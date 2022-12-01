Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Asian shares gain, oil prices up after Russia price cap deal
Asian shares are mostly higher and oil prices also have risen after the European Union and the Group of Seven agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports
News Channel Nebraska
Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year. "Of course, we do," Blinken told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked about the...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
News Channel Nebraska
State Department adds Russian mercenary firm Wagner Group to entities of concern under International Religious Freedom Act
The Biden administration is adding the Wagner Group, an infamous private Russian military firm, to the list of Entities of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act "based on its actions in the Central African Republic," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. In addition, Cuba and...
News Channel Nebraska
Paul Whelan calls home from Russia after more than a week without contact
Paul Whelan, an American detained in Russia, was able to call home Friday after more than a week without contact with his family, his brother David said. Paul was also able to speak with the US Embassy in Moscow and informed them he had returned to his normal penal colony from a prison hospital Friday, according to a senior State Department official.
News Channel Nebraska
Group suspected of trying to steal Banksy mural in Ukraine arrested
Radina Gigova, Yulia Kesaieva and Sophie Tanno, CNN. Authorities in Ukraine have detained a group of people who allegedly tried to steal a mural by renowned graffiti artist Banksy from the wall of a building that was damaged by Russian shelling. The mural, which shows a woman wearing a gas...
News Channel Nebraska
UK government could mitigate strike action with military to help keep public services running
The British government is looking into bringing in the military to mitigate industrial action and keep public services running, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said Sunday, after a wave of strikes that were sparked by a cost-of-living crisis and an economy sliding into recession. The action includes border...
News Channel Nebraska
US economy added a robust 263,000 jobs in November
The US economy added 263,000 jobs in November, defying aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, according to the Labor Department, which released the latest monthly jobs snapshot on Friday morning. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv...
News Channel Nebraska
Saudi Arabia plans one of the world's biggest airports
As Saudi Arabia continues to develop as a tourist destination, it's making plans for big things -- specifically, one of the world's biggest airports. The King Salman International Airport, due to be built in capital Riyadh, will have no fewer than six parallel runways, allowing 185 million passengers to pass through annually by 2050. Built over the current King Khalid International Airport, it will sprawl over a whopping 22 square miles and is due to be designed by starchitects Foster + Partners, who have dubbed it an "aerotropolis."
News Channel Nebraska
How an arcane 96-year-old law stopped the rail strike
Most labor disputes never end up being debated in Congress. But thanks to a nearly century-old law that regulates labor relations only when it comes to railroads and airlines, what otherwise would be strictly an economic issue became a political one. The Railway Labor Act was passed in 1926 as...
News Channel Nebraska
Air Force unveils newest stealth bomber aircraft
The Air Force on Friday unveiled its newest stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider, in Palmdale, California. Built by Northrop Grumman, the bomber was named in honor of the "courageous spirit" of airmen who carried out the surprise World War II Doolittle Raid. The sixth-generation aircraft is expected to help...
Comments / 0