marine Corps. It was 1966, and the two had graduated from McKinney High School just a few weeks prior. They both headed to Vietnam shortly after. Foster came home and lives in Collin County today. His friend, Bill Bryan, was killed in action in 1968.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano community members donate 80 pounds of food to McKinney organization
Last week, Plano community members donated over 80 pounds of food to the Samaritan Inn after unearthing several unusually large gourds. “The woman who grew it is Josephine Howser,” said Deb Bliss, community harvest garden coordinator. “She found some seeds called Tahitian squash. She tried it last year, and this year she had a sign on her squash not to harvest them. She was waiting for them to be bigger.”
starlocalmedia.com
See which local businesses are celebrating ribbon cuttings this month in Frisco
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Refresh Frisco. The ceremony is scheduled for noon Dec. 6 at 124 Rose Lane Unit 405 (Entrance 2).
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite promotes downtown on Small Business Saturday
To encourage residents to shop local this season, Downtown Mesquite promoted Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Small Business Saturday is a neighborhood-based focus on locally-owned mom and pop shops, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram. The only neighborhood in Mesquite that was an officially designated participant was downtown.
starlocalmedia.com
The HUB is open! Learn more about what it plans to bring to the community
Allen community members can begin enjoying the center of what is to be the Farm development in Allen. The HUB, an entertainment venue featuring a variety of restaurants and events, is open.
starlocalmedia.com
Live music, craft fair, and more arranged in Coppell for the week of Dec. 4
The holiday season is in full swing with an array of live performance opportunities, a craft fair, and more in Coppell this week. Take a look at the top five things to do in Coppell for the week of Dec. 4. Holidays at Heritage Park.
starlocalmedia.com
Check out the holiday lights in the Deerfield neighborhood in Plano
Area residents are invited out to the Deerfield neighborhood in north Plano throughout December to view a dazzling display of Christmas lights. For decades, Deerfield has been a destination for North Texans to look at Christmas lights in a more suburban setting. The Deerfield Holiday Lights 2022 will run nightly from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and until 11 p.m. on weekends through Dec. 30th, according to the Visit Plano website. Deerfield is in Northwest Plano between Preston Rd. and Coit Rd, and just north of Legacy Rd. (See map below.)
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Square puts on area’s largest choreographed light show for a 17th year
With over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 11 songs, 10 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension chords, Frisco Square is expecting to welcome thousands of visitors to the 17th year of its holiday lights show this season. The largest choreographed light show in north Texas, the show features...
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell News Roundup: Puzzles available a the library, EcoExplorer hours canceled
Defend your drains this holiday season and collect grease for free recycling instead of pouring it down the drain. Avoid pipe buildup, clogs, and sewer backups caused by cooking oils and grease by collecting them in a disposable container, such as an old bottle, can, or milk carton, and bringing it to one of several drop off locations in the North Texas area. There are two locations in Coppell that are available for grease drop offs 24 hours a day, seven days a week: Coppell Service Center, 816 S. Coppell Rd. and Coppell Village Parkway Pump Station, 1101 Village Pkwy.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney, get to know your new police chief
This week, McKinney made it official: the city announced the name of the next person to run its police department. After serving as interim Chief of Police since October, McKinney Assistant Police Chief Joe Ellenburg will now serve as the next leader for McKinney’s police force.
starlocalmedia.com
What a sight! Take a trip through the Deerfield neighborhood in Plano to get into the holiday spirit
I can't believe that I have lived in North Texas nearly 12 years now, and this week was my family's first visit to the Deerfield neighborhood, located in north Plano, to see the amazing Christmas and holiday light displays put on by the residents of the subdivision. It is absolutely...
starlocalmedia.com
Best of the best: Coppell, Flower Mound, Hebron headline District 6-6A volleyball team
After not making the playoffs last season for the first time in more than a decade, the Coppell volleyball team righted the ship. Led by first-year Cowgirls head coach and Coppell alum Robyn Ross, Coppell cruised to a 35-12 record and clinched a playoff berth after finishing in third place in District 6-6A. Although their season abruptly ended in a three-set loss to Denton Guyer, Coppell has a bright future with Ross now guiding the same program that she once played for.
starlocalmedia.com
Lovejoy, McKinney North volleyball stars headline 13-5A all-district team
For the second consecutive season, the Lovejoy and McKinney North volleyball teams finished tied atop the standings and sharing a district championship. The rivals' stalemate from 2021 while in 10-5A carried over into 13-5A, splitting their head-to-head series once again and finishing alongside each other in first place for a repeat as co-district titleholders.
starlocalmedia.com
The Lakeside Journal News Roundup: adoption event, holiday season kicks off and more
Join the Little Elm Animal Shelter for their 2022 animal adoption event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the event, all animals are free to adopt. Each adopted pet comes spayed or neutered, vaccinated, chipped and dogs are treated with heartworm protection. The event will also feature vendors, giveaways, and free snow cones and food for the first 100 visitors. Anyone interested can view adoptable pets at https://www.littleelm.org/451/Adoptable-Pets.
starlocalmedia.com
Final Four Bound!: Check out photos from Prosper's regional finals win over Lewisville
The Prosper football team punched its ticket to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals on Saturday, topping Lewisville 24-13. Check out photos from the showdown at McKinney ISD Stadium.
starlocalmedia.com
Dotson leading Lewisville’s turnaround season
The Lewisville girls basketball team is enjoying a turnaround season. After the Farmers finished with just five wins all of last season, Lewisville is 8-5 in Catherine Williams’ second season as head coach. Williams came to Lewisville in 2021 after serving as an assistant at DeSoto during its run to the first of back-to-back Class 6A state championship wins.
Comments / 0