Nano Dimension Registers $10M In Q3 Revenue Aided By Product Lines Except Europe

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 3 days ago
  • Nano Dimension Ltd NNDM reported third-quarter revenue growth of 646% Y/Y to $9.998 million.
  • Revenue fell 10% Q/Q, influenced by European conflict and supply chain delays.
  • Nano Dimension's product lines, except for European additive electronics machines, drove the increase Y/Y.
  • The gross margin contracted over 900 bps to 18% as costs surged over 739.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(24.2) million. EPS loss was $(0.26).
  • NNDM held $1.05 billion in cash and bank deposit balances and used $(22.3) million in operating cash flow.
  • Outlook: Nano Dimension noted that its revenue run rate indicates an expected Y/Y growth of 300% in FY22.
  • Price Action: NNDM shares are trading lower by 0.4% at $2.46 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

