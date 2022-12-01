SES AI Corporation To Host Battery World 2022 Event

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022--

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) (“SES”, “SES AI” or the “Company”), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, headquartered in Boston, USA and with facilities in Shanghai and South Korea, today announced the agenda Battery World 2022.

The 2nd annual Battery World 2022 will held on December 14th, 2022 - 11:00AM EST. Please refer to the link in the press release to register. (Photo: Business Wire)

The theme of this year’s event will be “Building the Next Battery Supply Chain,” and will leverage SES AI’s expertise and insight to discuss the challenges and opportunities around US and global battery supply chains. The event will also convene leading experts from raw material mining companies to car manufacturers to discuss what’s next for the electric vehicle industry and the future of transportation.

“Despite a number of challenges faced during 2022, we are still making incredible progress,” said Dr. Qichao Hu, Founder & CEO of SES AI. “Every battery company faces hurdles, but we are confident in our approach of building Li-Metal cells and treating a cell as a system. This is why we have started working on the next battery supply chain to prepare for commercialization later.”

Battery World U.S. Details:

Logistics

Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

11:00AM – 11:20AM Keynote Speech

11:20AM – 11:50AM – Expert Panel

11:30AM – 12:10PM - Q+A

You can register for the event here.

A replay of Battery World 2022 will be continuously available on www.ses.ai after the event takes place.

Keynote: Dr. Hu will open his keynote by exhibiting and talking through new data on the large cells and discuss SES AI’s strategy and progress against the broader landscape of societal shifts and developments.

Battery Industry Expert Panel:

SES AI has convened a panel of world-renowned battery experts to discuss building the next-generation battery supply chain Moderated by Mark Newman, Founder of Electric Revolution Ventures, this panel will feature representatives from:

General Motors

Hyundai Motor Company

Honda R&D Co Ltd

Ivanhoe Mines

Tianqi Lithium

SES AI

Q&A : Following the panel, there will be a live Q&A led Dr. Qichao Hu.

Following Battery World U.S. on December 13, SES AI will hold similar events in both South Korea and China.

Battery World Korea Details:

Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Time: 10:00AM – 11:00AM KST

You can register for the event at https://batteryworldregistration-kr.ses.ai/

Battery World China Details:

Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Time: 11:00AM – 12:00PM CST

You can register for the event at https://batteryworldregistration-cn.ses.ai

About SES AI

SES is a global leader in development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston, MA and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and South Korea. To learn more about SES, please visit: ses.ai/investors/

Forward-looking statements

