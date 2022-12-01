Read full article on original website
New holiday artisan market lights up Ann Arbor’s Liberty Plaza
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Illuminated by holiday lights, visitors browsed through a variety of handcrafted artisan goods at Liberty Plaza Friday night. “I was so excited for this place, its beautiful.” said Jeb Booge, an artisan vendor who specializes in handmade candles. “There’s traffic through here all the time with restaurants all nearby.”.
5 great places for hot chocolate in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Billowing winds and dropping temperatures are no match for the perfect cup of hot chocolate. Thankfully, Ann Arbor’s cafés have lots of options for the decadent drink.
Check out these upcoming holiday pop-up markets in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A couple of holiday pop-up markets are coming to Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 3. One of the markets is the Forestbrooke Holiday Market from noon to 5 p.m. at Forestbrooke’s Community Pool, 2609 Yost Blvd. This market will have more than 20 local vendors selling items like jewelry, pet products, handmade cutting boards, mugs, wooden toys and more.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge serves island-inspired food
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new restaurant and cigar lounge is bringing a touch of paradise to the winter gloom of Ann Arbor. Although Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge is primarily focused on the guilty pleasures in its name, the spot also serves tapas-style eats that bring a splash of island-inspired sunshine to its menu.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Come try this tasty item at Twisted Burger Diner
FLINT TWP., MI - While there are plenty of burger options in the Flint-area, Twisted Burger Diner has become one of the more popular choices for people. Located at 3142 Miller Road in Flint Township, the diner launched over two years ago and is known for its burgers nestled inside a pretzel bun.
Ann Arbor restaurant closing for rest of the year following head chef’s death
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The recent death of Bopjib head chef Luis Castillo is prompting the restaurant to close its doors for the rest of 2022. Castillo died on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, in a head-on crash in Plymouth Charter Township. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. that a driver was heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road.
Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in December
FLINT, MI -- Flint mobile food pantries will fill the city’s cupboards on 11 of the remaining 29 days of December. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, food distribution began in February 2016 and continued every month since.
Arend Tree Farms serves up four generations of Christmas tree expertise
SYLVAN TOWNSHIP -- Sap, sawdust and the Christmas spirit are in the air on the border of Jackson County. Arend Tree Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned Christmas tree farm at 3512 Notten Road in Sylvan Township, started their season the day after Thanksgiving, and the first weekend of December is shaping up to be their busiest of the year.
Grand Blanc to host 4th annual Holiday Tree Lighting at Bicentennial Park
GRAND BLANC, MI -- Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc will soon have its own lit Christmas tree. The city is hosting its 4th annual Holiday Tree Lighting from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The free event will be located in the South Pavilion of Bicentennial Park. The Christmas tree will be lit at 8 p.m.
Grand Blanc hosts first Winterfest in Physicians Park
Grand Blanc, MI -- For the past 30 years, Matt Cooper has been turning chunks of ice into sculptures for events and food buffets. Cooper said he got into the art of ice sculpture while in culinary school. Now he and his business partner Rob Border use saws, sanders, chisels, rotary tools and blow torches to carve ice for Icon Ice, an ice sculpture business the two run. During the holidays, their business is at its busiest.
Christmas wonderland helps C.S. Mott’s young patients celebrate the season
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Warm Christmas lights and festive piano music welcomed patients at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Thursday for an event celebrating their medical journeys. Visitors at the Dec. 1 event had the opportunity to meet children featured in the hospital calendar, and receive an autograph. Children gathered to watch as the newly installed Christmas tree in the hospital lobby was lit up, and enjoyed hot chocolate and other sweets.
Fenton Winery & Brewery opens ‘Dream Machine Distillery’ to expand options
FENTON, MI - Fenton Winery & Brewery is still adding new cool features after 15 years in business. Owners Ginny and Matt Sherrow recently announced the grand opening of “Dream Machine Distillery,” a taproom that features a new, small batch distillery and a breathtaking new cocktail bar serving innovative cocktails.
Lost to time: These 6 University of Michigan student hangouts are gone but not forgotten
ANN ARBOR, MI - Drink a beer. Listen to some tunes. Light up a funky cigarette. University of Michigan students have been unwinding from the stress of college life for decades. Some of the popular student hangouts still exist today. For example, The Brown Jug, 1204 S. University Ave. in...
What’s that in downtown Ann Arbor? Century-old building getting a fresh look
ANN ARBOR, MI — A century-old building in downtown Ann Arbor is getting a major facelift and new occupants. Erik Majcher, owner of Atlantes Design, purchased the two-story structure at 109 Catherine St. — just off Main Street — for $1.45 million last year. Crews are now busy renovating the building, surrounded by barricades, caution tape and scaffolding.
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
HometownLife.com
Hidden treasures at discounted prices fill this Livonia bin store each weekend
Looking for a sweet deal? Sam and Natalie Blonski have just the place for you. The Plymouth couple opened Honey Bins this fall in the former Dick Scott Freedom Powersports building on Plymouth Road west of Levan in Livonia. It's become a haven for those seeking items of all kinds at a heavily discounted rate.
Flint’s fastest Santas take to the streets for 5K
FLINT, MI -- For the past 13 years, Flint’s YMCA has held a 5K run and walk to kick-off the holiday season. Unlike a normal 5K where runners wear shorts and light clothing, however, runners in this 5K bundle up in five piece Santa outfits and march through downtown Flint.
Fenton Jinglefest will feature photos with Santa, holiday parade and ice sculptures
FENTON, MI -- You can either “JingleJog” a 5K race or warm up with hot cider and hand warmers at this year’s Jinglefest in Fenton. The holiday event, which begins at 10 a.m. and goes until around 8 p.m., will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Fenton. Some of the event’s biggest attractions include photos with Santa, a holiday lighted parade, Christmas tree lighting and fireworks.
Ann Arbor wants to have a circular economy. So what does that mean?
ANN ARBOR, MI — “Circular economy” isn’t exactly a household term yet, but Ann Arbor hopes to change that in its quest to become a greener city. It’s a core strategy of the city’s A2Zero carbon-neutrality plan, and it’s about keeping goods and materials in rotation and out of landfills by reusing, repairing, sharing, lending and otherwise finding ways to extend the useful life of items like appliances, bicycles, furniture, toys and clothes.
Monroe Residents Wait Hours in Line at New Chick-fil-A…Why?
People get so excited when they find out there's a new Chick-fil-A opening that they're willing to wait in line for hours just to be one of the first to get a taste. That's exactly what happened earlier this week when Chick-fil-A opened in Monroe, Michigan. Monroe’s newest restaurant, Chick-fil-A...
MLive
