Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 5 inches, heaviest north and east of Noatak, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron .A WINTRY MIX AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT A light wintry mix, including freezing drizzle, will be possible late Friday afternoon into early evening before the precipitation switches to all snow with a strong cold frontal passage Friday evening. A light glaze and snowfall totals of one to three inches will be possible. Localized higher snowfall will be possible from the Bayfield Peninsula southwest toward Cloverland, Poplar, Wentworth, and possibly to Foxboro, and also in the Hurley, Gile, and Pence area of northern Iron County. Strong northwest winds will develop late Friday evening and cause blowing snow and reduced visibility to a half mile or less. A Winter Weather Advisory may be necessary late Friday into Friday night. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 4 inches above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph along the ridges. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will still remain possible, particularly on Monday. However, these will be limited to higher elevations near the Sierra crest and will have minimal impacts.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water may be pushed up on the ice and along the shoreline.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Simcoe Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Simcoe Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches, with locally higher accumulations possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 15:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Craigmont, Nezperce, Winchester, Kamiah, and Soldiers Meadow Road. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. This could impact the Monday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fergus County below 4500ft, Snowy and Judith Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fergus County below 4500ft; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Snowy and Judith Mountains, Fergus County below 4500ft and Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM Monday to 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 17:08:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Star Valley Snow continuing into Monday morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the lower elevations; with locally higher amounts near Alpine. In the mountains; 3 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...The Star Valley and the Salt and Wyoming Range. * WHEN...Tonight into Monday morning. The heaviest snowfall will occur through midnight tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for snow if travelling. Slow down, as roads will be slick in spots, or snow covered.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations around 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region. * WHEN...Until noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 11:57:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of a trace to two inches. Elevations above 500 ft have the highest chances of seeing 2 inches of snowfall. Continued slight chance for freezing rain with ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation band will continue to shift northward which will bring variable intensities of snowfall and mixed precipitation. Freezing rain possible in the evening, especially near the Gorge or more rural areas. If temperatures lower by a few degrees, snow may accumulate at the lowlands. Snow will transition to rain in the evening.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 18:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Madison River Valley; Northwest Beaverhead County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains, Madison River Valley and Northwest Beaverhead County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one half inch per hour will be possible this evening.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Southern Wheatland; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, with locally higher accumulations possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another period of light snowfall is possible on Tuesday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water may be pushed up through the ice and along the shoreline.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Canyon Ferry Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 18:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Helena Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one half inch per hour will be possible this evening.
