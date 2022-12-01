ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Top Wall Street Analysts Bet on These Stocks to Brace for a Sharp Downturn

Investors' attention has returned to the Federal Reserve after a hot November jobs report last week. That's because even though the central bank has pushed interest rates higher, the economy continues to add jobs and wages keep rising. Friday's report on last month's payrolls surprised investors and chilled sentiment. Nevertheless,...
NBC Chicago

European Markets Lower as Investors Await U.S. Payrolls Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened lower on Friday as investors closely monitored news from China over its zero-Covid policy and looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payrolls data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5% after the open but narrowed losses to 0.1% later in...
NBC Chicago

An Uphill Battle Could Await Activist Trian as the Firm Snaps Up a Stake in Disney

Company: Walt Disney (DIS) Business: Disney is one of the most iconic entertainment companies globally. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney engages in film and TV content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks and studios.
NBC Chicago

Startup Backed by Tesla Investor Promises $300,000 Flying Car by 2025: ‘This Is Not More Complicated Than a Toyota Corolla'

The promise of a future filled with flying cars is nothing new. For decades, futurists have touted the dream of your car lifting off and soaring above a traffic jam. So the most interesting part of a recent prototype announcement from Santa Clara, California-based Alef Aeronautics may not be the car itself, which Alef says will be able to take off into the air vertically and fly like a helicopter up to 110 miles on a single charge.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy