Illinois officers prepare for the Safe T Act
Illinois law enforcement agencies are preparing to implement the Safe-T Act in less than a month.
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
Illinois quick hits: Mail-in ballot count error found; safe drug use sites urged
Mail-in ballot count error found An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only and didn’t affect other election results. ...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois to see two gas tax hikes in the new year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Prepare to pay more at the pump in the new year. Illinois has automatic annual gas tax hikes. This past summer, the governor issued a six-month delay on the 2022 hike. This means drivers will see two gas hikes in the new year, topping 45 cents a...
No, Today's Deadline Wasn't for the Real ID, But That Date is Coming Up. What to Know
Thursday marked a critical deadline for Illinois drivers, but it might not be the deadline they thought it would be. Dec. 1 marked the date drivers who postponed renewing their licenses or state IDs during the pandemic, would need to finally renew them. Another deadline, the one for the REAL ID, is coming up, however.
KBUR
Illinois State Police issue citations for 3 Scotts Law violations in one day
Springfield, Ill.- On Tuesday, November 29th, the Illinois State Police issued citations in three different traffic crashes involving move-over violations, also known as “Scotts Law” violations. According to a news release, two of the crashes involves Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred in District 12,...
New CDC Data Shows 63 Illinois Counties At Elevated COVID Level; 12 Counties Reach ‘High'
Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the state of Illinois, with CDC data released Friday reflecting the statewide increase. Days after Illinois saw its largest single-day number of COVID-19 cases since August, community level data from the CDC shows 63 of Illinois' 102 counties are at a "medium" or "high" COVID-19 community level.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Dems Introduce Gun Control Bill Targeting Assault Weapons, Age Restrictions
Illinois House Democrats have introduced a massive gun control bill that would outlaw the sale of assault weapons and prevent most residents under 21 from legally buying a gun. It comes five months after shooting suspect Robert Crimo III was accused of killing seven people and wounding more than 48...
Illinois quick hits: Dollar Tree fined; Chicago towing cars parked overnight
OSHA fines Dollar Tree $364,000 for safety violations. Federal workplace safety inspectors have fined Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. for violations at its Matteson location. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued $364,000 in penalties for several violations, including blocked walkways, stacked boxes over six feet, and electrical panels obstructed by stacked merchandise.
Illinois representative files bill to ban semi-automatic rifles
After a mass shooting earlier this year, one state legislator is trying to ban the sale of some guns in the state.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: FDA Pulls COVID Antibody Treatment, COVID Testing
A key monoclonal antibody once used to treat some people with COVID is no longer recommended for use in the U.S. under a new order from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As the weather gets colder, flu season is also worsening, and both Illinois and Indiana are no exception.
Better Business Bureau warns of scam calls, more ahead of winter season
The agency said scammers will swoop in and try to rip off consumers with a variety of winter scams.
khqa.com
63 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Sixty-three counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of November 18, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number is up from 46 elevated counties in the previous week, with 12 counties at a high...
Illinois Named One Of The Worst States In America For This?
We already know Illinois is considered one of the worst places to live in America, so what could it possibly be now?. Every year, people travel to the best ski resorts in the country. That involves layering up to bear the cold, which is something I am not into whatsoever.
Some CPS parents are just getting summer 2022 pandemic food benefit cards now
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of more than a million children in Illinois were expecting to receive food-benefit debit cards as part of the summer 2022 pandemic program – but the problem is it's December and some students are just getting them now. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the amount of money involved here is not small – it amounts to nearly $400 for each kid. The state says most of the money actually went out in October. But some families are reporting that they're just getting the benefits now, and they might not even know they got...
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
Illinois Dude Busted With 200 LSD Tabs, Dang Bruh
A LaSalle, Illinois had the entire rave party in his back pocket. He was arrested with 200 LSD tabs! ShawLocal. Law enforcement doesn't screw around when it comes to LSD. Sure you can get busted with weed, maybe you has cocaine in your possession...But if LSD is your drug of choice and you are arrested with it you're in BIG trouble.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox32chicago.com
Proposal would allow state-licensed drug injection sites in Illinois to fight opioid crisis
CHICAGO - A proposal in Springfield would allow state-licensed drug injection sites to open across Illinois in an effort to reduce fatal overdoses amid a nationwide opioid crisis that has hit Cook County particularly hard. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, a Democrat from the Austin neighborhood, introduced the measure last year,...
Illinois Democrats working to outlaw sale of assault-style weapons next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw the sale of assault-style weapons immediately. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the bill would raise the age at which a resident can purchase a gun to 21. The proposal has been in the […]
NBC Chicago
