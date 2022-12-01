ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Check out these upcoming holiday pop-up markets in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A couple of holiday pop-up markets are coming to Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 3. One of the markets is the Forestbrooke Holiday Market from noon to 5 p.m. at Forestbrooke’s Community Pool, 2609 Yost Blvd. This market will have more than 20 local vendors selling items like jewelry, pet products, handmade cutting boards, mugs, wooden toys and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in December

FLINT, MI -- Flint mobile food pantries will fill the city’s cupboards on 11 of the remaining 29 days of December. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, food distribution began in February 2016 and continued every month since.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Grand Blanc hosts first Winterfest in Physicians Park

Grand Blanc, MI -- For the past 30 years, Matt Cooper has been turning chunks of ice into sculptures for events and food buffets. Cooper said he got into the art of ice sculpture while in culinary school. Now he and his business partner Rob Border use saws, sanders, chisels, rotary tools and blow torches to carve ice for Icon Ice, an ice sculpture business the two run. During the holidays, their business is at its busiest.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Christmas wonderland helps C.S. Mott’s young patients celebrate the season

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Warm Christmas lights and festive piano music welcomed patients at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Thursday for an event celebrating their medical journeys. Visitors at the Dec. 1 event had the opportunity to meet children featured in the hospital calendar, and receive an autograph. Children gathered to watch as the newly installed Christmas tree in the hospital lobby was lit up, and enjoyed hot chocolate and other sweets.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Flint’s fastest Santas take to the streets for 5K

FLINT, MI -- For the past 13 years, Flint’s YMCA has held a 5K run and walk to kick-off the holiday season. Unlike a normal 5K where runners wear shorts and light clothing, however, runners in this 5K bundle up in five piece Santa outfits and march through downtown Flint.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Fenton Jinglefest will feature photos with Santa, holiday parade and ice sculptures

FENTON, MI -- You can either “JingleJog” a 5K race or warm up with hot cider and hand warmers at this year’s Jinglefest in Fenton. The holiday event, which begins at 10 a.m. and goes until around 8 p.m., will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Fenton. Some of the event’s biggest attractions include photos with Santa, a holiday lighted parade, Christmas tree lighting and fireworks.
FENTON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor wants to have a circular economy. So what does that mean?

ANN ARBOR, MI — “Circular economy” isn’t exactly a household term yet, but Ann Arbor hopes to change that in its quest to become a greener city. It’s a core strategy of the city’s A2Zero carbon-neutrality plan, and it’s about keeping goods and materials in rotation and out of landfills by reusing, repairing, sharing, lending and otherwise finding ways to extend the useful life of items like appliances, bicycles, furniture, toys and clothes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

MLive

