Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fergus County below 4500ft, Snowy and Judith Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 18:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fergus County below 4500ft; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Snowy and Judith Mountains, Fergus County below 4500ft and Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM Monday to 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 4 inches above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph along the ridges. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will still remain possible, particularly on Monday. However, these will be limited to higher elevations near the Sierra crest and will have minimal impacts.
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron .A WINTRY MIX AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT A light wintry mix, including freezing drizzle, will be possible late Friday afternoon into early evening before the precipitation switches to all snow with a strong cold frontal passage Friday evening. A light glaze and snowfall totals of one to three inches will be possible. Localized higher snowfall will be possible from the Bayfield Peninsula southwest toward Cloverland, Poplar, Wentworth, and possibly to Foxboro, and also in the Hurley, Gile, and Pence area of northern Iron County. Strong northwest winds will develop late Friday evening and cause blowing snow and reduced visibility to a half mile or less. A Winter Weather Advisory may be necessary late Friday into Friday night. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Lewiston, Clarkston, Alpowa Summit, Lapwai, Pomeroy, Peck, Gifford, Lewiston Grade, and Culdesac. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. This could impact the Monday morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Power outages likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice may be pushed up on the shoreline from Nome west. Water may be pushed up on the ice and along the shoreline.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region. * WHEN...Until noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water may be pushed up on the ice and along the shoreline.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 11:57:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of a trace to two inches. Elevations above 500 ft have the highest chances of seeing 2 inches of snowfall. Continued slight chance for freezing rain with ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation band will continue to shift northward which will bring variable intensities of snowfall and mixed precipitation. Freezing rain possible in the evening, especially near the Gorge or more rural areas. If temperatures lower by a few degrees, snow may accumulate at the lowlands. Snow will transition to rain in the evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Upper Hood River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 11:57:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Upper Hood River Valley; Western Columbia River Gorge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Elevations above 500 ft will see the highest chances for additional accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may transition to freezing rain or freezing drizzle tonight as precipitation decreases.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Hill County; Northern High Plains; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 18:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Madison River Valley; Northwest Beaverhead County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains, Madison River Valley and Northwest Beaverhead County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one half inch per hour will be possible this evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 16:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY * CHANGES...No major changes. Updated timing of heavier snow bands in the Additional Details section. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, except 4 to 10 inches west of highway 395. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a lull in snow activity this evening, heavier snow bands late tonight through Monday morning will be capable of producing localized heavier snowfall totals, especially in the higher elevations west of US-395.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 11:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. Theis type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Sacramento Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Tehama County through 445 PM PST At 352 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout over Corning, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corning, Tehama, Richfield, Gerber-Las Flores, Vina and Los Molinos. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches, with locally higher accumulations possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most dense fog will likely remain closet to the coast initially but may try to expand inland a few hours after midnight.
Winter Storm Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulation up to 2 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Power outages are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice and water may be pushed up on the shoreline along the Bering Strait Coast.
