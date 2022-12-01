Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Marvell Technology, Horizon Therapeutics, DoorDash and More
Zscaler (ZS) – The cloud security company reported a better than expected quarter, but its stock slumped 9.1% in premarket trading following conservative guidance. Zscaler said customers are taking longer to close new deals, and that it faces other headwinds as well. Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) – The drug maker's...
Top Wall Street Analysts Bet on These Stocks to Brace for a Sharp Downturn
Investors' attention has returned to the Federal Reserve after a hot November jobs report last week. That's because even though the central bank has pushed interest rates higher, the economy continues to add jobs and wages keep rising. Friday's report on last month's payrolls surprised investors and chilled sentiment. Nevertheless,...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to enforce a railroad labor agreement, sending the bill to President Joe Biden for signing ahead of a strike deadline. The agreement grants rail workers pay raises, one-time payouts and one additional day of paid time off. But it won't guarantee workers paid sick leave — chief among the labor unions' concerns — after the Senate voted against a separate House-approved resolution to include seven days of paid sick time in the agreement. Biden had urged quick approval of the agreement in order to avoid the economic impacts of a rail workers' strike.
Goldman Sachs Warns Traders of Shrinking Bonus Pool as Wall Street Hunkers Down
Goldman Sachs traders and salespeople will have to contend with a bonus pool that's at least 10% smaller than last year, despite producing more revenue this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Goldman began informing executives in its markets division this week to expect a smaller bonus...
Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Traders Look Ahead to More Economic Data
U.S. stock futures are little changed on Sunday night as investors await more economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 35 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.15% and 0.12%, respectively. On Friday, the major averages...
European Markets Lower as Investors Await U.S. Payrolls Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened lower on Friday as investors closely monitored news from China over its zero-Covid policy and looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payrolls data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5% after the open but narrowed losses to 0.1% later in...
Celsius Clients With Collateral Stuck on Failed Crypto Platform Turn to Bankruptcy Process for Relief
After crypto lending platform Celsius paused withdrawals in June and then went bankrupt, borrowers have been unable to get their collateral off the platform. "Every aspect of what they did was wrong," said Alan Knitowski, who borrowed $375,000 from Celsius by posting $1.5 million worth of bitcoin as collateral. A...
Startup Backed by Tesla Investor Promises $300,000 Flying Car by 2025: ‘This Is Not More Complicated Than a Toyota Corolla'
The promise of a future filled with flying cars is nothing new. For decades, futurists have touted the dream of your car lifting off and soaring above a traffic jam. So the most interesting part of a recent prototype announcement from Santa Clara, California-based Alef Aeronautics may not be the car itself, which Alef says will be able to take off into the air vertically and fly like a helicopter up to 110 miles on a single charge.
Tech Layoffs May Not Be a Bad Omen for U.S. Economy at Large
Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
Amazon's Cloud Unit Faces Cost-Sensitive Customers as Economic Fears Mount
With interest rates rising and corporate earnings taking a hit, some companies are looking for ways to cut back on their cloud spending. Amazon Web Services and its partners highlighted ways for companies to get more out of their cloud spending at the AWS Reinvent conference in Las Vegas this week.
Amazon Media Chief Jeff Blackburn Retires From the Company for the Second Time
Blackburn will remain at the company through early 2023 to "ensure a smooth transition." Blackburn joined Amazon in 1998 and has worked on a number initiatives at the company and was once considered a successor to former Amazon president and CEO Jeff Bezos. In Feb. 2021, Blackburn announced the first...
