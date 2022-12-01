ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: MAPS To Host Major Psychedelics Event In 2023, Speakers & Details Below

By Lara Goldstein
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Ldos_0jThmBtB00

The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) has shared details for its Psychedelic Science 2023 event taking place next June 19 to 23 in Denver, Colorado.

Expecting more than 10,000 attendees, acclaimed speakers and numerous sponsors, the summer conference positions itself as “the ultimate convergence point” -or “the SXSW for psychedelics”- for the growing psychedelics community and the health, wellness, science, business and supporting services orbits.

As such, the global psychedelics community will gather in the second US state where psychedelic therapy has been legalized for five days of informative talks, hands-on workshops, data reveals, events and marketplace opportunities. On the weekends before and after the conference, MAPS will hold community events.

Specifically, the agenda announces psychedelic science classes and workshops on the first two days while the conference tracks offer “a curated guide of sessions focused on 7 exciting categories.”

The event’s executive producer, Benjamin Greenzweig, said, “Psychedelic Science has always been the leading event for this community and 2023 will be the biggest yet. With Colorado serving as a relevant backdrop, it’s shaping up to be a truly special, week-long experience. The industry continues to evolve in real time, so this year we’ll have a greater emphasis on the business of psychedelics, ethical models for success, state-specific regulatory environments, and the leaders at the helm of mainstreaming psychedelics.”

The $130 million+ MAPS has received from philanthropic donors for psychedelic and marijuana research and education since its foundation in 1986 speaks volumes about the non-profit’s capabilities and concrete actions in the field.

Some of the psychedelic scientists and advocates speaking at the event include “Queen of Psychedelics” Amanda Feilding, long-time psychedelics researcher and enthusiast Dennis McKenna, expert mycologist Paul Stamets, holistic health philosopher Aubrey Marcus, Imperial College London’s Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, psychologist and neuroscientist Dr. Carl Hart, physician and well-known author Gabor Maté, president of Urban Indigenous Collective Sutton King, and MAPS' founder Rick Doblin.

Meanwhile, the sponsors’ list includes several psychedelic medicine companies such as Dr. Bronner’s, Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles, KGK Science, Wellbeing Digital Sciences, Fluence Training, Psygen Labs and Nushama, while there’s a growing list of community partners as well.

“If you have a business or work in the psychedelics space, there is truly no other place you should be the week of June 19th," said CEO of two of the sponsor companies Najla Guthrie. "For KGK Sciences and Wellbeing Digital Science KONEF, this is truly a unique opportunity to leverage the event to not only network with leading businesses within the industry but to also announce key updates and engage in business development conversations that wouldn’t be possible anywhere else. We’re thrilled to be on board as a sponsor.”

Photo by Headway on Unsplash

