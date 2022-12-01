ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM's Cruise's Goes Aggressive On Robotaxi Dreams As Others Retreat

By Anusuya Lahiri
  • General Motors Co's GM driverless-car unit has requested approval from California regulators to begin public testing a shuttle with no steering wheel or manual controls.
  • In August, GM's Cruise LLC division applied to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, requesting permission to test its Origin driverless vehicle on San Francisco streets, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • In its application, Cruise said it would begin test runs of the electric Origin in a confined area of San Francisco during limited hours and gradually expand over time.
  • While GM and Cruise push ahead on plans to commercialize robotaxis, other players have pulled back over concerns regarding the technology's viability.
  • Cruise eventually plans to operate thousands of podlike shuttles in a service that would span several U.S. cities and bring in $1 billion in annual revenue by 2025 and $50 billion annually by 2030.
  • Before the end of the year, Cruise aims to expand its robotaxi service using the retrofitted Chevy Bolts to Austin, Texas, and Phoenix.
  • It plans to enter more cities next year with thousands of autonomous vehicles, including some Origins, produced by GM and operated by Cruise.
  • GM plans to build Origins in volume at GM's main electric vehicle factory in Detroit next year.
  • To transport people, Cruise would need authorization from a separate California regulator that oversees commercial vehicles, according to the DMV application.
  • Cruise plans to operate the Origin in the city and county of San Francisco at speeds up to 35 mph at all day hours, except when stormy weather is present.
  • Price Action: GM shares closed higher by 1.91% at $40.51 on Wednesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

