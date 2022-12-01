Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide fans and Bill O’Brien agree
All season a chorus of Alabama football fans have been clamoring for an exit of Bill O’Brien. Rightly or wrongly, O’Brien has been targeted as the reason why this season’s offense has often struggled. In fairness to O’Brien and Pete Golding as well, Crimsom Tide coordinators are...
NFC standings Week 13: Packers remain alive in playoff race
With a season-saving victory over the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers just about kept their playoff hopes alive on Sunday afternoon. The Packers now enter their bye week, and they will need to be perfect in their final four games to climb the NFC standings and make it into the playoffs.
Alabama fans were outraged CFP committee didn’t give Tide special treatment over Ohio State
Alabama was left out of the College Football Playoff, and Tide fans couldn’t believe the committee’s decision. For just the second time in its short history, the College Football Playoff will not feature the Alabama Crimson Tide. After losing twice this season, albeit on final plays of very...
Kirk Herbstreit had a truly wild take after Ohio State backs into College Football Playoff
Kirk Herbstreit had the strangest take about his alma mater Ohio State when it came to making the College Football Playoff. Had USC taken care of business vs. Utah, Ohio State would not have even made the College Football Playoff. Despite getting smoked at home to eventual Big Ten champion...
High school football: Meet our Courier Times/Intelligencer Offensive Player of the Year
Somebody had to get the Pennsbury engine cranking again. Yes, the Falcons gladly welcomed back former head coach, and Pennsbury alum, Galen Snyder to rebuild the prideful program. But to do it as quickly as the Falcons did, turning a 16-game losing streak heading into the 2022 season into a...
Deion Sanders took less than 24 hours to start Colorado recruiting boom
It didn’t take long for a top recruit to commit to Colorado after the university hired Deion Sanders as head coach. It felt like it was only a matter of time until head coach Deion Sanders would make the jump from Jackson State to a Power-5 school. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened this past Saturday, as he told his players after their Pac-12 title game that he’ll be accepting the Colorado Buffaloes head coaching job.
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken left foot
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending left foot injury Sunday, dealing a big blow to one of the the NFL’s top teams. Garoppolo got hurt on the opening drive of a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins and will need to undergo surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. “It’s pretty crushing. We know what Jimmy’s been through, how hard he’s worked at this,” coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “That was a really cool game, just as a team and all the stuff that went on throughout the game and just be able to overcome some things. So it’s such a special win. But definitely mixed emotions hearing about Jimmy.” The first-place 49ers (8-4) have won five straight games to establish themselves as one of the top contenders in the NFC but now must go the rest of the way with untested rookie Brock Purdy after losing starter Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.
Brian Kelly getting absolutely dragged for LSU’s pitiful showing vs Georgia
LSU head coach Brian Kelly took a beating on Twitter over the Tigers’ blowout loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. There was a very slim chance LSU would be able to upset Georgia in the SEC title game. Their hopes of pulling that off evaporated pretty quickly after the Bulldogs returned a blocked kick for a touchdown, scored after an unbelievably fortunate interception and knocked Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels out of the game.
North Texas fires coach Seth Littrell after seven seasons
Seth Littrell went 44-44 at North Texas in seven seasons before his firing Sunday.
Alabama Football: Selection Committee decides to not pick four best teams
The 2022 Alabama football season is not over. But on Selection Day for the CFB Playoff field, there is a sense of emptiness. Instead of competing in the CFB Playoffs, the Alabama Crimson Tide will play Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. The CFB Playoff Selection Committee took the path...
Nick Saban responds to Alabama being left out of College Football Playoff
The Alabama Crimson Tide had hoped the committee would push them into the College Football Playoff after USC and TCU’s losses. But Nick Saban was left out. Whenever the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered its second loss of the season to LSU after having gone down to Tennessee earlier in the year, it seemed as if the College Football Playoff hopes of Nick Saban’s team were circling the drain. The CFP selection committee disagreed.
Brittany Mahomes called out the Bengals for injury flop (Video)
The Cincinnati Bengals had a sketchy injury situation, and even Brittany Mahomes is questioning the legitimacy of it. The Bengals hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 13 and are putting out quite an interesting game. Jessie Bates III of the Bengals was being switched out of the game due to an ‘injury,’ but the injury seemed to be far from legitimate as Bates stood comfortably until his replacement began running on the field, then laid down on the ground as if remembering he was ‘injured.’
Texas A&M Football: Jaylon Jones to the Draft
Jaylon Jones officially announced he will be foregoing his last season of eligibility and entering the NFL draft. This is definitely a blow to the defense that could very much use his defensive leadership on the field next season, but we wish the best of luck to Jaylon as we know he will represent the Aggies well in the NFL.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
Fan who got into it with Draymond Green offers to match his $25k league fine
Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green cursed at a fan earlier this week, and the fan defended Green by offering to match his fine. Warriors star Draymond Green was fined $25K for cursing at a fan on Wednesday, but the fan disagreed with the fine and offered to match it and donate to Green’s favorite charity or NBA Cares.
Minnesota melts as ‘Lil Kirko’ enjoys warm birthday welcome from Kirk Cousins and Vikings
Lincoln Gustafson, the Minnesota Vikings superfan known as “Lil Kirko”, was personally invited by Kirk Cousins to celebrate his 8th birthday with the team. Before 2022, Minnesota Vikings fans were divided on Kirk Cousins. While Cousins has racked up passing yards for years on end, making Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson superstars in their own right, the Vikings didn’t have the record to show for it year after year.
Lane Kiffin isn’t in the CFP, but neither is Alabama so it’s time to troll the Tide
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolled his former team in Alabama after the Crimson Tide failed to make the College Football Playoff as a two-loss, non-division champion this season. Alabama put five on it, as in the Crimson Tide’s standing in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Former...
