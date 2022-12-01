Read full article on original website
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Dec 1
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and Utica Police are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. UPD is looking for 55-year-old Robert Watson on a warrant stemming from a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (a class D felony). The incident stems from a domestic incident that occurred in west Utica in November of 2022.
Following Utica Visit, NYS Health Commissioner Announces Resigning
The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health is leaving the post at the end of this year. News of her exit comes just days after her visit to Utica earlier this week. Dr. Mary Bassett toured the new Mohawk Valley Health System's new Wynn Hospital in downtown...
Missing Teen Last Seen in Town of Lee
Update: 12/1/22, 9:00 p.m.: Officials say the missing teenager has returned home andis safe. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing persons case involving a local teen. Sheriff Rob Maciol says Ayden Michael Royce Taylor was last seen on Thursday morning, December 1, in the town of Lee....
How Stupid! Man Illegally Cuts Christmas Tree in Front of NY Forest Ranger
Let's hope this guy just didn't see him, because this is hilarious. It's the holiday season and even more importantly, it's Christmas Tree season! Everyone is going out this time of year to buy trees, real or fake, to put in their house before they are all gone. Whether you...
Christmas Events In Utica And Rome New York You’ll Want To Check Out
It's Christmas in the valley once again, and we are talking about the Mohawk Valley of course. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have amazing events to check out this December. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have free family fun planned the same weekend. Utica has their...
Unpaid Parking Tickets In NY? Pay the Fine Without Penalties for Limited Time
Christmas has arrived a little early if you have a pile of unpaid parking tickets. You can pay them off without paying all the penalties. But the offer is only for a limited time. The Village Board in Herkimer, New York has approved a Parking Ticket Amnesty for delinquent tickets....
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening
Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
Does Downtown Utica New York Show Up In A Hallmark Christmas Movie?
Tis the season of Hallmark Christmas movies. Does Utica make an appearance? Yes, and no. So, it's no shocker that Utica New York isn't the only Utica in America. There are 20 places named Utica in America. You can find Utica in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
NHPD Raises Money for Local Charities, All While Growing Beards
These officers took a fun November trend and made it a cause for good this year. The New Hartford Police Department (NHPD) participated in No Shave November this year, but they did more than just grow facial hair. They worked together to raise money for charity. Every member participating this...
Your Long Wait Is Over- New York’s Official SantaCon Utica Is Back
NOON - 1PM : Check in at the The Celtic Harp. According to the Facebook event page, a $5 donation gets you a beer from The Celtic Harp and drink specials on Varick Street throughout the entire day. You can learn more now online here. Take A Sweet Trip To...
Family Keeps Late Ilion Daughter’s Mission to Give Back Alive for Christmas
She may be gone but one Ilion girl's mission to give back to kids battling cancer will carry on thanks to her family. Anna LaBella was taken too soon after her own brave battle with cancer. During her fight, the Ilion teen made it her mission to help others who were going through the same struggle.
YUM: This Popular Marcy, New York Pizzeria Is Opening A Second Location
Big news has been announced for what is arguably the most popular pizza place in Marcy. For months, there's been speculation of the location closing because it's too small for how successful they are. That isn't the case. They aren't closing. In fact, they're expanding to a new location. Big...
Taylor Swift Fan Looking For Friends To Hang With In Upstate New York
Are you a Taylor Swift fan? Are you looking to make some new friends? One couple here in the Upstate New York area wants to talk to you. On the Utica Board of Reddit, a recent post caught out eye. One poster is looking for new friends:. Out of curiosity,...
4 Must Have Items You May Just Find at a CNY Estate Sale This weekend
Any picker knows, the thrill is in the hunt. Of course, the capture has its perks as well. As someone who is always hitting the road trying to find treasures, estate sales are a must find. Being able to see someone's life work or collection is always an honor and just the same, it is an honor to be a part of an item's continuing journey.
Take a Look Inside Syracuse’s Abandoned Great Northern Mall
***DISCLAIMER: The Great Northern Mall was still open an able to be walked through at the time this video was shot, but it's unknown if that's still the case. Under no circumstances should you enter an abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***
Upstate New York Zoo Asking For Help With Naming Twin Elephants
If you've ever wanted to help shape the future, you could cast your vote to help name a pair of twin elephants at one Upstate New York zoo. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo out of Syracuse is asking for your help in naming two baby elephants:. The time has finally come,...
It’s a Beaut! Christmas Vacation Display in CNY Wins the Holidays
It's a beaut! One hilarious Christmas Vacation display wins the holiday season in Central New York. Lee Broomfield kicked off a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas with his annual homage to Clark Griswold and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation right in his front yard. The tradition started with the infamous Griswold car,...
Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names
We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
