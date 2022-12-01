ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loreauville, LA

M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes

Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY.com

Cajun Comic Relief

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Cajun Comic Relief is getting ready for their 32nd show on March 4. Ragin’ Cajun John Morgan and Bayou Boy Ed Roy will be taking the stage in Angelle Hall. There will also be a competition for Funniest Mayor featuring mayors from around Acadiana. Tickets are available on Eventbrite or call (337)-298-9717.
LAFAYETTE, LA
K945

These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou

When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KLFY.com

Lafayette house fire on Chag Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 100 block of Chag Street. The flames were venting through the front door and windows of the home when firefighters arrived at 4:40 a.m. Firefighters suspect the fire was started...
LAFAYETTE, LA
ktalnews.com

How this La. singer got to perform with Snoop Dogg

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Justin Champagne (pronounced like shum-pine) is from New Iberia, Louisiana. He’s 31 and has a song with Snoop Dogg. Champagne got his start in music when he 16. “We had this thing called the ‘love shack’ at my house and it was like...
NEW IBERIA, LA

