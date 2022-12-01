CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third grader at a Chicago public school said he was punched in the cafeteria by a person he calls, "the lunchman." As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Friday night, surveillance video captured footage that day – but the 8-year-old's mom is not allowed to see it. At Oscar DePriest Elementary School, at 139 S. Parkside Ave. in the South Austin neighborhood, you'll find most kids are happy-go-lucky. Most kids. "They were asking do I feel safe here at the school? Am I okay?" said Jamil Coopwood. The 8-year-old was recapping a conversation with adults at...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO