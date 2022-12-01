Historical Society and Children's Museum awarded state funding

Columbia County can expect a boost in cultural and tourism opportunities through the efforts of two area non-profit organizations.

The Columbia County Historical & Genealogical Society (CCHGS) will receive $650,000 and the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will receive $250,000. The funds will be designated specifically for cultural and tourism development, according to Rep. David Millard (R-Columbia).

The CCGHS applied for grant funding to help with the purchase of the former PNC Bank building on the corner of Main and Market Streets in Bloomsburg, according to Millard.

“This is a strategic location choice for the Historical Society, being right next door to the Bloomsburg Public Library and right across from the Columbia County Courthouse,” Millard said. “A location right across from the Courthouse allows easy access for those needing access to historic files and records kept by the Historical Society.”

The new location will also allow much more room to display many items currently kept in storage, as well as avail free parking to Society visitors.

The CCGHS is currently located at 225 Market Street in Bloomsburg.

Millard noted that the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum applied for grant funding for the purpose of expanding current services and offering new programming. “This popular attraction has simply outgrown its current footprint so this grant will be of significant help in helping it to expand and better serve the high number of visitors.”

“I’m thrilled that after much work and advocacy that both of these grants are coming to fruition to benefit the people of Columbia County,” Millard continued. “In these final days of my tenure as state representative, it was a joy to receive news that these state funding grants were approved.”