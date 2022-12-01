Marshall Farrer, President, Europe, Expands Leadership Role and Adds Chief Strategic Growth Officer Responsibilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022--

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA,BFB) announced today that Marshall Farrer, President, Europe, will expand his leadership responsibilities and be named Executive Vice President, Chief Strategic Growth Officer, effective January 1, 2023.

In addition to stewarding Brown-Forman’s European business, Farrer, in his new role as Chief Strategic Growth Officer, will work closely with Lawson Whiting, President and CEO, and the entire Brown-Forman Executive Leadership Team, on developing key partnerships and new growth opportunities to achieve the company’s short-term objectives and long-term ambitions.

“Marshall’s understanding of our consumers, the spirits industry, and the global market trends will help unlock new pathways to growth for Brown-Forman,” said Whiting. “His expertise at advancing strategic initiatives, opportunities, and relationships, coupled with 24 years of global spirits knowledge, make Marshall the ideal person to not only lead our European business, but also take on this important corporate development work.”

Farrer has served on the Executive Leadership Team since 2020. In his role as President, Europe, he leads Brown-Forman’s operations in the owned distribution markets of the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Czechia, Belgium, and Luxembourg as well as the remaining developed markets in Europe utilizing partners for distribution. He is also a member of the Brown-Forman Board of Directors, joining in 2016, and a fifth-generation Brown family shareholder.

Farrer is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He serves as an executive sponsor for SEED, Brown-Forman’s first employee resource group established outside of the United States, which endeavors to challenge stereotypes as well as inspire, empower, and educate employees about the unique experiences of different racial groups and ethnicities.

About Brown-Forman:

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, Fords Gin, and Gin Mare. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 5,200 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

