Letter from the Editor: Hubris and humility – championship changes at University of Michigan began inside of Jim Harbaugh

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
University of Michigan students flood local bars to watch big Wolverine win
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Michigan fans and students unable to drive down to Indianapolis to watch the Big 10 Championship flooded local bars to watch the Wolverines take on Purdue for the Big 10 title Saturday night. Rishi Bahri, a junior at the University of Michigan, was one of many...
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from the Big Ten Championship Game
For the first time since 1991-92, the Michigan Wolverines are back to back outright Big Ten Champions. They took care of business against the Purdue Boilermakers, 43-22, and are now headed to the College Football Playoff. Here are the most noteworthy reactions from their bid to secure that accomplishment:. Free...
Maize n Brew
BREAKING: Michigan’s CFP semifinal matchup, bowl destination revealed
The Michigan Wolverines were favored by 16.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook to take down the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship, and they held up their end of the bargain — unlike some other teams that played during championship weekend. Up next: the College Football Playoff. Announced Sunday...
echo-pilot.com
Mazi Smith gun charge is a sudden pothole in Michigan football’s ride to perfection | Opinion
Not a good look. Admit that much. Even if you are a Maize and Blue maniac, your star football co-captain being arrested on a gun possession felony in early October, being allowed to play for Michigan football the very next day, not being charged for the next seven weeks while he continues to play Saturday after Saturday and he and his school say absolutely nothing, then finally, with the Ohio State game finished and won, being formally charged yet immediately allowed to leave the state for the Big Ten championship — all of this under a prosecutor who is a Michigan grad, teaches at the law school and dismisses the whole thing as “wholly unremarkable” — well, come on.
saturdaytradition.com
Colston Loveland heads to locker room early in Michigan's B1G Championship appearance
Colston Loveland headed to Michigan’s locker room after suffering an apparent injury on a special teams play. Loveland was seen entering the medical tent after limping off the field. After exiting the tent, the tight end headed for the locker room. This is a disappointing development for Loveland, as he is responsible for Michigan’s only points thus far.
Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Big Ten Title Game, Mazi Smith, Blake Corum, Cade McNamara
In what should've been a busy week because of the upcoming Big Ten Championship game, the news cycle was instead flooded by breaking news. Michigan's star running back Blake Corum will be getting surgery on his left knee that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Former U-M quarterback Cade McNamara announced his transfer to Iowa. And finally, Michigan captain and starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is now facing weapons charges after being pulled over with a gun in the car in an incident that took place all the way back in October. Michigan is obviously playing a huge game on Saturday, but instead these items dominated the headlines.
Fireworks spark at arraignment for 5 Spartans players after Michigan tunnel incident
Five Michigan State football players were arraigned to Michigan’s 15th Judicial District Court on misdemeanor assault charges, according to a Friday report from the Detroit News, one less than originally charged after an incident occurred in a Michigan Stadium tunnel. All five Michigan State players, including sophomore linebacker Itayvion...
Michigan injury report: Can Donovan Edwards shake off cast vs. Purdue?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As Michigan gets ready to depart for Indianapolis, health of the team remains a big storyline. Star running back Blake Corum has reportedly been ruled out for Saturday’s Big Ten championship against Purdue (8 p.m., FOX) and beyond, placing more of the onus on backup Donovan Edwards to carry the load.
Sporting News
What channel is Michigan vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 Big Ten football championship
No. 2 Michigan has, on paper, the easiest path to the College Football Playoff among the top four teams playing on Saturday. That means a loss to 8-4 Purdue, however, could be devastating to the Wolverines' chances of making the Playoff for the second time in as many years. It's arguable the team has already done enough to secure a berth in the CFP after upending then-No. 2 Ohio State during Rivalry Week ... but Jim Harbaugh is unlikely to let his team sleepwalk through a chance for another Big Ten title.
wkar.org
Wolverines player Mazi Smith facing felony gun charge, criticism surrounding Michigan's response; Michigan / Purdue Big Ten Championship preview; Jim Harbaugh sound from Indy | Current Sports | Dec. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you an update concerning the arrest of Michigan football player Mazi Smith, who is facing a felony gun charge. Smith was arrested in October, but has been allowed to practice and play with the team. Al breaks down how Michigan's response compares to that of other examples around local college sports. Also, we preview the Big Ten Championship game between the Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers. Who do you have winning? That, and more!
Michigan Wolverines Fiesta Bowl gear, where to get T-shirts, sweatshirts
After sealing their back-to-back Big Ten Championship victory this weekend, the Michigan Wolverines are headed to the Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines will appear in the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed. They will play No. 3 Texas Christian in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 in Glendale, Arizona.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp
Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
Video recap: Not much goes wrong for Detroit Lions in 40-14 beatdown of Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) cruised to a 40-14 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) in Week 13 action from Ford Field. Detroit’s offense scored on all eight of its possessions (not counting the game-ending victory formation), and the defense set the tone with an early takeaway leading to points. The Lions never trailed while quarterback Jared Goff played lights-out football, getting into a groove with wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark.
MLive.com
What time is Michigan vs. Purdue in Big Ten championship? How to watch the game for free, online
The undefeated Michigan Wolverines (12-0) will play the Purdue Boilermakers for the Big Ten championship (8-4) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will air on FOX and can be streamed live on FuboTV (7-day free trial). Other streaming options include Sling (half off the first month) and Hulu + Live TV.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Another college football felony; superintendent addresses school threats
Another week, another college football player charged with a felony. This time it was Wolverine defensive tackle Mazi Smith who stands accused of not having the proper concealed pistol license for a firearm that was in his possession when he was pulled over for speeding. The timing of the charges...
Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 burning questions ahead of Week 13
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (4-7) are in the middle of three consecutive home games, with the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) and their surging young quarterback coming to town in Week 13. We’ll try and answer three burning questions ahead of kickoff below:. What should people expect from Jameson Williams’...
Lions credit DeShon Elliott’s forced fumble for setting tone in blowout victory
DETROIT -- Lions safety DeShon Elliott set the tone with his forced fumble two plays from scrimmage into Detroit’s 40-14 beatdown of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. And his teammates, from both sides of the ball, were singing his praises for his role after their victory. MLive asked...
Bettor reportedly lost $440,000 due to Lions blowout win against Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions had one New Jersey bettor pulling their hair out early and often during their 40-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. According to a Vegas Stats and Information Network report, this bettor placed a $440,000 wager for the Jaguars to cover the +1 spread in Detroit. The band-aid was ripped off pretty quickly, though, with the Lions creating a takeaway on the game’s second play and scoring a little more than three minutes later. Action Network reports that 70% of 106,966 bets went toward the Lions, with 55% of the money being wagered their way, too.
Michigan Big Ten Championship gear, where to get the best deals on T-shirts, sweatshirts
Now that the Wolverines have captured a back-to-back Big Ten championship with Saturday night’s big win over Purdue, it’s time for maize and blue fans to celebrate by showing their pride in some new championship gear. Fanatics has rolled out a new selection of short-sleeve T-shirts, long-sleeve T-shirts...
MLive.com
Dan Anderson says goodbye to coaching Detroit Catholic Central football after 23 years
After 23 of being a football coach at Detroit Catholic Central, Dan Anderson is stepping away from the program. After spending the previous six seasons as head coach of the team, Anderson is content with stepping away from the sport that has consumed a big portion of his life every fall for the last 30 years.
MLive
56K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0