ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
opb.org

Many states fail to adequately budget for wildfire costs, study says

Many states are failing to adequately budget for wildfire costs before, during and after fires, according to a new report from The Pew Charitable Trusts. This lack of proper budgeting can strain resources and pull funds away from efforts to prevent and prepare for wildfires, according to the report. “As...
WASHINGTON STATE
opb.org

New PSU website shows eviction data in Oregon

Over 16,000 renters have had evictions filed against them in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic. And eviction filings surpassed pre-pandemic levels in August, September and October of this year. (The state’s emergency rental assistance and “safe harbor” protections ended in September.) That’s according to Evicted in Oregon, a new project led by Portland State University researchers who collect court data on Oregon evictions and publish them online.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Public sculptures, model trains and Christmas gospel: Oregon arts and culture events in December

Your browser does not support the audio element. The holidays are in full swing, and for many of us that means celebrating with friends and family. As we gather with loved ones this month, there are plenty of things to do and see that highlight the season. OPB producer Donald Orr sat down with All Things Considered co-host Tiffany Camhi to chat about a few events to check out this December. Listen in, or read a lightly edited transcript of their conversation, below.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon to pay $2.5M settlement following adjudicated teenager’s death by suicide

The family of a teenager who died by suicide while in an Oregon agency’s custody has reached a $2.5 million settlement agreement, exactly three years after his death. While judicially committed to the care of the Oregon Youth Authority, Brett Bruns, 19, lived at Looking Glass Community Services, a 24-hour supervised group facility in Eugene. The legal complaint says a supervisor, Nicholas Brown, placed Bruns on suicide watch after seeing him tie his shoelaces into a noose.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy