ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Letter from the Editor: Hubris and humility – championship changes at University of Michigan began inside of Jim Harbaugh

By John Hiner
MLive
MLive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Social media reactions from the Big Ten Championship Game

For the first time since 1991-92, the Michigan Wolverines are back to back outright Big Ten Champions. They took care of business against the Purdue Boilermakers, 43-22, and are now headed to the College Football Playoff. Here are the most noteworthy reactions from their bid to secure that accomplishment:. Free...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

BREAKING: Michigan’s CFP semifinal matchup, bowl destination revealed

The Michigan Wolverines were favored by 16.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook to take down the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship, and they held up their end of the bargain — unlike some other teams that played during championship weekend. Up next: the College Football Playoff. Announced Sunday...
ANN ARBOR, MI
echo-pilot.com

Mazi Smith gun charge is a sudden pothole in Michigan football’s ride to perfection | Opinion

Not a good look. Admit that much. Even if you are a Maize and Blue maniac, your star football co-captain being arrested on a gun possession felony in early October, being allowed to play for Michigan football the very next day, not being charged for the next seven weeks while he continues to play Saturday after Saturday and he and his school say absolutely nothing, then finally, with the Ohio State game finished and won, being formally charged yet immediately allowed to leave the state for the Big Ten championship — all of this under a prosecutor who is a Michigan grad, teaches at the law school and dismisses the whole thing as “wholly unremarkable” — well, come on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Colston Loveland heads to locker room early in Michigan's B1G Championship appearance

Colston Loveland headed to Michigan’s locker room after suffering an apparent injury on a special teams play. Loveland was seen entering the medical tent after limping off the field. After exiting the tent, the tight end headed for the locker room. This is a disappointing development for Loveland, as he is responsible for Michigan’s only points thus far.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Big Ten Title Game, Mazi Smith, Blake Corum, Cade McNamara

In what should've been a busy week because of the upcoming Big Ten Championship game, the news cycle was instead flooded by breaking news. Michigan's star running back Blake Corum will be getting surgery on his left knee that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Former U-M quarterback Cade McNamara announced his transfer to Iowa. And finally, Michigan captain and starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is now facing weapons charges after being pulled over with a gun in the car in an incident that took place all the way back in October. Michigan is obviously playing a huge game on Saturday, but instead these items dominated the headlines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sporting News

What channel is Michigan vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 Big Ten football championship

No. 2 Michigan has, on paper, the easiest path to the College Football Playoff among the top four teams playing on Saturday. That means a loss to 8-4 Purdue, however, could be devastating to the Wolverines' chances of making the Playoff for the second time in as many years. It's arguable the team has already done enough to secure a berth in the CFP after upending then-No. 2 Ohio State during Rivalry Week ... but Jim Harbaugh is unlikely to let his team sleepwalk through a chance for another Big Ten title.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wkar.org

Wolverines player Mazi Smith facing felony gun charge, criticism surrounding Michigan's response; Michigan / Purdue Big Ten Championship preview; Jim Harbaugh sound from Indy | Current Sports | Dec. 2, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you an update concerning the arrest of Michigan football player Mazi Smith, who is facing a felony gun charge. Smith was arrested in October, but has been allowed to practice and play with the team. Al breaks down how Michigan's response compares to that of other examples around local college sports. Also, we preview the Big Ten Championship game between the Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers. Who do you have winning? That, and more!
EAST LANSING, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Video recap: Not much goes wrong for Detroit Lions in 40-14 beatdown of Jaguars

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) cruised to a 40-14 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) in Week 13 action from Ford Field. Detroit’s offense scored on all eight of its possessions (not counting the game-ending victory formation), and the defense set the tone with an early takeaway leading to points. The Lions never trailed while quarterback Jared Goff played lights-out football, getting into a groove with wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Bettor reportedly lost $440,000 due to Lions blowout win against Jaguars

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions had one New Jersey bettor pulling their hair out early and often during their 40-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. According to a Vegas Stats and Information Network report, this bettor placed a $440,000 wager for the Jaguars to cover the +1 spread in Detroit. The band-aid was ripped off pretty quickly, though, with the Lions creating a takeaway on the game’s second play and scoring a little more than three minutes later. Action Network reports that 70% of 106,966 bets went toward the Lions, with 55% of the money being wagered their way, too.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

MLive

56K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy