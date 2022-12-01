Read full article on original website
Many states fail to adequately budget for wildfire costs, study says
Many states are failing to adequately budget for wildfire costs before, during and after fires, according to a new report from The Pew Charitable Trusts. This lack of proper budgeting can strain resources and pull funds away from efforts to prevent and prepare for wildfires, according to the report. “As...
New PSU website shows eviction data in Oregon
Over 16,000 renters have had evictions filed against them in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic. And eviction filings surpassed pre-pandemic levels in August, September and October of this year. (The state’s emergency rental assistance and “safe harbor” protections ended in September.) That’s according to Evicted in Oregon, a new project led by Portland State University researchers who collect court data on Oregon evictions and publish them online.
Public sculptures, model trains and Christmas gospel: Oregon arts and culture events in December
Your browser does not support the audio element. The holidays are in full swing, and for many of us that means celebrating with friends and family. As we gather with loved ones this month, there are plenty of things to do and see that highlight the season. OPB producer Donald Orr sat down with All Things Considered co-host Tiffany Camhi to chat about a few events to check out this December. Listen in, or read a lightly edited transcript of their conversation, below.
Oregon to pay $2.5M settlement following adjudicated teenager’s death by suicide
The family of a teenager who died by suicide while in an Oregon agency’s custody has reached a $2.5 million settlement agreement, exactly three years after his death. While judicially committed to the care of the Oregon Youth Authority, Brett Bruns, 19, lived at Looking Glass Community Services, a 24-hour supervised group facility in Eugene. The legal complaint says a supervisor, Nicholas Brown, placed Bruns on suicide watch after seeing him tie his shoelaces into a noose.
Oregon State Police say they won’t get through background check backlog before gun measure takes effect
In the weeks before a new, voter-approved gun law is set to go into effect, the firearms instant background check unit of the Oregon State Police is dealing with “unprecedented volumes of firearms transactions never seen before in the program’s 26-year history,” according to a statement released Friday.
