Free pickleball at National Sports Center in December

New to the National Sports Center in Blaine this year, community members can now take part in pickleball, the fastest growing sport in the country.

To kick off the pickleball program, the NSC is hosting free play throughout December.

Open play means that all players, of any skill level, are invited to play on the courts in a fun, stress-free environment.

The NSC has six indoor pickleball courts in the Sports Expo Center (wood sport court).

Free open play runs throughout December, with registration fees starting in January.

For more information and for a list of open court times, visit nscsports.org/pickleball.