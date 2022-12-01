Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022--

Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC (BBB) committed to delivering the best of beauty and wellness announced today the appointment of Michael Erickson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 28, 2022.

Michael Erickson brings more than 25 years of experience in financial planning, analysis and operational finance and has a proven history of driving growth and building high-performance finance teams.

Most recently, Mr. Erickson served as Chief Financial Officer for the DTC brand Kencko, a plant-based nutrition company. Prior to that role, he held key financial leadership positions at well-known CPG and retail companies including Neutrogena, The Gap, Michael Stores, and Fossil .

“I am delighted to welcome Michael Erickson to BBB’s leadership team,” said Toni Ko, founder of Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC. “With his accomplished background and level of expertise, I am confident he will propel our company forward and position us for continued long-term success.”

As CFO Michael will lead BBB’s financial operations including planning, analysis, and investor relations to strengthen bottom-line results and achieve overall brand goals.

“I am excited to join Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC, a leading company in the extremely competitive beauty space,” remarks Michael. “I look forward to ensuring BBB continues to be an industry leader and drive the next phase of growth,” he continues.

Michael Erickson holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Southern California and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

About Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC

Launched in 2019, Bespoke Beauty Brands is the new-age beauty incubator, restructuring the beauty business one brand at a time. In partnership with influencer entrepreneurs, BBB manages everything from concept creation to distribution. Based in Los Angeles, California, Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC was founded by Toni Ko. Toni is a serial entrepreneur with a track record in developing and building successful brands. Toni founded her first company, NYX Cosmetics, which was acquired by L’Oréal in 2014. Since then, she has kept busy with several successful ventures.

