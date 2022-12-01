The Cordwainer Memory Care Assisted Living Community Opens in Norwell

NORWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022--

The Cordwainer, a family-owned and purpose-built Memory Care Assisted Living community providing unique programs and services for residents living with dementia, has opened at 555 Cordwainer Drive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005295/en/

The Cordwainer offers memory care assisted living services in Norwell, Mass. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cordwainer was developed by Anthemion Senior Lifestyles, founded by Tamilyn and Bodo Liesenfeld, who have more than 25 years’ experience in senior living and health care. After several years of researching best practices in memory care in the United States and in Europe, Anthemion developed a unique model for caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. It also assembled an exceptional team trained in dementia care, including Maria Lastoria as the community’s Executive Director.

The Cordwainer includes 54 suites for residents and features unique programming, “The Learned Environment℠,” designed to stimulate the brain and foster learning through music, art and foreign language exploration. The Cordwainer is one of the first U.S. memory care communities to incorporate Tovertafel, an innovative light projection system created for seniors living with dementia that is proven to be effective at physical, cognitive, social and sensory levels.

Community amenities include all-inclusive pricing, spacious living, dining and activity rooms, indoor and outdoor sensory gardens, wood workshop, barbershop and salon, a private suite for families, and performance and rejuvenation centers. Services include an onsite executive chef, nursing and personal care assistants, wellness programs, laundry and housekeeping, medication management, transportation and more. In addition, the community offers modern technologies to support resident engagement, safety and health.

Dedicated to advancing best practices in Alzheimer’s and dementia care, The Cordwainer also has an onsite Resource Room for families. This area includes external sources for families and friends of residents who want to better understand dementia—or how to better communicate with their loved ones. The Resource Room is a hub for learning about dementia, with lectures and support groups held each month.

The Cordwainer was designed by The Architectural Team of Chelsea, Mass., and the project general contractor was Nauset Construction of Needham Heights, Mass.

For more information about The Cordwainer, call (781) 871-5550 or visit www.cordwainermemorycare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005295/en/

CONTACT: Maria Lastoria, Executive Director

(781) 871-5550

mlastoria@cordwainermemorycare.com

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NURSING MENTAL HEALTH HEALTH CONSUMER RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE SENIORS CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: The Cordwainer

PUB: 12/01/2022 07:51 AM/DISC: 12/01/2022 07:51 AM