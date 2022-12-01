Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
SEC Charges Two More Salesmen in Connection to Bar Works FraudElijah Rose
The Plot To Assassinate George Washington In Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York YIMBY
405 Park Avenue’s Demolition Continues in Midtown East, Manhattan
Demolition is progressing at 405 Park Avenue, the site of a possible new skyscraper in Midtown East, Manhattan. Though original plans called for a renovation and addition atop the existing 17-story occupant, full demolition permits were issued for the structure in January 2021. MRP Realty is the owner and Titan Industrial SVC Corp. is the demolition contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Park Avenue and East 54th Street.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 294 Schaefer Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a two-story structure into a four-story residential building at 294 Schaefer Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Knickerbocker Avenue and Irving Avenue, the lot is near the Halsey Street subway station, serviced by the L train. Jacob Zicherman of Happy Living Management LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Alloy Block’s 100 Flatbush Avenue Continues Ascent in Downtown Brooklyn
Number 29 on our December construction countdown is 100 Flatbush Avenue, a 44-story residential building in the two-tower Alloy Block development in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed and developed by Alloy Development, the 482-foot-tall structure will yield 441 units with 45 residences dedicated to affordable housing. Urban Atelier Group is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Flatbush Avenue to the northeast, Third Avenue to the northwest, and State Street to the southwest.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2921 Brighton 4th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 2921 Brighton 4th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. Located between Ocean View Avenue and Neptune Avenue, the lot is near the Ocean Parkway subway station, serviced by the Q train. Lev Kheyfets under the 2921 Brighton 4th LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for Melrose North at 341 East 162nd Street in Melrose, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Melrose North, a 12-story residential building at 341 East 162nd Street in Melrose, The Bronx. Designed by Curtis + Ginsberg Architects and developed by New York City Housing Authority, the structure yields 171 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 67 units for residents at 50 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $132,400.
therealdeal.com
Can private clubs bring New York workers back to the office?
The return to office has been slow and uneven, but some New York developers of high-end buildings are hoping elite private clubs can lure workers back, Forbes reports. ”The future of workspace design is about creating a destination,” Tom Vecchione, principal at the architecture and interior design firm Vocon, said to Forbes. “We can see the line between traditional workplaces and classic residential development blurring. The design for work needs to include wellness and that hospitality or a home-away-from-home feel.”
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1465 Bryant Avenue in Crotona Park East, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a nine-story mixed-use building at 1465 Bryant Avenue in Crotona Park East, The Bronx. Located between Jennings Street and East 172nd Street, the lot is within walking distance of the Freeman Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Christopher Lacovara of Community Access, Inc. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Amenities Revealed for Le Léo at 244 St. Paul’s Avenue in Journal Square, Jersey City
Fields Grade and Park Stone Management have revealed the amenity suite for Le Léo, a new six-story rental building at 244 St. Paul’s Avenue in Journal Square, Jersey City. Spaces include a fitness center with a yoga studio, a communal resident lounge, a co-working lounge with a conference room, and a game room equipped with televisions, a foosball table, a shuffleboard table, a poker table, and additional lounge space.
Thrillist
Take a Look at This Major New Waterfront Park Now Open in NYC's Lower East Side
The Big Apple has yet another new green space to flaunt. NYC Parks just unveiled a major new waterfront space in the Lower East Side, which occupies the new deck of Pier 42. Sprawling across 2.8 acres, the waterfront deck was once an industrial maritime site. It cost $26.1 million—which came from Lower Manhattan Development Corporation, Mayoral, and Parks expense funding—to build, and it now features an inclusive recreational space for all New Yorkers.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 3217 Westchester Avenue in Pelham Bay, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 3217 Westchester Avenue in Pelham Bay, The Bronx. Located between Wilkinson Avenue and Continental Avenue, the lot is three blocks from the Pelham Bay Park subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Paul Lumaj of Dedaj Construction Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Dozens forced from homes, 10 injured in apartment building fire in upper Manhattan apartment fire
The fire marshal says the fire in upper Manhattan was accidental and caused by electrical wiring in the ceiling of the top floor.
New York YIMBY
Developers Secure $317M to Complete The Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange, New Jersey
Developers have secured $317 million in financing to complete phase one of The Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange, New Jersey. Anchored at 533 Main Street, the two-phase development is referred to simply as The Crossings and will comprise around 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, 820 mixed-income apartments, public outdoor space, a parking garage for 1,200 vehicles, and additional surface-level parking spaces.
The Jewish Press
MTA Plans Redesign of Brooklyn Bus Routes
New York’s MTA has unveiled a plan to redesign the bus network in Brooklyn, amny reported this weekend. The draft proposal of the plan includes the addition of new lines, changes to existing routes and more widely spaced bus stops. The plan is an attempt to strengthen the reliability...
New York YIMBY
Renderings Reveal The Rail Rental Community at 100 Hamilton Street in Bound Brook, New Jersey
Denholtz Properties and Redwood Real Estate Group have revealed renderings of The Rail at Bound Brook, a 143-unit rental property at 100 Hamilton Street in Bound Brook, Somerset County, New Jersey. When complete, the building will offer a mix of studios, one-bedrooms, premium one-bedroom units with dens, and two-bedroom units. The most premium units will offer a private terrace or balcony.
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
fox5ny.com
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
1 in critical condition for smoke inhalation after fire in Brooklyn apartment building: Officials
The resident was taken to a local hospital in critical condition to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Woman burned by chemical substance during argument in Brooklyn subway station
The victim is in the hospital being treated for the burns on her face. Police could not immediately identify the chemical liquid thrown at her.
This tiny Park Slope restaurant is the toughest reservation in NYC
At 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Carlos Sevilla and his date, Kriti Shrestha, finally secured a table for two at Masalawala & Sons. It was no easy feat. They’d been trying to snag one since September, when the Indian restaurant — with its Bengali dinner party atmosphere — first opened in a former Park Slope bakery and promptly became one of the city’s hottest restaurants. “When it first was about to open, reservations were a month in advance — it was slim pickings,” Park Sloper Sevilla, 37, told The Post. He found himself constantly reloading restaurant reservation site Resy — to no avail....
Police: Thieves holding eggs and bricks rob man near Lincoln Center
The five suspects -- four men and one woman, all dressed in black, robbed a man of his jacket and cell phone near 63rd and Amsterdam Ave, police say.
