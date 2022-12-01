Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
KJCT8
Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces the indictments of Leonard Singleton, age 44; Jaime Sanchez, age 39; Gabriel Sanchez, age 36; Jose Baeza, age 39; Stephanie Barker, age 38; Leanne Wilson, age 25; and Augustine Gallegos, age 36, after a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs.
Man, 2 children dead in presumed murder-suicide in Fort Collins
One man and two children are dead in what Fort Collins police presumes is a murder-suicide incident Saturday morning.
Colorado law enforcement charging hundreds under new fentanyl laws
Since July 1, law enforcement agencies have brought 742 cases into court. This total includes 367 felony cases - about two and a half new felony fentanyl cases per day.
Parts of I-70 to see tougher traffic enforcement
A new law paves the way for the state to make sure drivers don't use shoulders as a way to get around traffic on I-70.
coloradopolitics.com
How people across the state voted on 'shrooms' | CRONIN & LOEVY
Coloradans voted 54% to 46% to make it legal to grow, gift and use psychedelic compounds — DMT, ibogaine, and mescaline — for people 21 and older. Proposition 122 also allows for licensed “healing centers” where customers can consume psilocybin in a regulated “counseling” setting.
2 children, man found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police said two children and a man were found dead in a Fort Collins home in a "presumed" murder-suicide.
10 cold case murders that remain unsolved in Colorado
Thursday marks five years since Maggie Long was found dead in her home. To this day, her murder remains unsolved. In fact, there are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases in Colorado.
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado
Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
Critical Incident Response Team Investigation Update
An update is available in the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation into a Larimer County officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:15 am on November 21, a Larimer County Sheriff’s patrol deputy attempted to stop a gray Chevy Colorado truck for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Justin Anderson, 51, of Fort Collins, also had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Anderson refused to stop and fled northbound on I-25.
Free school meals for most Colorado students - but not all
First graders at S. Christa McAuliffe STEM Academy school in Greeley at lunch together on Oct. 20, 2022.Photo byPhoto by Andy Cross/The Denver Post. Starting in fall 2023, most students will be able to receive free school meals on the heels of the new state program funded by taxpayers, expecting to cost close to $100 million annually.
Laramie PD’s Officer Justin Johnson Retires After 32 Years
The Laramie Police Department announced on their Facebook page yesterday, that Officer Justin Johnson has retired from the force, after dedicating 32 years to the citizens of the city of Laramie and the county of Albany. He began his journey with the force as a Dispatcher for the Albany County...
Do You Know Who Stole This From Colorado’s Mesa Verde?
United States Park Rangers at Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park ask your help to track down a utility trailer and those responsible for stealing it. Have you seen this vehicle?. Stolen From Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park. Check out the video above. This footage, captured in the early morning hours...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carissa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
What we know about Colorado’s fentanyl felons
Of the 367 felony fentanyl cases, 321 were charged against white defendants - about 87%. Twenty-eight were charged against Black defendants or 8%. African-Americans are 4.7% of Colorado's population.
These Pieces of Medical History Have Been Preserved in Colorado
In the late 1800s, tuberculosis was one of the leading killers in the country. Many people suffering from the severe illness made their way to Colorado, where the high altitude and dry climate helped to make living with the infectious disease a bit easier. Tons of tuberculosis facilities opened in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Power Company Denies Fault, Says Hurricane-Force 140 mph Winds Led To Deadly Wyoming Fire
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying a huge fire in small-town Wyoming stemmed from natural causes and an “act of God,” a power company has denied a Wyoming man’s claims that its negligence led to his wife’s death. William Jerome Ruth in...
Ex-Cheyenne Little Theatre Bookkeeper Faces Embezzling Charges
A Cheyenne woman has been charged in federal court in Cheyenne with embezzling a quarter of million dollars from the Cheyenne Little Theatre. Carissa [some media outlets report that her name should be spelled "Carrisa"] J. Dunn-Pollard worked as a bookkeeper for the theatre from 2016 until earlier this year.
Colorado is Home to a Fascinating Seven-Story Mausoleum
Like any civilized area with a lot of history, Colorado is, out of necessity, full of cemeteries. However, one cemetery also has an enormously tall building that serves the same purpose; being the final resting place for deceased Coloradans that is truly unique. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's gigantic,...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
