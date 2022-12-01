Nano Dimension Registers $10M In Q3 Revenue Aided By Product Lines Except Europe

Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert reiterated a Sector Perform rating on the shares of Leidos Holdings Inc LDOS and raised the price target from $105.00 to $112.00. The company's Dynetics facility in Alabama is a key component of the company's product portfolio, representing about 10% of the total company sales.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is by far the largest full-truckload carrier in the United States. Domino’s Pizza is the largest player in the global pizza market, and has more than 19,500 stores in over 90 international markets. The stock purchases of U.S. Representative Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) were first covered by...
KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino reiterated an Overweight rating on Smartsheet Inc SMAR with a $46 price target. Celino maintained a Sectorweight rating on Asana, Inc ASAN. The analyst sees fair value at $16 based on 5x FY24E EV/revenue. Work management peers Smartsheet and Asana reported starkly different Q3 results. SMAR...
Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage on Cresco Labs Inc CRLBF with an Outperform rating and a price target of $4.50. The company awaits the closing of the Columbia Care CCHWF acquisition, which is expected to occur by the end of 1Q23 and should prove transformative. He expects standalone revenue...
Calls for the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of tainted cryptocurrency exchange FTX, have been growing louder and on Saturday, Elon Musk joined the chorus. What Happened: When Devin Simonson, an entrepreneur, tweeted that “SBF doesn’t need anymore mentioning except for his court date,” Musk chimed in and said he concurs with him.
Boston Hemp Inc. launched THCa, a new hemp strain. THCa is reported to have similar effects as smoking cannabis. The major difference is, cannabis is not legal in many states and THCa is. Because it is hemp, it falls under federal law. THCa flower is cannabis that falls under the...
If you thought demand for sports cars has completely diminished with Bitcoin below $20,000 and higher federal interest rates, think again. Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann told Yahoo Finance that the company is selling more cars than it's able to produce and struggling to keep up with demand, despite increasing production twice within the last year.
This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. It was initially published on Benzinga in May 2022. The other day, I was driving in a car with a friend who had just gone to a dispensary, and as a cannabis journalist, people often ask my opinion on their buys. He handed me the jar and boasted that the flower tested at an astronomical 35% THC.
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki who endorsed Donald Trump in the 2016 election and has co-authored two books with the former president, on Saturday took to Twitter to extend his support for Elon Musk. What Happened: The best-selling author questioned why Silicon Valley’s "WOKE" feared Musk, apparently referring...
Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Tesla's Semi could be priced between $180,000 to $210,000, according to Gene Munster. The Semi will need five times the lithium cells that are required for the other Tesla vehicles, the analyst says. Tesla, Inc. TSLA began deliveries of its much-awaited electric Semi truck last week. An analyst weighed in...
Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share, which also missed estimates.
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained Veeva Systems Inc VEEV with a Buy and raised the price target from $205 to $220. The re-rating followed Veeva's solid Q3. VEEV delivered a nice upside to billings, revenue, and EPS. R&D was the driving force, with CTMS delivering its largest bookings quarter. However,...
KeyBanc analyst Noah Zatzkin reiterated Overweight on Farfetch Limited FTCH with a $13 price target. Zatzkincame away from FTCH's Capital Markets Day feeling the same about the company's long-term opportunity. As expected, FTCH provided additional detail around the economics of FPS vs. marketplace, provided further clarity around FY23 guidance, and...
Mike Novogratz led cryptocurrency-focused financial-services firm Galaxy Digital Holdings BRPHF on Friday announced it has won an auction to acquire digital asset custody platform GK8 from Celsius Network. Galaxy stated that it intends to support GK8's ongoing operations in offering self-custody technology to the world's leading financial services firms, as...
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Dollar General DG showed a loss in earnings since Q2, totaling $526.17 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 0.41% to $9.46 billion during Q3. Dollar General reached earnings of $678.03 million and sales of $9.43 billion in Q2. What Is Return On Invested...
Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM has entered into, as borrower, a facility agreement dated December 2, 2022, with certain financial institutions. The agreement is for a $1.488 billion and HK$80 million dual tranche term loan facility (equivalent to $1.5 billion in aggregate). The facility has been classified as a sustainability-linked loan...
