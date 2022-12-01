Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
New restaurant in Lafayette set to open in December
A new neighborhood restaurant is set to open this month in the former Saint Street Inn on Brooke Ave.
Christmas Grinch Frightens Kids in Lafayette Louisiana [VIDEO]
One family in Lafayette had the Christmas Grinch surprise their kids and one little boy wanted nothing to do with him. As the two kids were posing on a couch for Christmas photos, the Grinch exits the house and creeps up behind them. Slowly the Christmas Grinch makes his way...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes
Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Cajun Comic Relief
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Cajun Comic Relief is getting ready for their 32nd show on March 4. Ragin’ Cajun John Morgan and Bayou Boy Ed Roy will be taking the stage in Angelle Hall. There will also be a competition for Funniest Mayor featuring mayors from around Acadiana. Tickets are available on Eventbrite or call (337)-298-9717.
These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou
When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
The Top 10 Sandwich Shops in Lafayette, According to Yelp
According to online reviews, these are the best local spots for a good sandwich.
Lafayette house fire on Chag Street
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 100 block of Chag Street. The flames were venting through the front door and windows of the home when firefighters arrived at 4:40 a.m. Firefighters suspect the fire was started...
Breaux Bridge man accused of running fake modeling agency
Blaison Comeaux owns Faces with Talent Modeling Agency, he is now being accused of being a scam artist.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday's Powerball
Lottery players from Louisiana get back in the win column with a $50,000 Powerball winner in Saturday night's drawing. You may check your numbers here.
[UPDATE] Christmas Lights on Vehicles in Louisiana – What’s Legal and What Isn’t?
Ready to really go all out and decorate your vehicle for Christmas? Before you do, take a look at what is, and what isn't allowed in Lafayette and Louisiana. Christmas time in Acadiana is such a great time of year. You might even say it's the most wonderful time of the year.
2022 Christmas Events Happening Around Acadiana
Acadiana sure knows how to gear up for the Christmas season. Check out all of the events going on around the area.
Balloon release held in honor of two slain Opelousas women
The Opelousas community came together in memory of their loved ones after they were killed in a double homicide this week.
Opelousas man approached by unknown shooter, shot in stomach
Opelousas officers responded to a shots being fired Saturday.
Get in the Christmas spirit this weekend with parades, reindeer games in Lafayette Parish
Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend in Lafayette. Christmas trees are going up, holiday markets are popping up and Santa Claus himself will be in Lafayette this weekend as Acadiana kicks off the 2022 holiday season. The Sonic Christmas Parade rolls at 1 p.m. Sunday in downtown Lafayette,...
Acadiana Christian School temporary closure announced
Acadiana Christian School in New Iberia, Louisiana will be closed tomorrow, December 2, 2022 due to a plumbing issue.
Crowley Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade
The Annual Crowley Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade happened in downtown Crowley. Families gathered around the parade floats to catch candy and beads.
How this La. singer got to perform with Snoop Dogg
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Justin Champagne (pronounced like shum-pine) is from New Iberia, Louisiana. He’s 31 and has a song with Snoop Dogg. Champagne got his start in music when he 16. “We had this thing called the ‘love shack’ at my house and it was like...
JACKPOT: Winning Lotto ticket nets player almost $2 grand in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A #Lotto ticket was sold for the drawing on Wednesday, November 30, and it ended up being a winner. The ticket cost $1 and someone won $1,904. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K #9737 on Rushing Road West. The numbers for Wednesday’s...
FNF22 | STM, LCA, Vermilion Catholic to play for State Title
FNF22 | STM, LCA, Vermilion Catholic to play for State Title; Cougars and Knights meet for second time this season
