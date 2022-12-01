Tesla's Chief Designer for the Cybertruck on Working With Elon Musk and How His Favorite Design Is One He Can't Talk About Yet

Global Autos Correspondent Greetings from the Motor City! Happy Friday! It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Detroit. Automakers are re-starting the tradition of year-end receptions and media events that was thrown off by the pandemic. Oh, and it’s cold. I am not the only one pulling out a winter coat and finding a year-old KN-95 mask in the pocket. Today, we’ll assess what Elon Musk did not say last night about the Tesla Semi, take a look at how General Motors is planning to profit from Big Data and parse the latest signals that U.S. consumer demand for new vehicles - including Teslas - may be cooling down.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO