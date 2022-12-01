ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFC standings Week 13: Packers remain alive in playoff race

With a season-saving victory over the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers just about kept their playoff hopes alive on Sunday afternoon. The Packers now enter their bye week, and they will need to be perfect in their final four games to climb the NFC standings and make it into the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Deion Sanders took less than 24 hours to start Colorado recruiting boom

It didn’t take long for a top recruit to commit to Colorado after the university hired Deion Sanders as head coach. It felt like it was only a matter of time until head coach Deion Sanders would make the jump from Jackson State to a Power-5 school. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened this past Saturday, as he told his players after their Pac-12 title game that he’ll be accepting the Colorado Buffaloes head coaching job.
BOULDER, CO
The Associated Press

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken left foot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending left foot injury Sunday, dealing a big blow to one of the the NFL’s top teams. Garoppolo got hurt on the opening drive of a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins and will need to undergo surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. “It’s pretty crushing. We know what Jimmy’s been through, how hard he’s worked at this,” coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “That was a really cool game, just as a team and all the stuff that went on throughout the game and just be able to overcome some things. So it’s such a special win. But definitely mixed emotions hearing about Jimmy.” The first-place 49ers (8-4) have won five straight games to establish themselves as one of the top contenders in the NFC but now must go the rest of the way with untested rookie Brock Purdy after losing starter Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Brian Kelly getting absolutely dragged for LSU’s pitiful showing vs Georgia

LSU head coach Brian Kelly took a beating on Twitter over the Tigers’ blowout loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. There was a very slim chance LSU would be able to upset Georgia in the SEC title game. Their hopes of pulling that off evaporated pretty quickly after the Bulldogs returned a blocked kick for a touchdown, scored after an unbelievably fortunate interception and knocked Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels out of the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Nick Saban responds to Alabama being left out of College Football Playoff

The Alabama Crimson Tide had hoped the committee would push them into the College Football Playoff after USC and TCU’s losses. But Nick Saban was left out. Whenever the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered its second loss of the season to LSU after having gone down to Tennessee earlier in the year, it seemed as if the College Football Playoff hopes of Nick Saban’s team were circling the drain. The CFP selection committee disagreed.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes called out the Bengals for injury flop (Video)

The Cincinnati Bengals had a sketchy injury situation, and even Brittany Mahomes is questioning the legitimacy of it. The Bengals hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 13 and are putting out quite an interesting game. Jessie Bates III of the Bengals was being switched out of the game due to an ‘injury,’ but the injury seemed to be far from legitimate as Bates stood comfortably until his replacement began running on the field, then laid down on the ground as if remembering he was ‘injured.’
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Texas A&M Football: Jaylon Jones to the Draft

Jaylon Jones officially announced he will be foregoing his last season of eligibility and entering the NFL draft. This is definitely a blow to the defense that could very much use his defensive leadership on the field next season, but we wish the best of luck to Jaylon as we know he will represent the Aggies well in the NFL.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Minnesota melts as ‘Lil Kirko’ enjoys warm birthday welcome from Kirk Cousins and Vikings

Lincoln Gustafson, the Minnesota Vikings superfan known as “Lil Kirko”, was personally invited by Kirk Cousins to celebrate his 8th birthday with the team. Before 2022, Minnesota Vikings fans were divided on Kirk Cousins. While Cousins has racked up passing yards for years on end, making Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson superstars in their own right, the Vikings didn’t have the record to show for it year after year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
