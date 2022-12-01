Read full article on original website
Joe H
3d ago
More CYA by the CPD. With the exception of a few good officers, that department is corrupt, starting at the top on down. Cops wrong doing is almost always covered up.
cwbchicago.com
Woman intentionally shot 12-year-old who had argued with her niece, prosecutors say
Chicago — Every week, Chicagoans hear about another child being shot, usually by a bullet intended for others. But in an unusual case, prosecutors said on Saturday that a 28-year-old woman intentionally shot a 12-year-old girl who had been arguing with her niece. “You discharged a handgun at point...
fox32chicago.com
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police will pay you for unwanted guns 'no questions asked'
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is hosting a "no-questions-asked" Gun Turn In event Saturday in Edgewater. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. officers will be at Saint Ita Church to collect unwanted or unused guns. Interested residents will receive $100 prepaid gift card for each gun and $10 for BB-guns, air-guns and replica guns.
fox32chicago.com
After his 3-year-old son found a gun and shot himself, Chicago dad lied to police, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - A Chicago father is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly lied to police about a shooting that left his 3-year-old son wounded last week in Austin. Milton Scott, 34, was holding on to a gun for a friend Thursday night at a home in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue when he left his son unattended and the boy found the gun and shot himself in the leg, Assistant State’s Attorney Gail Bembnister said at Scott’s initial court appearance Saturday.
3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say
ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for arsonist who has set two fires in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who set two fires on the same night in Bridgeport. The suspect set a fire on South Lituanicia near 33rd on November 27 at about 9:15 p.m. Police said he set another fire on South Halsted near 28th about 45 minutes later.
10 Chicago robberies reported in less than 2 hours on North, West sides: CPD
Police said, in each attack, thieves used force to steal victims' belongings.
CPS third grader says he was punched by cafeteria 'lunchman,' and mom says she's getting no answers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third grader at a Chicago public school said he was punched in the cafeteria by a person he calls, "the lunchman." As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Friday night, surveillance video captured footage that day – but the 8-year-old's mom is not allowed to see it. At Oscar DePriest Elementary School, at 139 S. Parkside Ave. in the South Austin neighborhood, you'll find most kids are happy-go-lucky. Most kids. "They were asking do I feel safe here at the school? Am I okay?" said Jamil Coopwood. The 8-year-old was recapping a conversation with adults at...
Lawsuit accuses Roseland Community Hospital, fired doctor of fraudulent billing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lawsuit has issued serious claims of fraud against Roseland Community Hospital in the city's Far South Side – centered around COVID-19 testing. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Friday night, a whistleblower accuses the hospital of running up insurance bills, and raking in millions. For more than a year, federal investigators kept documents in this case sealed – until Friday. A fired doctor whose sole job was to oversee COVID testing, along with a Roseland hospital executive, are accused of deliberately defrauding taxpayers and insurance companies for profit. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, health...
cwbchicago.com
Businessman may have shot burglar who broke into his office overnight
Chicago — A Rogers Park business owner may have shot a burglar who broke into his office Friday morning while he was working. The 58-year-old was working late when someone took the rear door off its hinges and entered his business in the 1900 block of West Howard around 1:45 a.m. A Chicago police spokesperson said the victim tried to stop the burglar and fired several rounds, causing the burglar to run away.
2 shot in head, woman caught in crossfire, in Austin drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — Two individuals were shot in the head while driving and a woman was caught in crossfire in a drive-by shooting that took place in the Austin neighborhood Friday night. Two Individuals were in a car driving south bound near the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue around 11:17 p.m. when a beige SUV […]
fox32chicago.com
2 people shot inside Greater Grand Crossing business
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were inside a business in Greater Grand Crossing Saturday afternoon when some came in and started shooting. Police say around 12:20 p.m. an offender walked into a business in the 600 block of East 79th Street and took out a firearm and began firing.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman is attacked, robbed while walking with her 9-year-old as 12 more armed robberies are reported
Chicago police officers intervened in an armed robbery that they stumbled upon while on patrol in Lincoln Square on Sunday morning, but the offenders sped away in a car as the cops pointed guns at them, according to a preliminary CPD report. Earlier, a nine-year-old girl and her mother were robbed in West Town while walking home with laundry.
fox32chicago.com
No bail for man charged in fatal shooting outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Illinois - A Chicago man was denied bail on Sunday after being accused of murdering someone right outside a hospital emergency room in Oak Lawn a day earlier. Police said Marques Rose, 36, shot Brandon McGee, 28, in the eye outside Advocate Aurora Christ Hospital around 2 a.m. Saturday. McGee was rushed inside for treatment and died later.
regionnewssource.org
Auto Theft Suspect Drives Into Officers And Was Shot Multiple Times
On Friday, December 2, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 1 and the Public Integrity Task Force (PITF) were requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in the 14000 block of Michigan Avenue in Dolton, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police. The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 9:40 PM, officers...
CPD: Man forced into home and robbed after sitting in his car outside
CHICAGO — After sitting in his parked car outside, a man was forced into his home and robbed at gunpoint Thursday on the South Side. At around 6 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of South Union on the report of a home invasion. Police said a 23-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster gun: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster a gun on Chicago's West Side Thursday. Milton Scott, 34, is charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal, one felony count of reckless conduct/great bodily harm, one misdemeanor count of causing a child to be endangered and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
cwbchicago.com
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.
Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
cwbchicago.com
Armed men rob at least 14 people during 2-hour crime spree, Chicago police reports say
Chicago — A group of armed men robbed at least 14 people at gunpoint during a two-hour crime spree that stretched across Chicago from Irving Park to the Lower West Side early Friday, according to Chicago police reports reviewed by CWBChicago. Several of the victims were targeted outside taverns.
