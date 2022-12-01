ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, NJ

hudsontv.com

Union City Lights Christmas Tree As Holiday Songs Are Sung

It was a cold Thursday night, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of those in attendance at Washington County Park in Union City, as the municipality welcomed Santa Claus and lit the municipality’s Christmas tree. The Union City High School Marching Band was on hand to play holiday...
UNION CITY, NJ
Renna Media

Rahway’s Annual Tree Lighting and Winter Wonderland

The City of Rahway kicked off the holiday season on Friday, November 25th. Rahway’s Annual Tree Lighting and Winter Wonderland series took place downtown. This fun event featured bounce houses, live performances, ice sculptors, fire pits, pictures with Santa, and so much more. There will be a Santa Parade in Rahway on December 17th, from 12-3. For more information about this event visit: cityofrahway.com/winterwonderland.
RAHWAY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Here are some food pantry locations opened for the holidays

Many families in Jersey City are facing food insecurity these upcoming holidays. Food pantries across the city will be set up for the holiday season. “Food pantries help those less fortunate especially with the holidays coming up,” said Angelo Estrada, who volunteers at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church on Saturdays. The pantry at the church is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. according to their site.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Popular New Jersey Winter Village Returns For 2022

The Newark Winter Village at Mulberry Commons Park, located just outside the Prudential Center, opened last Friday (Nov. 25) and will run Wednesdays-Sundays through Jan. 31. “I’m excited that Newark Winter Village will return to our vibrant downtown area, where families and visitors can come together during the holiday season,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said per ROI-NJ. “We are happy to be able to offer festive activities in the heart of our city and support our local businesses through the holiday marketplace.”
NEWARK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Holiday Date Night Ideas in Hudson County That Aren’t Dinner

It’s the most romantic time of the year, but as the days get colder and darker, it sometimes feels like going out to dinner is the only option for date night. We love a good dinner date — and there are so many incredible restaurants in Hudson County — but it’s fun to mix it up every now and then, too. Want to add some holiday spice to your next date night in Hudson County? Keep reading for festive holiday date night ideas in Jersey City or Hoboken.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

New Street With Parking & Dog Parks Opens In Union City

On Friday night, Union City officials and residents gathered for the ribbon cutting, officially opening Peter Street, a newly constructed, one block long, eastbound street located just north of Route 495, between Palisade and Hudson Avenues. The local street adds 28 new, street parking spaces to the neighborhood, always important...
UNION CITY, NJ
CBS New York

2 Hudson County communities devastated by separate fires

UNION CITY, N.J. -- Two fires two miles apart have displaced 25 families and devastated two communities in Hudson County, New Jersey.Ashen furniture and DVDs now fill the Salvation Army on Kennedy Boulevard in Union City.William Campbell was outside when the thrift store caught fire around 7 p.m. Thursday."There was a sort of a haze coming out of the building and then, like, a pop pop sound, then the glass blew out," he told CBS2's Ali Bauman. "It was awful. I mean, it was just flames. I've never seen anything like that."READ MORE: Salvation Army thrift store goes up in flames in...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair’s Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan Takes Shape – Conceptually

Montclair, NJ – It will be the largest development in Montclair and could have the largest impact on the Township and its residents. On Tuesday, Montclair residents, in the third in a series of informational meetings on the Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment, got a chance to see what the eight-acre site, owned by developer Dave Placek, might actually look like.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New York YIMBY

Developers Secure $317M to Complete The Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange, New Jersey

Developers have secured $317 million in financing to complete phase one of The Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange, New Jersey. Anchored at 533 Main Street, the two-phase development is referred to simply as The Crossings and will comprise around 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, 820 mixed-income apartments, public outdoor space, a parking garage for 1,200 vehicles, and additional surface-level parking spaces.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
New York Post

American Dream decks the mall with holiday events

Just across the Hudson River in East Rutherford, New Jersey, American Dream is an all-in-one leisure, shopping and entertainment destination with a little bit of something for everyone. For shoppers, there’s retail at all ends ranging from H&M to Hermes. There’s every imaginable culinary treat, from kid-friendly snacks to fancy...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
fox5ny.com

Could New York City have a White Christmas?

NEW YORK - Welcome to December! After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We need to wait a few weeks before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

DSNY announces new trash pickup times start April 1, 2023

NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Sanitation has officially announced new rules to reduce the amount of time trash can be left on the street for pickup. Starting April 1, 2023, garbage can be taken out after 6 p.m. and must be in a secure container. Currently, garbage can be left out after 4 p.m. Bundled cardboard can be left next to the secure containers, and garbage bags can be left directly on the curb only after 8 p.m. Buildings with nine or more residential units can opt to put the garbage out between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The changes are meant to reduce the amount of rats and garbage bag eyesores. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY

