Deere To Rally Around 15%? Here Are 10 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoITV_0jThlqbP00
  Citigroup raised McDonald's Corporation price target from $265 to $270. Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. McDonald's shares fell 0.1% to $272.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup raised Deere & Company DE price target from $425 to $505. Citigroup analyst Timothy Thein maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Deere rose 0.1% to close at $441.00 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation COST from $560 to $570. Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Costco shares fell 2.7% to $524.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays boosted Southwest Airlines Co. LUV price target from $40 to $48. Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Southwest shares rose 1.7% to close at $39.91 on Wednesday.
  • Baird raised Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI price target from $59 to $66. Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Donaldson shares gained 3% to close at $60.92 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse cut Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG price target from $44 to $40. Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Pure Storage shares rose 3.7% to $30.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut Snowflake Inc. SNOW price target from $240 to $165. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Snowflake shares fell 4.3% to $136.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO price target from $35 to $52. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock. Victoria's Secret shares fell 4.4% to $44.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Atlantic Equities cut Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $225 to $200. Atlantic Equities analyst Peter Sazel maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Salesforce shares fell 6.9% to $149.24 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS boosted Five Below, Inc. FIVE price target from $165 to $205. UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Five Below shares rose 8.8% to $175.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer cut Okta, Inc. OKTA price target from $95 to $85. Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Okta shares gained 17.2% $62.50 in pre-market trading.

