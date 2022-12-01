ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

KJCT8

Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces the indictments of Leonard Singleton, age 44; Jaime Sanchez, age 39; Gabriel Sanchez, age 36; Jose Baeza, age 39; Stephanie Barker, age 38; Leanne Wilson, age 25; and Augustine Gallegos, age 36, after a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

How people across the state voted on 'shrooms' | CRONIN & LOEVY

Coloradans voted 54% to 46% to make it legal to grow, gift and use psychedelic compounds — DMT, ibogaine, and mescaline — for people 21 and older. Proposition 122 also allows for licensed “healing centers” where customers can consume psilocybin in a regulated “counseling” setting.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado

Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Critical Incident Response Team Investigation Update

An update is available in the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation into a Larimer County officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:15 am on November 21, a Larimer County Sheriff’s patrol deputy attempted to stop a gray Chevy Colorado truck for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Justin Anderson, 51, of Fort Collins, also had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Anderson refused to stop and fled northbound on I-25.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Inna D

Free school meals for most Colorado students - but not all

First graders at S. Christa McAuliffe STEM Academy school in Greeley at lunch together on Oct. 20, 2022.Photo byPhoto by Andy Cross/The Denver Post. Starting in fall 2023, most students will be able to receive free school meals on the heels of the new state program funded by taxpayers, expecting to cost close to $100 million annually.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carissa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado is Home to a Fascinating Seven-Story Mausoleum

Like any civilized area with a lot of history, Colorado is, out of necessity, full of cemeteries. However, one cemetery also has an enormously tall building that serves the same purpose; being the final resting place for deceased Coloradans that is truly unique. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's gigantic,...
COLORADO STATE
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
