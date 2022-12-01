Read full article on original website
Troy woman arrested for allegedly attacking boyfriend
A Troy woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attacking her boyfriend in front of police, as well as resisting arrest.
WKTV
Two charges dropped in Taberg murder case
Taberg, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott. The charges stemmed from the September, 2021 shooting of Westcott's brother James at their family home on Route 69 in Taberg by their other brother Matthew. Michael...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Lowville resident with petit larceny
LOWVILLE- A village resident is accused of a theft offense, authorities say. Adela J. Edick, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). Edick is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers say the arrest stems from larceny complaints in...
ACSO: Man shoots himself in leg with illegal gun
According to a Facebook post by Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr., an illegal handgun was recovered in New Scotland Thursday night.
WNYT
Police: Public not in danger after Latham domestic dispute
A domestic dispute prompted a large police presence in Latham on Thursday evening. However, police say there is no threat to the public. Officers were called to a home on Fiddlers Lane. One person was hurt, say police, and the investigation is ongoing. NewsChannel 13 will pass along any new...
WNYT
“I’m not a monster.” Granville woman speaks up after dozens of her horses were seized
Only on 13: A Washington County woman is telling her side of the story after dozens of her horses were seized in September. Since then, Wendy Murphy said she’s been called a monster. Her attorney, Tucker Stanclift said he questions the validity of how all the pieces of the...
New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?
Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?
Deputies arrest man after accidentally shooting himself
Sheriff Apple reports the arrest of Ronald W. Henry Jr. of Voorheesville on December 1. Henry Jr. accidentally shot himself with a gun he allegedly didn't have a permit for.
WNYT
Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case
The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
WNYT
Saratoga County jury decides notorious criminal with escape history shouldn’t be freed
A Saratoga County jury has found that notorious area criminal Joel O’Keefe is predisposed to sex offenses and should not be allowed to go free. The jury took just over an hour to reach its verdict, which came in Friday afternoon. O’Keefe has been held in a secure psychiatric...
Woman 'Severely' Injured In Stabbing Inside Latham Home At Hands Of Ex-BF, Police Say
A woman is recovering from “severe” injuries suffered in a stabbing attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend inside her home in the region, authorities said. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, with reports of a violent domestic dispute at a home in Latham, located on Fiddlers Lane.
Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder
Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
WKTV
Utica man accused of stealing safe with guns, personal papers inside
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing a safe with guns, ammunition and personal documents inside. Utica police say the crime happened on Oct. 17 on the 300 block of Mary Street. The victim told authorities a large safe containing a...
Lost hunter rescued in Fulton County
Multiple fire and police agencies successfully rescued a lost hunter in Fulton County Wednesday evening.
Shooting at Walmart in New York State
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: FoxNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
1 in custody after stabbing in Colonie
Colonie police have a male in custody after police responded to a domestic dispute.
WNYT
St. Johnsville nursing home employee accused of hitting resident
A nursing home employee is facing charges, accused of hitting an elderly resident. Shaunta Williams hit a resident at the Saint Johnsville Nursing Home in her backside, knocking her into another resident, say police. Williams is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She was given an appearance...
Stratford mom needs Christmas miracle, says unlicensed contractor scammed her out of $50K
Rogers says she was scammed by a contractor who left her house gutted while operating without a license.
wxhc.com
Cortland Resident Charged With DDS Fraud
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Service have arrested 34 year old Amy E. Santos of Cortland for DDS Fraud on November 30th. Through an investigation by both departments, it was determined Santos filled fraudulent paperwork in the month of September 2021 with the county Department of Social Services regarding her household composition.
96.1 The Eagle
