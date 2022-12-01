Tesla's Chief Designer for the Cybertruck on Working With Elon Musk and How His Favorite Design Is One He Can't Talk About Yet

The promise of a future filled with flying cars is nothing new. For decades, futurists have touted the dream of your car lifting off and soaring above a traffic jam. So the most interesting part of a recent prototype announcement from Santa Clara, California-based Alef Aeronautics may not be the car itself, which Alef says will be able to take off into the air vertically and fly like a helicopter up to 110 miles on a single charge.

