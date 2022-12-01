ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Mail-in ballot count error found; safe drug use sites urged

Mail-in ballot count error found An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only and didn’t affect other election results. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois to see two gas tax hikes in the new year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Prepare to pay more at the pump in the new year. Illinois has automatic annual gas tax hikes. This past summer, the governor issued a six-month delay on the 2022 hike. This means drivers will see two gas hikes in the new year, topping 45 cents a...
ILLINOIS STATE
KBUR

Illinois State Police issue citations for 3 Scotts Law violations in one day

Springfield, Ill.- On Tuesday, November 29th, the Illinois State Police issued citations in three different traffic crashes involving move-over violations, also known as “Scotts Law” violations. According to a news release, two of the crashes involves Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred in District 12,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Dollar Tree fined; Chicago towing cars parked overnight

OSHA fines Dollar Tree $364,000 for safety violations. Federal workplace safety inspectors have fined Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. for violations at its Matteson location. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued $364,000 in penalties for several violations, including blocked walkways, stacked boxes over six feet, and electrical panels obstructed by stacked merchandise.
CHICAGO, IL
khqa.com

63 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Sixty-three counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of November 18, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number is up from 46 elevated counties in the previous week, with 12 counties at a high...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Some CPS parents are just getting summer 2022 pandemic food benefit cards now

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of more than a million children in Illinois were expecting to receive food-benefit debit cards as part of the summer 2022 pandemic program – but the problem is it's December and some students are just getting them now. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the amount of money involved here is not small – it amounts to nearly $400 for each kid. The state says most of the money actually went out in October. But some families are reporting that they're just getting the benefits now, and they might not even know they got...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Dude Busted With 200 LSD Tabs, Dang Bruh

A LaSalle, Illinois had the entire rave party in his back pocket. He was arrested with 200 LSD tabs! ShawLocal. Law enforcement doesn't screw around when it comes to LSD. Sure you can get busted with weed, maybe you has cocaine in your possession...But if LSD is your drug of choice and you are arrested with it you're in BIG trouble.
LASALLE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
