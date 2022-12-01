ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, NY

WKTV

Two charges dropped in Taberg murder case

Taberg, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott. The charges stemmed from the September, 2021 shooting of Westcott's brother James at their family home on Route 69 in Taberg by their other brother Matthew. Michael...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Lowville resident with petit larceny

LOWVILLE- A village resident is accused of a theft offense, authorities say. Adela J. Edick, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). Edick is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers say the arrest stems from larceny complaints in...
LOWVILLE, NY
WNYT

Police: Public not in danger after Latham domestic dispute

A domestic dispute prompted a large police presence in Latham on Thursday evening. However, police say there is no threat to the public. Officers were called to a home on Fiddlers Lane. One person was hurt, say police, and the investigation is ongoing. NewsChannel 13 will pass along any new...
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case

The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
NEWS10 ABC

Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
TROY, NY
WNYT

St. Johnsville nursing home employee accused of hitting resident

A nursing home employee is facing charges, accused of hitting an elderly resident. Shaunta Williams hit a resident at the Saint Johnsville Nursing Home in her backside, knocking her into another resident, say police. Williams is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She was given an appearance...
SAINT JOHNSVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Resident Charged With DDS Fraud

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Service have arrested 34 year old Amy E. Santos of Cortland for DDS Fraud on November 30th. Through an investigation by both departments, it was determined Santos filled fraudulent paperwork in the month of September 2021 with the county Department of Social Services regarding her household composition.
CORTLAND, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

