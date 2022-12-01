ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tesla's Long-Awaited Semi Truck Ships Today: What Investors Should Know

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roHBj_0jThmTX100
  • Tesla's Semi truck could be a disruptor in the segment, given the company's track record of innovation and accent on quality.
  • The subsidy offered under the IRA 2022 has made the truck more affordable for buyers.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA will host an event for the first deliveries of its Semi truck on Thursday.

What Happened: The invite-only event is scheduled to be held at Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory. Beverage giant PepsiCo. PEP is expected to take the first deliveries of the all-electric heavy-duty truck. The attendees were chosen by a random draw from among shareholders.

Tesla announced the Class 8 truck in 2017 and early indications suggested it could be launched by 2019. The launch schedule was pushed back and the intervening COVID-19 years resulted in further delays.

After announcing in early October that the Semi will begin shipping on Dec. 1, Musk tweeted in late November that the Tesla team just completed a 500-mile drive with a Tesla Semi weighing in at 81,000 pounds.

According to information available on Tesla’s website, the Semi can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in 20 seconds when fully loaded, and per mile, energy consumption is less than two kilowatt-hours. It has an estimated range of 500 miles. The powertrain comprises three independent motors on the rear axles.

Charging with electricity is about 2.5 times cheaper per mile than refueling with diesel. Tesla promises fuel savings of up to $200,000 within the first three years of ownership. During the third-quarter earnings call, Musk said the company is planning to ramp up Semi production to 50,000 units by 2024.

Commenting on the event, Tesla bull and Future Fund’s Gary Black said he expects Pepsi to take delivery of five to 10 trucks. The 50,000 units the company is modeling for 2024 will add 50 cents to earnings per share, he added.

The fund manager also said Musk could confirm Cybertruck’s final design and shed further light on what he previously termed as an “epic” fourth quarter.

The IRA Benefit: The bipartisan “Inflation Reduction Act” that was passed in mid-August allows a tax credit of $40,000 or 30% of the total cost of heavy-duty, commercial vehicles weighing over 14,000 pounds. With the subsidy, Tesla Semi’s pricing will become more affordable than the list price of $180,000 for the 500-mile range variant. The company is also working on a 300-mile range version.

When the Semi launches, it will go up against Nikola Corp.’s NKLA Tre BEV trucks. The company produced 75 Tre and delivered 63 of those dealers in the third quarter.

Price Action: In premarket trading on Thursday, Tesla shares were rising 0.58% to $195.83, while Nikola was slipping 0.76% to $2.6, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now

Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Benzinga

Is Musk Warming Up To Biden? Gushes Over President's Tweet And Makes Him A Tesla Sales Pitch

President Joe Biden have always contended that General Motors is the U.S. EV market leader. This obviously has set him on a course of war of words with Tesla's Elon Musk. Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk and President Joe Biden have shared a frosty relationship in the past. The billionaire has made no bones about his exasperation over the president not naming Tesla in his discussions about the country’s electric vehicle accomplishments.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Tesla Has Been The Most Profitable Stock For Short Sellers 2 Months In A Row

Tesla Inc TSLA shares have rallied 7.2% in the last five days, but Tesla continues to be one of the most profitable stocks in the market for short sellers. ORTEX Analytics released its monthly Short Interest Insights report this week and said Tesla was the most profitable stock in the market for short sellers for the second straight month in November.
Benzinga

How To Invest in Electric Vehicle Startups Before They Hit the Stock Market

Anyone who invested in Tesla Inc in the past few years and held is doing incredibly well. Tesla is seemingly unstoppable as CEO Elon Musk continues to grow in prominence and amasses a loyal following of people who believe in his vision. This has caused a massive rise in not only Tesla stock but basically anything he touches.
Benzinga

Crypto Bros Are Dumping Lambos, But Lamborghini Says Cars Are Flying Out Of Showrooms

If you thought demand for sports cars has completely diminished with Bitcoin below $20,000 and higher federal interest rates, think again. Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann told Yahoo Finance that the company is selling more cars than it's able to produce and struggling to keep up with demand, despite increasing production twice within the last year.
Benzinga

Can You Get High From Smoking Hemp? Now You Can With Boston Hemp's THCa Bud

Boston Hemp Inc. launched THCa, a new hemp strain. THCa is reported to have similar effects as smoking cannabis. The major difference is, cannabis is not legal in many states and THCa is. Because it is hemp, it falls under federal law. THCa flower is cannabis that falls under the...
Benzinga

Enough With 'THC Juicing,' Learn To Choose Good Weed

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. It was initially published on Benzinga in May 2022. The other day, I was driving in a car with a friend who had just gone to a dispensary, and as a cannabis journalist, people often ask my opinion on their buys. He handed me the jar and boasted that the flower tested at an astronomical 35% THC.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Introduces Robots, Will Bill Gates Rally To Tax Them?

One of the key moments of Tesla's TSLA AI Day in August 2021 was the unveiling of the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot, which was highlighted by CEO Elon Musk. The introduction of robots by Tesla that could be used for a number of sectors could bring up an old debate of whether robots should be taxed.
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: BYD, Coinbase, DoorDash And Why Musk Would Be A Hero By Banning This Twitter Account

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. In "A Big Chill Is Here for the Housing Market. Next Year Could Bring More Trouble," Shaina Mishkin outlines the economic dynamics, including high mortgage rates and affordability issues, that may lead to a stalled real estate market in 2023.
Benzinga

Tesla 'Bang For The Buck' Semi Arrives, Ford Is America's Second Best, Lordstown's 'Endurance' Deliveries Begin And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories

Electric vehicle stocks mostly advanced in the week ending Dec. 2, helped by market-wide optimism over a potential Fed pivot and some company-specific catalysts. The Chinese EV trio of Nio, Inc. NIO, XPeng, Inc. XPEV and Li Auto, Inc. LI were among the best performers of the week amid bargain hunting set in motion by their November deliveries data.
OHIO STATE
Benzinga

G7 Sets $60 Per Barrel Price Cap On Russian Oil: Here's The Kremlin's Response

The Group of Seven (G7) nations have agreed to put a price cap of $60-per-barrel on Russian crude oil. On Friday, the European Union decided on the same price. As per the new consensus, the cap will ban companies from shipping, insuring, or financing Russian oil unless the oil is sold below $60 a barrel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy