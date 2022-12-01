Read full article on original website
Top Wall Street Analysts Bet on These Stocks to Brace for a Sharp Downturn
Investors' attention has returned to the Federal Reserve after a hot November jobs report last week. That's because even though the central bank has pushed interest rates higher, the economy continues to add jobs and wages keep rising. Friday's report on last month's payrolls surprised investors and chilled sentiment. Nevertheless,...
Goldman Sachs Warns Traders of Shrinking Bonus Pool as Wall Street Hunkers Down
Goldman Sachs traders and salespeople will have to contend with a bonus pool that's at least 10% smaller than last year, despite producing more revenue this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Goldman began informing executives in its markets division this week to expect a smaller bonus...
Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Traders Look Ahead to More Economic Data
U.S. stock futures are little changed on Sunday night as investors await more economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 35 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.15% and 0.12%, respectively. On Friday, the major averages...
European Markets Lower as Investors Await U.S. Payrolls Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened lower on Friday as investors closely monitored news from China over its zero-Covid policy and looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payrolls data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5% after the open but narrowed losses to 0.1% later in...
Celsius Clients With Collateral Stuck on Failed Crypto Platform Turn to Bankruptcy Process for Relief
After crypto lending platform Celsius paused withdrawals in June and then went bankrupt, borrowers have been unable to get their collateral off the platform. "Every aspect of what they did was wrong," said Alan Knitowski, who borrowed $375,000 from Celsius by posting $1.5 million worth of bitcoin as collateral. A...
An Uphill Battle Could Await Activist Trian as the Firm Snaps Up a Stake in Disney
Company: Walt Disney (DIS) Business: Disney is one of the most iconic entertainment companies globally. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney engages in film and TV content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks and studios.
Startup Backed by Tesla Investor Promises $300,000 Flying Car by 2025: ‘This Is Not More Complicated Than a Toyota Corolla'
The promise of a future filled with flying cars is nothing new. For decades, futurists have touted the dream of your car lifting off and soaring above a traffic jam. So the most interesting part of a recent prototype announcement from Santa Clara, California-based Alef Aeronautics may not be the car itself, which Alef says will be able to take off into the air vertically and fly like a helicopter up to 110 miles on a single charge.
Amazon's Cloud Unit Faces Cost-Sensitive Customers as Economic Fears Mount
With interest rates rising and corporate earnings taking a hit, some companies are looking for ways to cut back on their cloud spending. Amazon Web Services and its partners highlighted ways for companies to get more out of their cloud spending at the AWS Reinvent conference in Las Vegas this week.
