I went to a popular West Sacramento brewery on a budget. Here’s what I got for $25

I did what most people do before going somewhere new and scrolled through Drake’s: The Barn Google reviews.

Expectations were high. That, mixed with the idea of not being able to find parking or being turned away without a reservation started to make me queasy as I drove into West Sacramento, thinking back to what an old colleague told me about Drake’s.

It’s totally your vibe and you don’t even know it.

I started this job — service journalism reporter at The Sacramento Bee — a year and a half ago from my New York City apartment. Virtually, I began to pick up the feel of Sacramento before my big move. I’ll admit, it’s been a slow process making this city feel like home and a large part of that is me.

I’m screaming “newbie’‘ and by January 2023, my one-year mark since making the move to the state capital, I want to feel a stronger sense of belonging to this rich city with one activity at a time. In this new series, I’ll discover Sacramento through one of your favorite affordable activities every month — all while on a $25 budget.

OK, back to Drake’s. I eventually parked my car (and nerves) with hope that this would be worth my while.

How I did Drake’s: The Barn on my first try

I don’t know what was faster: The seven-minute drive to Drake’s at 985 Riverfront St. on the third Sunday afternoon of November, or the time it took to find parking.

I snagged two-hour free parking in front of the two-acre gathering spot using the Park Mobile App. I tried to make a reservation earlier in the day, but none were available so I took the advice from a former colleague who’s probably been more times than I’m willing to count.

Me: “Should I make a reservation?”

The answer: “Absolutely not.”

Entry was free. The seats were plentiful and so where the vibes.

November’s crisp air coupled with tinker lights, large fire pits and wooden tables filled most of the beer garden. Food trucks lined the back area where I eventually stumbled upon a large grassy field, that I imagined would be filled with frisbee throwing and checkered picnic blankets if it wasn’t for the chilly fall weather.

Service Journalism reporter Brianna Taylor visits Drake’s: The Barn in West Sacramento on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The two-acre gathering spot is filled with people as fit pits blaze on a chilly fall evening.

Back at my table, I scanned the sticker QR code and sifted through Drake’s electronic menu jam-packed with beer, cocktails, wine, wings, pizza, salad and “shareables” ranging from $3 to $20.

The $16 “Lushie: Peach Swirl” with orange juice, peach-flavored slushie and booze was calling my name, but I knew I also wanted food all within my $25 budget. I settled on a $10 margarita with lime, agave, tequila and triple sec (orange-flavored liqueur) and a $10 nine-inch personal pizza doused with red sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, bacon and jalapeños.

It took about 10 minutes from the time I ordered to when both my drink and pizza was set in front of me. By then, I was hungry from a grueling Costco run a couple hours prior and was ready to dig in.

Drake’s: The Barn’s “EB” nine-inch personal pizza topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeno, pineapple and bacon. Brianna Taylor/btaylor@sacbee.com

The food resembled good bar food. An iced sugary drink (though I wish it was a bit stronger) and hot, cheesy pizza. All that was missing was a cold dipping sauce, which would have cost me $2 extra.

As I ate and shared laughs with my significant other, we watched a white and gray-haired stray cat prance in and out of Drake’s gated borders.

If you looked at the cat too long, it squeezed under one of the several metal trash cans scattered on the yard. I watched kids explain to their guardians what they saw as they pulled the adult’s shirt sleeves to the cat’s previous location.

It took several attempts at a photo but I got one. A rushed image, but nevertheless proof the kids were telling the truth this time.

A gray and white-haired stray cat casually walks around Drake’s: The Barn in West Sacramento at 985 Riverfront St. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Brianna Taylor

Is Drake’s: The Barn affordable?

My budget went pretty quick at Drake’s, but all of it was spent on food and a drink.

Remember, both entry and parking was free, which can’t be said for a lot of activities around Sacramento.

Service journalism reporter Brianna Taylor visits Drake’s: The Barn at 985 Riverfront St., West Sacramento on Nov. 20, 2022 with $25. She spends her entire budget on a personal pizza, margarita and service tip. Sacramento Bee

If you’re in the mood to take a stranger’s advice, here it goes: Skip the food and stick to the beer.

Drake’s has a variety of beer including year-round and limited releases and advanced oak beers aged in wine and spirits barrels. If I go again, I’ll be sure to use the interactive “beer finder” map to lock down the best brew for me.

You live and you learn.

If you were given $25 where would you go? Drop your suggestions in the form below and I’ll put it on my list of affordable Sacramento activities to try. Or email me, Brianna, at btaylor@sacbee.com

