ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Patriots-Bills Week 13 predictions

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sgr88_0jThiyYa00

Sports Final: Is Thursday night vs. Bills a must-win for Patriots? 05:36

BOSTON -- The real football season begins after Thanksgiving. And for the Patriots, the stretch run really kicks off with a whopper of a game on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Coming off a tough loss on Thanksgiving, the 6-5 Patriots now will get back to work against the 8-3 Buffalo Bills.

Once the punching bag of Tom Brady and the Patriots, the Bills have turned the tables in a significant way, beating the Patriots in four of their last five meetings. That includes a 47-17 whooping in last year's playoffs, and a 33-21 win at Gillette Stadium a month earlier. The Bills didn't punt a single time in either game.

Will things be different this time around?

Here's how the WBZ sports team sees this one playing out.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV

The Patriots are approaching must-win territory. The Bills are scary good but they are also beatable.

Containing Josh Allen is going to be a problem, but if the Patriots offense scores multiple times from the red zone they have a shot. Anything can happen on a Thursday night.

Patriots 24, Bills 21

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV

The Patriots have won five of their last seven games and are playing better overall as a team. However, I can't pick them in a game like this until they show the ability to eliminate mistakes and penalties.

They need to play a clean game in all three phases against the Bills, and being at home should help. But Buffalo -- despite being banged up -- has to feel confident coming into this one.

Bills 28, Patriots 24

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Nope. Just can't buy it.

While the Bills are certainly more vulnerable than they were a year ago, it's just too difficult to draw up a way for the Patriots to win this game. I do think the Patriots will be competitive -- or at least more competitive than the January meeting in Buffalo. But it just feels that when the Bills need a big play, Josh Allen's going to break off a 40-yard run to change the game whenever necessary.

Hopefully it'll be fun and entertaining like last week's game in Minnesota. But I believe the result will be similar for New England.

Bills 30, Patriots 24

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

I say with great confidence that the Patriots defense will force at least one punt against the Bills on Thursday night. I won't go as far as predicting more than one, though.

The Bills seem vulnerable and the Patriots really need this one. But Buffalo's offense will make the plays that it needs to, and New England will likely commit a painful and costly penalty when they don't need one.

Bills 31, Patriots 20

WBZ-TV gets you ready for Thursday night's Patriots-Bills clash starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday night with Patriots All Access! Coverage continues that evening at 9:30 p.m. with Patriots 1st Down on TV38, and we'll bring you a special Thursday night edition of Patriots GameDay on WBZ-TV at 7 p.m. After the Patriots and the Bills are done at Gillette Stadium, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news

For 20 years, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick dominated the NFL together, winning six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots while posting an eyepopping 230-69 record in games where Brady was at the helm. But since Brady left the Patriots following the 2020 season, things have not gone quite so well for Belichick and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit

Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
DALLAS, TX
Syracuse.com

Bill Belichick reveals why Patriots waved white flag, refused to use timeouts late vs. Bills

After kicking a field goal late in the fourth quarter, the New England Patriots found themselves trailing the Buffalo Bills by 14 points. New England attempted an onside kick, but Gabe Davis recovered it with ease giving Buffalo the ball with 1:53 remaining. The Patriots still had all three timeouts in their pocket so stopping the clock would not have been an issue for the team if they wanted to do so.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bears lose quarterback for rest of season

The Chicago Bears received some unfortunate news on Friday as head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian is undergoing a season-ending oblique surgery. Siemian started in place of the injured Justin Fields in last week’s loss to the New York Jets. He suffered the injury in warmups,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Where Troy Aikman Is Betting Odell Beckham Jr Will Sign

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team fairly soon. He has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Friday morning, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the sweepstakes for Beckham. Aikman is confident that Dallas will sign Beckham in the near future.
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings QB Done for the Year

Back in 2018, the Minnesota Vikings were looking for a backup to Kirk Cousins during his first year as a starter in purple. Coming over from Washington, Cousins was a veteran that would be unlikely to cede snaps. Trevor Siemian was the designated talent, but he never got into action. Now he won’t for the rest of 2022, either.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones

"Don't ever write off the Patriots," an NFL insider teased amid Brady's free agency speculation Despite rumors that Tom Brady may be interested in a return to the New England Patriots, the NFL team appears to be standing by their current quarterback Mac Jones. On Wednesday, a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic hinted at Brady's former NFL team as a possible destination for the 45-year-old quarterback, who will enter free agency at the end of this season. "Maybe hold onto your phone with two hands...
The Spun

NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense

The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to concerning New England Patriots news

The New England Patriots haven’t been quite as dominant as they hoped this season, posting just a 6-6 record through 12 games that puts them in last place in the hotly-contested AFC East division. It’s been no secret that the team has struggled to score points this season, especially lately, and one concerning trend highlights Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning New England Patriots news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Boston

Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments

BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Matt Judon laments latest 'random' drug test after Patriots-Bills

Matt Judon believes there's an inaccurate word in the NFL's "random drug test" policy. The morning after the New England Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium, Judon tweeted that he had been selected for a random drug test. He also suggested this isn't the first time...
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy