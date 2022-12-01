2nd Pine-Richland town hall narrows down input for district strategy

Maddie Aiken | Tribune-Review

Pine-Richland parents, students and community members gathered at the district’s second town hall on Nov. 29 to narrow down feedback on the district’s 2023-2027 strategic plan.

About 70 people attended the town hall in person or virtually during the afternoon session at Eden Hall Upper Elementary School. A second session was held that evening.

Unlike the first town hall — which focused on broad input and goals — this one sought to specify the community’s vision and perspective. The district’s ultimate goal is to turn community feedback into tangible action steps.

“We need to be even more narrow in our focus eventually, so we can pay attention and devote the time we need to implement effectively,” Superintendent Brian Miller said. “In other words, if we try to bite off more than we can chew, we’re not going to be able to chew it effectively and we’re going to get sick to our stomachs.”

Miller viewed this town hall as an opportunity for the community to prioritize and clarify feedback in five areas: teaching and learning; student progress and engagement; finance and operations; workforce development; and communications.

Each attendee sat at a table that focused on one topic during the 1.5-hour long session. District leaders facilitated conversations as community members asked questions, shared strengths and offered criticisms. A notetaker was present at every table.

As discussions took place, school board members moved around the room listening to different conversations.

“(I wanted to) make sure our district is headed in the right direction and we’re learning from our mistakes and moving forward positively,” parent Judy Masucci said.

Masucci, whose son attends Pine-Richland High School, participated at the “teaching and learning” table. She enjoyed listening to what students and community members shared on the topic.

And, as the mother of a half-Black son with autism, Masucci said she wanted to voice her views on race and equity in the district.

“I think the quality of education we’re providing is really important at Pine-Richland and I think that we had a lot of challenges over the past year,” she said.

A third and final town hall is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 25.

The 2023-27 strategic plan must receive board approval in spring 2023. The previous strategic plan covered years 2019-23.