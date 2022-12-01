ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

Joe H
3d ago

More CYA by the CPD. With the exception of a few good officers, that department is corrupt, starting at the top on down. Cops wrong doing is almost always covered up.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox32chicago.com

Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees

CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police will pay you for unwanted guns 'no questions asked'

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is hosting a "no-questions-asked" Gun Turn In event Saturday in Edgewater. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. officers will be at Saint Ita Church to collect unwanted or unused guns. Interested residents will receive $100 prepaid gift card for each gun and $10 for BB-guns, air-guns and replica guns.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

After his 3-year-old son found a gun and shot himself, Chicago dad lied to police, prosecutors say

CHICAGO - A Chicago father is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly lied to police about a shooting that left his 3-year-old son wounded last week in Austin. Milton Scott, 34, was holding on to a gun for a friend Thursday night at a home in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue when he left his son unattended and the boy found the gun and shot himself in the leg, Assistant State’s Attorney Gail Bembnister said at Scott’s initial court appearance Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say

ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS third grader says he was punched by cafeteria 'lunchman,' and mom says she's getting no answers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third grader at a Chicago public school said he was punched in the cafeteria by a person he calls, "the lunchman." As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Friday night, surveillance video captured footage that day – but the 8-year-old's mom is not allowed to see it. At Oscar DePriest Elementary School, at 139 S. Parkside Ave. in the South Austin neighborhood, you'll find most kids are happy-go-lucky. Most kids.  "They were asking do I feel safe here at the school? Am I okay?" said Jamil Coopwood. The 8-year-old was recapping a conversation with adults at...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lawsuit accuses Roseland Community Hospital, fired doctor of fraudulent billing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lawsuit has issued serious claims of fraud against Roseland Community Hospital in the city's Far South Side – centered around COVID-19 testing. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Friday night, a whistleblower accuses the hospital of running up insurance bills, and raking in millions. For more than a year, federal investigators kept documents in this case sealed – until Friday. A fired doctor whose sole job was to oversee COVID testing, along with a Roseland hospital executive, are accused of deliberately defrauding taxpayers and insurance companies for profit. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, health...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Businessman may have shot burglar who broke into his office overnight

Chicago — A Rogers Park business owner may have shot a burglar who broke into his office Friday morning while he was working. The 58-year-old was working late when someone took the rear door off its hinges and entered his business in the 1900 block of West Howard around 1:45 a.m. A Chicago police spokesperson said the victim tried to stop the burglar and fired several rounds, causing the burglar to run away.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people shot inside Greater Grand Crossing business

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were inside a business in Greater Grand Crossing Saturday afternoon when some came in and started shooting. Police say around 12:20 p.m. an offender walked into a business in the 600 block of East 79th Street and took out a firearm and began firing.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

No bail for man charged in fatal shooting outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Illinois - A Chicago man was denied bail on Sunday after being accused of murdering someone right outside a hospital emergency room in Oak Lawn a day earlier. Police said Marques Rose, 36, shot Brandon McGee, 28, in the eye outside Advocate Aurora Christ Hospital around 2 a.m. Saturday. McGee was rushed inside for treatment and died later.
OAK LAWN, IL
regionnewssource.org

Auto Theft Suspect Drives Into Officers And Was Shot Multiple Times

On Friday, December 2, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 1 and the Public Integrity Task Force (PITF) were requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in the 14000 block of Michigan Avenue in Dolton, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police. The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 9:40 PM, officers...
DOLTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster gun: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster a gun on Chicago's West Side Thursday. Milton Scott, 34, is charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal, one felony count of reckless conduct/great bodily harm, one misdemeanor count of causing a child to be endangered and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.

Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
CHICAGO, IL

