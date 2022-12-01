Read full article on original website
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
SEC Charges Two More Salesmen in Connection to Bar Works FraudElijah Rose
The Plot To Assassinate George Washington In Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
hudsontv.com
Union City Lights Christmas Tree As Holiday Songs Are Sung
It was a cold Thursday night, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of those in attendance at Washington County Park in Union City, as the municipality welcomed Santa Claus and lit the municipality’s Christmas tree. The Union City High School Marching Band was on hand to play holiday...
Renna Media
Rahway’s Annual Tree Lighting and Winter Wonderland
The City of Rahway kicked off the holiday season on Friday, November 25th. Rahway’s Annual Tree Lighting and Winter Wonderland series took place downtown. This fun event featured bounce houses, live performances, ice sculptors, fire pits, pictures with Santa, and so much more. There will be a Santa Parade in Rahway on December 17th, from 12-3. For more information about this event visit: cityofrahway.com/winterwonderland.
Here are some food pantry locations opened for the holidays
Many families in Jersey City are facing food insecurity these upcoming holidays. Food pantries across the city will be set up for the holiday season. “Food pantries help those less fortunate especially with the holidays coming up,” said Angelo Estrada, who volunteers at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church on Saturdays. The pantry at the church is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. according to their site.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular New Jersey Winter Village Returns For 2022
The Newark Winter Village at Mulberry Commons Park, located just outside the Prudential Center, opened last Friday (Nov. 25) and will run Wednesdays-Sundays through Jan. 31. “I’m excited that Newark Winter Village will return to our vibrant downtown area, where families and visitors can come together during the holiday season,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said per ROI-NJ. “We are happy to be able to offer festive activities in the heart of our city and support our local businesses through the holiday marketplace.”
This Amazing New Jersey Christmas Town is Like a Norman Rockwell Painting
Something April and I love to do is simply take "road trips" right here in the Garden State. Pick an event or a place of interest and then hop in the car and go. It's cost-effective and it's fun. There are so many great places for "day trips" in New Jersey and now at Christmas, it's better than ever.
hobokengirl.com
Holiday Date Night Ideas in Hudson County That Aren’t Dinner
It’s the most romantic time of the year, but as the days get colder and darker, it sometimes feels like going out to dinner is the only option for date night. We love a good dinner date — and there are so many incredible restaurants in Hudson County — but it’s fun to mix it up every now and then, too. Want to add some holiday spice to your next date night in Hudson County? Keep reading for festive holiday date night ideas in Jersey City or Hoboken.
hudsontv.com
New Street With Parking & Dog Parks Opens In Union City
On Friday night, Union City officials and residents gathered for the ribbon cutting, officially opening Peter Street, a newly constructed, one block long, eastbound street located just north of Route 495, between Palisade and Hudson Avenues. The local street adds 28 new, street parking spaces to the neighborhood, always important...
CBS New York
2 Hudson County communities devastated by separate fires
UNION CITY, N.J. -- Two fires two miles apart have displaced 25 families and devastated two communities in Hudson County, New Jersey.Ashen furniture and DVDs now fill the Salvation Army on Kennedy Boulevard in Union City.William Campbell was outside when the thrift store caught fire around 7 p.m. Thursday."There was a sort of a haze coming out of the building and then, like, a pop pop sound, then the glass blew out," he told CBS2's Ali Bauman. "It was awful. I mean, it was just flames. I've never seen anything like that."READ MORE: Salvation Army thrift store goes up in flames in...
Massive fire burns at Salvation Army thrift store in Union City
Chopper video captured the massive flames burning at a Salvation Army thrift store and donation center in New Jersey on Thursday night.
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different Colors
The Christmas season is all about making memories that last a lifetime and choosing and cutting your very own Christmas tree is an excellent way to create a family tradition. There are many amazing choose-and-cut tree farms throughout the Garden State, but none are quite as unique as Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm.
Short Christmas Movie Filming In North Jersey Casting For Parents, Daughter, Creepy Uncle
A production company filming a short Christmas movie in North Jersey is casting for three different roles.The untitled film follows a dysfunctional family during its Christmas Eve dinner, and is set to shoot on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Roxbury, Morris County, according to the description on Backsta…
Massive fire in West New York displaces dozens of families
Scores of people were left without homes Thursday night when a raging fire broke out inside a building in West New York.
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
baristanet.com
Montclair’s Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan Takes Shape – Conceptually
Montclair, NJ – It will be the largest development in Montclair and could have the largest impact on the Township and its residents. On Tuesday, Montclair residents, in the third in a series of informational meetings on the Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment, got a chance to see what the eight-acre site, owned by developer Dave Placek, might actually look like.
New York YIMBY
Developers Secure $317M to Complete The Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange, New Jersey
Developers have secured $317 million in financing to complete phase one of The Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange, New Jersey. Anchored at 533 Main Street, the two-phase development is referred to simply as The Crossings and will comprise around 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, 820 mixed-income apartments, public outdoor space, a parking garage for 1,200 vehicles, and additional surface-level parking spaces.
New York Post
American Dream decks the mall with holiday events
Just across the Hudson River in East Rutherford, New Jersey, American Dream is an all-in-one leisure, shopping and entertainment destination with a little bit of something for everyone. For shoppers, there’s retail at all ends ranging from H&M to Hermes. There’s every imaginable culinary treat, from kid-friendly snacks to fancy...
News 12
Jersey Proud: Giant 'Elf on the Shelf' popping across Garden State communities
A supersized "Elf on the Shelf" is popping up across some communities in New Jersey. As of Thursday, a giant 12-foot elf was sitting on the roof of a building in downtown Red Bank. Over the last few years, Saxum Real Estate has been playing "Elf on the Shelf" at...
fox5ny.com
Could New York City have a White Christmas?
NEW YORK - Welcome to December! After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We need to wait a few weeks before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the...
Family-Owned Warwick Eatery Closing After 37 Years In Business
A popular family-owned Hudson Valley eatery is closing its doors after 37 years in business, but it won't be going far. Yesterdays Fine Food & Spirits in Orange County announced it is closing its business on Main Street in Warwick but will be open at a new, nearby location on Elm Street.
DSNY announces new trash pickup times start April 1, 2023
NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Sanitation has officially announced new rules to reduce the amount of time trash can be left on the street for pickup. Starting April 1, 2023, garbage can be taken out after 6 p.m. and must be in a secure container. Currently, garbage can be left out after 4 p.m. Bundled cardboard can be left next to the secure containers, and garbage bags can be left directly on the curb only after 8 p.m. Buildings with nine or more residential units can opt to put the garbage out between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The changes are meant to reduce the amount of rats and garbage bag eyesores.
