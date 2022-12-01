Read full article on original website
'Generational changing' investments poised to remake Western Pa.'s trails system
Described as “generational changing,” recently awarded investments in rails-to-trails will help connect more than 100 miles of recreational trails in Western Pennsylvania, opening previously unrealized pathways to communities poised to benefit economically. Murrysville to Rankin. O’Hara to East Deer. Aspinwall to Homewood. Plans are underway to grow and...
Three Beaver County boroughs consider forming regional police force
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Three boroughs in Beaver County are looking to form a regional police force. Under the plan, the Conway and Baden Borough police departments would merge together with a total of 11 full-time officers, according to a report from the Beaver County Times. That plan could be enacted as early as April of next year. The regional force would also cover Freedom Borough, which has been contracting police services from Conway since their department disbanded last year. It's being considered as departments in the county struggle with staffing shortages. Conway and Baden are expected to host town hall meetings to discuss the plan with residents this week.
wisr680.com
New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation
The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Activist Celeste Scott dies at age 46…Led effort for more affordable housing in Pittsburgh
A MEMORIAL WAS HELD FOR CELESTE SCOTT IN HOMEWOOD, NOV. 13. (Photo by J.L. Martello) Celeste Scott never took “no” for an answer when it came to improving the lives of African Americans and other people of color. The 46-year-old would often be seen and heard at Pittsburgh...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Chick-fil-A store opens in Collier Township
There are more than 25 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Pittsburgh area, and the latest opened just outside of Bridgeville in Collier Township this past week. It's located at 1025 Washington Pike in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center. In place of a grand opening celebration, the company will be giving free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to what it describes as "100 local heroes making an impact in the Pittsburgh area." Chick-fil-A is also donating $25,000 to Feeding America.
Beaver County community under boil water advisory
CONWAY BOROUGH — A community in Beaver County is under a boil water advisory. Officials from Conway Borough say the notice will be in effect for the next few days. Crews are running tests because of a water main break. The advisory will end after testing is complete. This...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 4, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Kiski Area toy drive to aide Toys for Alle-Kiski Kids.
wtae.com
Ross Township residents experience power outage
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some customers in Ross Township experienced power problems in the area of Park Place Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 saw Duquesne Light Company crews on scene. We're told a downed tree caused extensive damage to overhead equipment, resulting in more than 120 Duquesne Light customers losing power.
explore venango
Person Poses As Electric Company Representative Scams Emlenton Woman Out of $800
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A person who posed as an electric company representative scammed an Emlenton woman out of $800.00. According to Franklin-based State Police, this incident occurred around 10:02 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, at a residence on US 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving a 49-year-old Emlenton woman.
Lower Burrell city manager takes township manager's position in Harrison
Harrison’s gain is Lower Burrell’s loss as Amy Rockwell, Lower Burrell’s city manager, has been hired as the new township manager for Harrison. Rockwell, a Lower Burrell resident, has been Lower Burrell’s city manager and administrator since 2018. She will start her job as Harrison’s manager in early 2023 at a salary of $115,000. Township supervisors hired Rockwell on Monday.
police1.com
'We can't just create officers': City council sounds alarm about Pittsburgh's shrinking police force
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Some City Council members fear the falling number of police officers in Pittsburgh could continue to outpace the speed with which new officers are recruited, trained and put on the street, leaving the bureau in even worse straits in the years to come. A collective six...
Civic Empathy exhibits reveal Westmoreland history of slavery, racial justice
Pennsylvania was a haven in the decades preceding the Civil War for people seeking to escape enslavement in the South. But that wasn’t the case in Pennsylvania’s earlier years, when enslaved people and those who claimed ownership of them were part of the local population, including in Westmoreland County.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe man among 2 people killed in Somerset County crash on Pa. Turnpike
Two people died from injuries in a Somerset County crash late Friday involving two vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, investigators said. State police were investigating the crash, which was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in Jefferson Township near the Somerset-Westmoreland border. Somerset County Chief Deputy Coroner Lexi Lichty said a...
Westmoreland County man killed in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County late Friday. According to our news partners at the Trib, Pennsylvania State police were investigating the crash that happened in Jefferson Township near the border of Westmoreland and Somerset counties just after 9 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: craft show, wreath and live greens sale, breakfast with Santa
• The Greensburg Art Center will sponsor a bus trip Dec. 14 to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Special exhibits will include Sargent and Spain, Vermeer’s Secrets of Venice and Capaccio’s Italian Art. The bus will leave at 5:30 a.m. from the art center, arrive at the museum about 10:15 a.m. and leave Washington at 5 p.m. The museum has three cafes available for lunch, and there will be a dinner stop on the way home. Cost: $59. Details: Mary Koynok, 724-961-6700.
heinzhistorycenter.org
Pittsburgh’s Streamline-Deco Greyhound Bus Station
Pittsburgh has had a Greyhound station at its current site so long (more then 60 years) that few people remember the previous bus station across the street, at the site of today’s Federal Building. That station was not as dazzlingly deco as other Greyhound terminals of the 1930s but nonetheless brought an air of luxury and sophistication to local transportation. Bus travel then was seen as exciting and glamorous, like train and air travel; cars could not offer reclining seats or air conditioning, or release from having to do the driving.[1] Bus travel also had a huge advantage by serving thousands more places that trains and planes could not reach.
Tree falls on person in Allegheny Township
A tree fell on a person Saturday afternoon in Allegheny Township, according to Westmoreland County 911. The incident happened about 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Lynn Lane, according to a county dispatcher. EMS responded, the dispatcher said. An Allegheny Township police officer on duty Saturday said only the...
butlerradio.com
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
90-year-old man, left on Pittsburgh doorstep as newborn, meets the family he never knew
A 12-day-old baby boy left in a basket on a Garfield doorstep in 1932, has found his long-lost Pittsburgh family. Jim Scott wrote a “Christmas wish” to connect with his birth family in 2016. And for the past six years, he’s been putting together the pieces of what most of us take for granted: a family.
wtae.com
Crews battling two alarm fire in Allegheny County
Allegheny County 911 confirms that fire crews from several boroughs are currently battling a structure fire at the corner of Helen Street and Ella Street in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County. The fire call come in around 630am this morning and has gone to a second alarm for more manpower to help fight the fire. AC911 also confirms that firefighters have said there was a collapse at main fire building. There have been no injuries reported from the scene and no one transported so far by EMS.
