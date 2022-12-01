ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etna, PA

Tribune-Review

'Generational changing' investments poised to remake Western Pa.'s trails system

Described as “generational changing,” recently awarded investments in rails-to-trails will help connect more than 100 miles of recreational trails in Western Pennsylvania, opening previously unrealized pathways to communities poised to benefit economically. Murrysville to Rankin. O’Hara to East Deer. Aspinwall to Homewood. Plans are underway to grow and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Beaver County boroughs consider forming regional police force

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Three boroughs in Beaver County are looking to form a regional police force. Under the plan, the Conway and Baden Borough police departments would merge together with a total of 11 full-time officers, according to a report from the Beaver County Times. That plan could be enacted as early as April of next year. The regional force would also cover Freedom Borough, which has been contracting police services from Conway since their department disbanded last year. It's being considered as departments in the county struggle with staffing shortages. Conway and Baden are expected to host town hall meetings to discuss the plan with residents this week.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation

The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
BUTLER, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Chick-fil-A store opens in Collier Township

There are more than 25 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Pittsburgh area, and the latest opened just outside of Bridgeville in Collier Township this past week. It's located at 1025 Washington Pike in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center. In place of a grand opening celebration, the company will be giving free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to what it describes as "100 local heroes making an impact in the Pittsburgh area." Chick-fil-A is also donating $25,000 to Feeding America.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Dec. 4, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Kiski Area toy drive to aide Toys for Alle-Kiski Kids.
TARENTUM, PA
wtae.com

Ross Township residents experience power outage

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some customers in Ross Township experienced power problems in the area of Park Place Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 saw Duquesne Light Company crews on scene. We're told a downed tree caused extensive damage to overhead equipment, resulting in more than 120 Duquesne Light customers losing power.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Person Poses As Electric Company Representative Scams Emlenton Woman Out of $800

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A person who posed as an electric company representative scammed an Emlenton woman out of $800.00. According to Franklin-based State Police, this incident occurred around 10:02 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, at a residence on US 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving a 49-year-old Emlenton woman.
EMLENTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Lower Burrell city manager takes township manager's position in Harrison

Harrison’s gain is Lower Burrell’s loss as Amy Rockwell, Lower Burrell’s city manager, has been hired as the new township manager for Harrison. Rockwell, a Lower Burrell resident, has been Lower Burrell’s city manager and administrator since 2018. She will start her job as Harrison’s manager in early 2023 at a salary of $115,000. Township supervisors hired Rockwell on Monday.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe man among 2 people killed in Somerset County crash on Pa. Turnpike

Two people died from injuries in a Somerset County crash late Friday involving two vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, investigators said. State police were investigating the crash, which was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in Jefferson Township near the Somerset-Westmoreland border. Somerset County Chief Deputy Coroner Lexi Lichty said a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: craft show, wreath and live greens sale, breakfast with Santa

• The Greensburg Art Center will sponsor a bus trip Dec. 14 to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Special exhibits will include Sargent and Spain, Vermeer’s Secrets of Venice and Capaccio’s Italian Art. The bus will leave at 5:30 a.m. from the art center, arrive at the museum about 10:15 a.m. and leave Washington at 5 p.m. The museum has three cafes available for lunch, and there will be a dinner stop on the way home. Cost: $59. Details: Mary Koynok, 724-961-6700.
GREENSBURG, PA
heinzhistorycenter.org

Pittsburgh’s Streamline-Deco Greyhound Bus Station

Pittsburgh has had a Greyhound station at its current site so long (more then 60 years) that few people remember the previous bus station across the street, at the site of today’s Federal Building. That station was not as dazzlingly deco as other Greyhound terminals of the 1930s but nonetheless brought an air of luxury and sophistication to local transportation. Bus travel then was seen as exciting and glamorous, like train and air travel; cars could not offer reclining seats or air conditioning, or release from having to do the driving.[1] Bus travel also had a huge advantage by serving thousands more places that trains and planes could not reach.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tree falls on person in Allegheny Township

A tree fell on a person Saturday afternoon in Allegheny Township, according to Westmoreland County 911. The incident happened about 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Lynn Lane, according to a county dispatcher. EMS responded, the dispatcher said. An Allegheny Township police officer on duty Saturday said only the...
butlerradio.com

Power Outage Planned for Sunday

About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Crews battling two alarm fire in Allegheny County

Allegheny County 911 confirms that fire crews from several boroughs are currently battling a structure fire at the corner of Helen Street and Ella Street in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County. The fire call come in around 630am this morning and has gone to a second alarm for more manpower to help fight the fire. AC911 also confirms that firefighters have said there was a collapse at main fire building. There have been no injuries reported from the scene and no one transported so far by EMS.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

