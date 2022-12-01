Read full article on original website
Montana comes through with over $42,000 to help KYSSMAS kids
In a response that surprised even long-time KYSS employees, Western Montana residents come through with over $42,000 in donations to help kids living in economically challenged families have gifts for this Christmas. It's amongst the highest totals ever in the history of the 26 years of KYSSMAS for Kids, and...
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
Who Will End Up In This Old Montana Computer Repair Building?
From 2010 to October of 2022, Missoula Computes occupied this standalone building in Tremper Shopping Center, offering custom personal computer builds and PC repairs at Malfunction Junction. The company has been in business since 2007, but now that they've moved to their new location on Holborn Street the question is...what will become of their old building?
Ballet Without Borders Returns To Montana This January
The Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre of Missoula will be hosting the annual Ballet Beyond Borders from January 11th - 14th 2023, offering up a dance competition and cultural exchange with dancers from all over the world. This will be the 9th year that RMBT will host the event at the University of Montana Dennison Theater.
Missoula, Let’s Make ‘Giving Tuesday’ Popular
"Black Friday", "Small Business Saturday", "Cyber Monday", shopping season has begun. There is a very important day among all of the shopping days and that is "Giving Tuesday." This is where you can make yourself feel good by giving back to your community. There are so many non-profits in Missoula that can use your help this time of year and there are so many ways that you can help. The list of charities we have available in our area is much too long to list in this article. We have hundreds of charities in Western Montana.
Montana Tree Guru: How To Care For Your Christmas Tree
Do you know how to keep your Christmas tree looking its best until after Christmas? If you don't, you may want to take some tips from a local expert. I spoke with Shane Clouse of Pink Grizzly Greenhouse and Montana Wreaths in Missoula, which has been selling locally-cut Christmas trees to Montanans since 1978.
Missoula’s Miller Creek Residents Angry Over Proposal for Hundreds of Homes
Residents of Lower Miller Creek are worried a proposed development with hundreds of new homes could ruin their neighborhood, a location already struggling with traffic safety and growth. And they're telling Missoula leaders to put the brakes on the Riverfront Trails subdivision before it brings a dramatic increase in density...
UM’s Barkey Talks Possible Rail Strike on KGVO’s Talk Back Show
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Wednesday and addressed the issue of a possible rail worker strike. Barkey said aside from the possible national repercussions of a strike,...
Winter Storm to Bring Snow and Freezing Rain to Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is predicting what they are calling a moderate to high-impact winter storm starting on Wednesday and continuing through Friday. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Trent Smith who described the scope of the winter storm. There will be a...
Missoula Man Charged With Burglary at the Poverello Center
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, the Missoula Police Department trespassed Kevin Washington from the Poverello Center. On November 25, Washington went to the Poverello Center and threatened a person with a knife. The victim reported to officers that Washington was behaving erratically and yelling at him....
Fairgrounds Bond Defeat Response from Missoula 4-H President
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - November 8 was a tough day for sponsors and supporters of the two mill levy requests presented to Missoula voters, the Crisis Services Levy, and the Fairgrounds 4-H Bond Request. KGVO News caught up with Clarence Wildeboer, President of the local Missoula County 4-H Board,...
UPDATE: Suspect on Johnson Taken Into Custody
(UPDATE - November 29 at 7:53 p.m.) According to the Missoula Police Department, the incident has been resolved on Johnson Street. Police Public Lydia Arnold said the suspect male has been taken into custody and is being transported to a local hospital for treatment. “The police presence will be breaking...
Missoula Attorney Explains Long Delays in Resolving Court Cases
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In a recent conversation with Chief Deputy Missoula County Attorney Matt Jennings on the KGVO Talk Back program, he provided an explanation for a listener concerned about how long it takes for cases to make it through the criminal justice system in Missoula. Delays are...
Montana Brewery Giving Back With Free Christmas Trees
The Lolo Peak Brewery is giving away Christmas Trees for people that don't have the means to buy one. If you would like to pick one up you can head 6201 Brewery Way in Lolo at the brewery yard and take one, while they last. This is one of those thoughtful gestures that make being part of our community so amazing.
No Humbug on Higgins; Big Christmas for Downtown Missoula
No more COVID closures, but lots of candy canes are expected this year, as Downtown Missoula marks the first full year of holiday events since the pandemic erupted after Christmas 2019. The Downtown Missoula Partnership is planning a full schedule of holiday activities, most of which are admission-free or low-cost,...
Missoula Man on Probation Gets Caught With Heroin, Meth, and Pills
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 25th, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer pulled over a vehicle for having an expired registration. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 46-year-old Mathew Brown. The officer knew that Brown was on felony probation. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MCPS Invites Public’s Help in Choosing a New Superintendent
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After Dr. Rob Watson resigned to take another education position in Helena last June, Russ Lodge stepped in as interim superintendent, and now the public is invited to take part in choosing a permanent replacement. MCPS Hires a Consultant Firm for the Search. KGVO News...
THANK YOU! Photos from the 2022 Guerrilla Turkey Drive in Missoula, Montana
Western Montana, THANK YOU! The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive has wrapped up and through the generosity of so many amazing people we were able to collect enough turkeys for our agencies that we work with to help meet their goals. With all of the stories we have heard this year, it really was a year of "unknowns" for the Turkey Drive. We never have any idea if we will be able to help out the agencies that need our help.
Missoula First Peoples’ Market This Saturday
The holiday shopping season officially kicks off this weekend. We have heard about "Black Friday" for years and over the past couple years there has been the creation of "Cyber Monday", but let's not forget about "Shop Local Saturday". This is your opportunity to shop at local businesses that rely on your patronage to keep our community going.
